Used 2018 BMW X5 Consumer Reviews

This is our 2nd X5 diesel. Both have been trouble free. Mileage is much better than projected. Highway mpg is 35-37 depending on terrain. Same for previous X5. Diesel prices average 10% higher in FL, but mileage is 60-80% better than V8 gasoline. No brainer since torque is similar. The one thing I would like to see with BMW is weather radar/ability to access iphone apps for such via LTE networks. BMW says that is coming. X5 is adequate in size, bigger families may wait for the X7. This has been a superior vehicle and rides better than our ML series did. Yes, we will continue to buy the X5 diesel.

For my 82 K, really love this vechical, after reading the othe reviews I've had NONE of the other problems referred to, mine is a 5 star, mileage is running well over 30mpg

This is definitely the worst car I've ever purchased. I paid $85k for my 2018 BMW X5. I've had numerous issues since I purchased it. It was not aligned from the factory and I had to take it in almost immediately to have an alignment done. The seatbelts were really noisy in the front seats. I had them replaced and they are a bit better now, but it's ridiculous to have this issue on such an expensive car. The electronics leave a lot to be desired. Sometimes it will automatically switch driver profiles. Sometimes it won't. There doesn't seem to be any reason why. Even the so-called "geniuses" at the dealer didn't know why. At around 8,000 miles, several interior panels started rattling and making noise. The seat motor in the passenger seat went out and that had to be replaced. I'm so done with this car and BMW. It's my first and definitely my last. There are some nice things about the car, but it's pretty hard for me to enjoy them when there are so many other things wrong with it.

Previously had a ML350 bluetec. The ride, handling and performance are superior on all counts. And that is not even counting better MPG. The only three area's that I find the X5 short in are backseat room, specifically legroom, slightly smaller cargo area and confusing and lacking equipment packages. My thought is that a number of options on the X5 for a luxury SUV could and should be standard. I cannot express the significant difference in handling and engine performance vs the ML 350. If you are not familiar with diesel you will be hard pressed to notice the difference against a typical gasoline engine. Certainly X5 owners with a gasoline model will notice the difference, but it is important to express that the diesel is not lacking by any means. Price aside it is a good value for the money and you will not be disappointed. Going on 8 months now and couldn't be happier.