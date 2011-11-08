Used 1991 Buick Regal for Sale Near Me
- 172,343 miles
$2,995
Andy Mohr Ford - Plainfield / Indiana
Now offering Mohr to your Door! Don't want to get out? Or can't? We will bring the car to you! And all the paperwork! We are open online and at the store.Get Mohr for your Money at Andy Mohr Ford. Don't miss out on massive savings.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1995 Buick Regal Custom.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G4WB52L1S1440983
Stock: T33500A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 87,885 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,950
Jeff Johnson Chevrolet - Woodlawn / Virginia
1996 Buick Regal Custom Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. 4-Speed Automatic. FWD 3.8L V6 SFI
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1996 Buick Regal Olympic Gold.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G4WB52K0T1441289
Stock: P9525
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- 80,821 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,300
Landmark Ford Lincoln - Tigard / Oregon
Call us today to schedule your VIP Test Drive!Pre-Auction Vehicles do not meet Landmark Ford's strict retail standards, so we offer discounted prices on these pre-auction vehicles to the public prior to sending them to auction. These vehicles have either mechanical imperfections and/or cosmetic imperfections that do not meet Landmark Ford's retail standards. All pre-auction vehicles are sold AS-IS with all faults, where IS, with no warranty, expressed or implied. Landmark Ford makes no guarantees of any kind with respect to these vehicles, and all warranties are expressly disclaimed. Landmark Ford has no obligation or liability to fix or repair the vehicle before or after the sale, or at any time in the future. Landmark Ford has performed a basic safety check on this vehicle, this does not mean that something will not break. Landmark Ford makes no guarantee on the mechanical condition of this vehicle, and does not warranty any part of the vehicle for any amount of time. It is the sole responsibility of the buyer to ascertain, confirm, research, inspect, and/or investigate the vehicle and any and all information regarding the type, condition, and status of the vehicle prior to purchasing the vehicle. Any repairs, defects, and any costs or expenses incurred to repair the vehicle will be totally the buyer's responsibility. You also agree to hold us harmless from any claims that may arise as a result of your purchasing the vehicle listed above. 4-Speed Automatic.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1998 Buick Regal GS.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G4WF5211W1510328
Stock: 1200513
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 170,455 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$2,450
Korz Auto Farm - Kansas City / Kansas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1998 Buick Regal LS.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G4WB52K6W1537528
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 99,111 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$3,388
Con Paulos Chevrolet - Jerome / Idaho
If you're searching for a reliable car at the fraction of the cost, the Buick Regal fits the bill. Age shouldn't matter for this car.Hurry on in and come see us at Con Paulos Chevrolet. We have Financing for everyone!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Buick Regal LS.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G4WB52K9X1492652
Stock: 7053J
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 09-06-2019
- 104,415 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,995
Phillips Buick GMC - Fruitland Park / Florida
This Gold Metallic 2000 Buick Regal LS might be just the 4 dr sedan for you. Complete with a dazzling gold exterior and a taupe interior, this vehicle is in high demand. Enjoy the sweet sounds of this vehicle's CD player and premium sound system. Keyless entry makes loading and unloading your vehicle simple with a push of a button! This is the vehicle you have been waiting for! Call now to schedule a test drive!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Buick Regal LS.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G4WB52K6Y1293124
Stock: 6939B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Not Provided1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$2,495
CJ Auto Sales - Pine Island / Minnesota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Buick Regal LS.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G4WB52K7Y1276526
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- used
2017 Buick Regal10,672 miles
$16,999$2,805 Below Market
Off Lease Only Broward - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
