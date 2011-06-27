Used 1991 Buick Regal Consumer Reviews
My Baby
THIS WAS MY FIRST CAR AND I LOVED IT. THIS CAR WAS SUPER RELIABLE AND IT NEVER LET ME DOWN. I WOULD REALLY RECOMMEND THIS CAR.
Best Car I Will Have Ever Owned
I bought the car without really knowing what I was getting. The features were attractive, especially exterior along with the radio controls on the steering wheel, express drivers side windows, comfortable cloth seats, lots of interior space and a large trunk, wire wheel covers, electric remote trunk release, electric retractable antenna, and more. But, what I really came to appreciate, and has been the heart of this car, has been a 3800 V6 Engine w/ TPI. After 265,000 miles I am still happy with the gas mileage, although a broken gasket on the central port just recently was replaced to hopefully return the mileage to 17/27. I laugh at drivers who don't enjoy driving in snow like I do.
First Car
Got this car at 17 in 2012 and have loved it. Its incredibly reliable and amazingly comfortable. I put a stereo and Polk Audio speakers in immediately. I have fallen in love with my buick and often tweet about it.
The legacy car.
My grandparents bought this vehicle new in 1991. It was handed down to me a few years ago, and still serves as my primary car. The car now has 201,000 miles on it, and is still serves reliably. The only service this car has needed since new has been the replacement of the alternator, which could not have been easier for me. These vehicles with the indestructable Buick 3800 engine will last forever.
Road Car 3800cc V-6
This is a "man's car" in that it is very powerful and appeals to those who like to work on their own. I purchased it in 2003 with 112,000 miles and have gone to 175,000 with numerous long distance trips to Cleveland, Jamestown (W. NY), Boston, and Beaufort, SC. Repairs: fuel pump, motor mounts, struts, rear calipers, ign coils, brake hoses, two window motors, wheel bearing, altenator, turn signal/stop light control unit, and several motor mounts. The cost of inspections, maintenance, and repairs has come to $.16/mile over 10 years. The vehicle only cost $1,200 and was not well cared for before I purchased it.
