Used 1997 Buick Regal GS Features & Specs

More about the 1997 Regal
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)272.0/442.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.0 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque280 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower240 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle37.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.3 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room54.7 in.
Front shoulder room58.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.4 in.
Rear hip Room53.4 in.
Rear leg room36.9 in.
Rear shoulder room57.1 in.
Measurements
Length196.2 in.
Curb weight3520 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.7 cu.ft.
Height56.6 in.
Wheel base109.0 in.
Width72.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Medium Dark Lichen Metallic
  • Black
  • Dark Calypso Green Metallic
  • Dark Torreador Red Metallic
  • Jasper Green Metallic
  • Medium Malachite Metallic
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Cayenne Red Metallic
  • Silver Mist Metallic
  • Storm Gray Met B/C
  • Bright Red
  • Opal Blue Metallic
  • Aubergine Metallic
  • Light Adriatic Metallic
  • Medium Marblehead Metallic
  • White
  • Medium Garnet Metallic
  • Light Sandrift Metallic
  • Light Teal Metallic
  • Dark Adriatic Metallic
  • Medium Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Dark Torreador Metallic
  • Dark Mulberry Metallic
  • Dark Yellow Green Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Light Toreador Metallic
  • Manta Green Metallic
  • Stone Beige Metallic
  • Medium Sea Green Metallic
  • Majestic Teal Metallic
  • Crystal Metallic