WE ARE OPEN & NOW OFFERING FREE LOCAL DELIVERY & STORE TO STORE TRANSFERS! See this vehicle and THOUSANDS more at OffLeaseOnly.com! Shop THE MOST INCREDIBLE SELECTION of LOW MILEAGE 2016 to 2020 Cars, Trucks, SUVs and Vans all priced THOUSANDS below retail! OffLeaseOnly.com is The Nation's Online Used Car Destination with Newer Cars, Lower Miles & Better Prices! You can DO IT ALL ONLINE with virtual video walkarounds on your vehicle of interest or visit one of our four huge state-of-the-art locations in Florida! Nationwide shipping is also available. Get Pre-Qualified right now on OffLeaseOnly.com & ask about NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS! Trade-ins wanted and we are now doing VIRTUAL TRADE APPRAISALS! No hidden fees and no minimum credit score is required to receive the advertised price! Complete Transparency - Free Carfax, Free AutoCheck and Free True 360 inspection reports on any car with a previous accident. Off Lease Only is proud to offer a 5 Day/500 Mile Free Exchange Policy so you can shop with PEACE OF MIND. Plus we are proudly A+ Rated on the Better Business Bureau, DealerRater's Used Car Dealer of the Year and an Edmunds Five-Star Premier Dealer. START ONLINE NOW at OffLeaseOnly.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Buick Regal with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G4GM5EX2H9109580
Stock: B308761
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 19,478 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$15,499$2,309 Below Market
Off Lease Only Palm Beach - West Palm Beach / Florida
THIS VEHICLE IS PRICED $4410 BELOW KBB Suggested Retail Price*!WE ARE OPEN & NOW OFFERING FREE LOCAL DELIVERY & STORE TO STORE TRANSFERS! See this vehicle and THOUSANDS more at OffLeaseOnly.com! Shop THE MOST INCREDIBLE SELECTION of LOW MILEAGE 2016 to 2020 Cars, Trucks, SUVs and Vans all priced THOUSANDS below retail! OffLeaseOnly.com is The Nation's Online Used Car Destination with Newer Cars, Lower Miles & Better Prices! You can DO IT ALL ONLINE with virtual video walkarounds on your vehicle of interest or visit one of our four huge state-of-the-art locations in Florida! Nationwide shipping is also available. Get Pre-Qualified right now on OffLeaseOnly.com & ask about NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS! Trade-ins wanted and we are now doing VIRTUAL TRADE APPRAISALS! No hidden fees and no minimum credit score is required to receive the advertised price! Complete Transparency - Free Carfax, Free AutoCheck and Free True 360 inspection reports on any car with a previous accident. Off Lease Only is proud to offer a 5 Day/500 Mile Free Exchange Policy so you can shop with PEACE OF MIND. Plus we are proudly A+ Rated on the Better Business Bureau, DealerRater's Used Car Dealer of the Year and an Edmunds Five-Star Premier Dealer. START ONLINE NOW at OffLeaseOnly.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Buick Regal Sport Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G4GL5EX5H9173728
Stock: C305295
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- 14,048 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$16,999$1,968 Below Market
Off Lease Only Palm Beach - West Palm Beach / Florida
THIS VEHICLE IS PRICED $4376 BELOW KBB Suggested Retail Price*!WE ARE OPEN & NOW OFFERING FREE LOCAL DELIVERY & STORE TO STORE TRANSFERS! See this vehicle and THOUSANDS more at OffLeaseOnly.com! Shop THE MOST INCREDIBLE SELECTION of LOW MILEAGE 2016 to 2020 Cars, Trucks, SUVs and Vans all priced THOUSANDS below retail! OffLeaseOnly.com is The Nation's Online Used Car Destination with Newer Cars, Lower Miles & Better Prices! You can DO IT ALL ONLINE with virtual video walkarounds on your vehicle of interest or visit one of our four huge state-of-the-art locations in Florida! Nationwide shipping is also available. Get Pre-Qualified right now on OffLeaseOnly.com & ask about NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS! Trade-ins wanted and we are now doing VIRTUAL TRADE APPRAISALS! No hidden fees and no minimum credit score is required to receive the advertised price! Complete Transparency - Free Carfax, Free AutoCheck and Free True 360 inspection reports on any car with a previous accident. Off Lease Only is proud to offer a 5 Day/500 Mile Free Exchange Policy so you can shop with PEACE OF MIND. Plus we are proudly A+ Rated on the Better Business Bureau, DealerRater's Used Car Dealer of the Year and an Edmunds Five-Star Premier Dealer. START ONLINE NOW at OffLeaseOnly.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Buick Regal Premium II with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G4GR5GX8H9142856
Stock: C305341
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- used
2015 Buick Regal62,615 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$9,995$2,741 Below Market
The Internet Car Lot - Omaha / Nebraska
