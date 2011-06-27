Estimated values
1997 Buick Regal GS 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$944
|$1,692
|$2,101
|Clean
|$830
|$1,492
|$1,853
|Average
|$603
|$1,092
|$1,356
|Rough
|$376
|$692
|$860
Estimated values
1997 Buick Regal LS 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$617
|$1,360
|$1,763
|Clean
|$543
|$1,199
|$1,555
|Average
|$394
|$878
|$1,138
|Rough
|$246
|$556
|$721