Estimated values
1991 Buick Regal Limited 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$593
|$1,348
|$1,758
|Clean
|$521
|$1,189
|$1,550
|Average
|$379
|$870
|$1,134
|Rough
|$236
|$551
|$719
Estimated values
1991 Buick Regal Limited 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$593
|$1,348
|$1,758
|Clean
|$521
|$1,189
|$1,550
|Average
|$379
|$870
|$1,134
|Rough
|$236
|$551
|$719
Estimated values
1991 Buick Regal Custom 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$593
|$1,348
|$1,758
|Clean
|$521
|$1,189
|$1,550
|Average
|$379
|$870
|$1,134
|Rough
|$236
|$551
|$719
Estimated values
1991 Buick Regal Custom 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$593
|$1,348
|$1,758
|Clean
|$521
|$1,189
|$1,550
|Average
|$379
|$870
|$1,134
|Rough
|$236
|$551
|$719