Check out this very nice 2015 Buick Regal Turbo! This vehicle looks and drives great! It has great options including a 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Dual Climate Zones, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Power Driver Seat, Power Locks, Windows, Mirrors, and more! Overall this vehicle is in excellent condition inside and out! Please note that this vehicle is being sold with a previously salvaged title due to previous damage. Please call with any questions. It's priced to sell ASAP so give us a call now! Get Pre-Approved on our website http://TheInternetCarLot.com or give us a call!? - Contact The Internet Car Lot at 402-991-1112 or sales@theinternetcarlot.com for more information. - View our massive inventory on our website! We offer financing with very competitive rates! Call us today to get pre-approved or apply on our website at http://www.TheInternetCarLot.com -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Buick Regal with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G4GK5EX3F9165160
Stock: 165160FA71417
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 38,515 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$12,971
P.M. Standley Motorcars - Carrollton / Texas
CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED! PM Standley Motorcars Certified Unit Comes With A FREE 3 Year 100,000 Mile Limited Power Train Warranty To Enhance Your Worry Free Car Buying Experience!Apple and Android CarPlay Feature, Dual Heated Leather Bucket Seating, Dual Power Seating, Rear Camera, Bluetooth For Phone, Steering Wheel Controls, Factory WiFi HotSpot Feature, Factory Alloy Wheels, All Power Accessories, One Owner Accident Free CarFax and More!PM STANDLEY MOTORCARS - ALL CERTIFIED SUPERSTORE ...WHERE A COMPLETE PEACE-OF-MIND BUYING EXPERIENCE AWAITS! AT PM STANDLEY MOTORCARS, OUR ALL INDOOR SHOWROOM & SERVICE CENTER IS UNLIKE ANYTHING YOU'VE EVER EXPERIENCED. COME IN & LET US SHOW YOU WHAT 75 YEARS OF AUTOMOTIVE EXCELLENCE CAN DO FOR YOU! OUR 100,000 SQUARE FOOT ALL INDOOR SHOWROOM & SERVICE CENTER HOUSES HUNDREDS OF THE FINEST CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED CARS, TRUCKS & LOADED SUVs IN THE COUNTRY AT THE VERY BEST PRICES ON THE MARKET. EVERY VEHICLE WE OFFER FOR SALE GOES THROUGH OUR HUGE 40 BAY STATE-OF-THE-ART SERVICE CENTER & IS COMPLETELY READY FOR YOUR WORRY FREE NEEDS. OUR CERTIFIED INVENTORY COMES WITH OUR AMAZING EXTENDED WARRANTY FOR COMPLETE PEACE-OF-MIND AUTO BUYING. WE HAVE THE VERY BEST FINANCING RATES IN THE COUNTRY AS WELL AS THE BEST IN EXTENDED BUMPER TO BUMPER WARRANTIES, MAINTENANCE PLANS & VEHICLE UPGRADES ...RIGHT HERE ON SITE AT PM STANDLEY MOTORCARS! GO ONLINE AT PMSTANDLEY.COM OR GIVE US A CALL AT 844-338-9572 & LET US HANDLE ALL OF YOUR AUTOMOTIVE NEEDS TODAY. PM STANDLEY MOTORCARS - AN AMERICAN TRADITION SINCE 1944*All Vehicles Subject To Registration, Tax, Title and Licensing Fees As Well As Documentation and Vehicle Preparation Fees*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Buick Regal Sport Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G4GL5EX3H9118730
Stock: H9118730
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-28-2020
- 46,354 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$14,500$3,641 Below Market
Auto Boutique - Columbus / Ohio
Auto Boutique is proud to offer excellent, pre-owned vehicles. With our no haggle pricing policy you can be sure you're getting the best deal possible on every car as they already discounted and thousands below market value. Buying a car from us is easy. You can purchase the vehicle by paying cash or let our experienced business managers get you the best rate through our lending partners. We make these banks compete for your business so you get the best rate: Capital One, Wells Fargo, Ally Financial, TD Bank, Wright-Patt Credit Union, Santander, USAA and more! Give us a call to confirm if we are partnered with your lender. Visit our web site to fill out an application for a quick and easy approval. Thank you for considering Auto Boutique for your next vehicle purchase.*Disclaimer*Price listed does not include tax, title, registration, AutoXCel paint & fabric protection ($495) & documentation fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Buick Regal Premium II with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G4GR5GX6H9133606
Stock: R7038
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 31,685 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$18,805$3,836 Below Market
Flammer Ford of Spring Hill - Spring Hill / Florida
2017 Buick Regal Ebony Twilight Metallic **31,800 ORIGINAL MILES**, **NAVIGATION**, **MOONROOF**, **LEATHER SEATS**, **ONE OWNER**, **CLEAN AUTOCHECK REPORT**, **BACKUP CAMERA**, Regal GS, 4D Sedan, 2.0L 4-Cylinder DGI DOHC VVT Turbocharged, 6-Speed Automatic, FWD, Ebony Twilight Metallic, Ebony With Ebony Interior Accents Leather, Navigation System.2020 DealerRater Consumer Satisfaction Award winner! Family owned and operated since 1964.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Buick Regal GS with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G4GT5GX9H9108152
