Estimated values
2004 BMW X5 3.0i AWD 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,119
|$2,648
|$2,928
|Clean
|$1,950
|$2,435
|$2,693
|Average
|$1,612
|$2,009
|$2,224
|Rough
|$1,273
|$1,583
|$1,755
Estimated values
2004 BMW X5 4.8is AWD 4dr SUV (4.8L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,496
|$2,581
|$2,622
|Clean
|$2,297
|$2,373
|$2,412
|Average
|$1,898
|$1,958
|$1,992
|Rough
|$1,500
|$1,543
|$1,572
Estimated values
2004 BMW X5 4.4i AWD 4dr SUV (4.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,510
|$3,133
|$3,462
|Clean
|$2,309
|$2,881
|$3,184
|Average
|$1,909
|$2,377
|$2,630
|Rough
|$1,508
|$1,873
|$2,075