Stock: N238A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-17-2020
- 27,490 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$14,301$1,948 Below Market
Buick GMC of Mahwah - Mahwah / New Jersey
*****CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. WHY BUY AT MAHWAH BUICK GMC??? centrally located near NY right off the thruway off Rt 17 S servicing New Jersey- Paterson, Newark, Suffern 1. State of the art facility for sales and service departments 2. Largest inventory - over 1,000 vehicles available 3. Highly factory trained and certified sales staff and service technicians 4. Full fleet of loaner vehicles 5. 5-Star customer service. 6. Free oil change Recent Arrival! Odometer is 2066 miles below market average!Awards: * JD Power Initial Quality Study (IQS) Call 201 512 0558 Located at: 386 rt. 17 s Mahwah, NJ 07430
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Buick Regal Premium II with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G4GS5GX8G9166836
Stock: 12126A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- 20,187 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$18,030
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free. With Vroom, browse and shop through an extensive inventory of low-mileage, competitively priced cars, and trucks available for purchase, with easy online financing and new inventory added every day. No haggling. No pressure. Buy your next vehicle from Vroom, have it delivered straight to you, and never visit a dealership again. Have a car to trade-in? Vroom offers hassle-free, no obligation quotes and they will even pick it up. Learn more at Vroom.com. Vroom only sells cars and trucks with clean titles, that are free of fire, flood and frame damage and have accident-free CARFAX vehicle history reports at the time of purchase and sale. Every Vroom vehicle must also pass safety, mechanical and cosmetic inspections before it is sold. If a vehicle does not meet Vroom's retail standards, they do not list the vehicle for sale on the site.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Buick Regal Premium II with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G4GR5GX8H9130738
Stock: 10425451
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-07-2020
- used
2014 Buick Regal81,236 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,000$1,934 Below Market
Auto Boutique - Columbus / Ohio
Auto Boutique is proud to offer excellent, pre-owned vehicles. With our no haggle pricing policy you can be sure you're getting the best deal possible on every car as they already discounted and thousands below market value. Buying a car from us is easy. You can purchase the vehicle by paying cash or let our experienced business managers get you the best rate through our lending partners. We make these banks compete for your business so you get the best rate: Capital One, Wells Fargo, Ally Financial, TD Bank, Wright-Patt Credit Union, Santander, USAA and more! Give us a call to confirm if we are partnered with your lender. Visit our web site to fill out an application for a quick and easy approval. Thank you for considering Auto Boutique for your next vehicle purchase.*Disclaimer*Price listed does not include tax, title, registration, AutoXCel paint & fabric protection ($495) & documentation fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Buick Regal with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G4GL5EX8E9243735
Stock: R6860
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 16,498 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$17,128
Hiley Acura - Fort Worth / Texas
Completely serviced and safety inspected, buy with confidence. Hiley Acura, providing our customers with the best vehicles at the best prices is our number one goal. ABS brakes, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Dual front impact airbags, Front Center Armrest, Passenger door bin, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Premium Audio System, Rear window defroster, Tilt steering wheel. We save you an average of over $900 vs. Our largest competitors every day! Come visit us at 3125 NE Loop 820 Fort Worth, TX 76137 or shop at your own pace with hileyacura.com. Hiley Acura - with the highest quality local trades you can find, thoroughly inspected by our certified technicians and priced below Kelley Blue Book. Our customer comes first philosophy has made Hiley Acura one of the top dealerships in the nation. 2017 Buick Regal Turbo Black Cherry Metallic Reviews: * Generous list of standard features; cabin stays quiet at highway speeds; optional turbocharged engine delivers strong acceleration; available with all-wheel drive for extra wet-weather traction. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Buick Regal Sport Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G4GL5EX1H9169384
Stock: P1815
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-08-2020
