Vehicle overview

For most people, purchasing a large luxury coupe or convertible is entirely an act of passion and indulgence, and right or wrong, outward appearance can make or break the deal. Compared to the sleek offerings from rival manufacturers Mercedes-Benz and Jaguar, well let's just say the 2008 BMW 6 Series has a great personality. If there is such a thing as a sleeper among the entries in the big-ticket touring class, this is it. Only when you've taken the time to become fully acquainted with its pure driving dynamics, innovative use of technology and lower price of entry does the 6 Series' true beauty become apparent.

In its fifth year of production, the rear-wheel-drive, four-passenger BMW 650i coupe is based on the same platform used for the 5 Series sedan. But BMW aims the 6 Series higher. It has but one engine available, a 4.8-liter V8. Not a single body panel is shared with the sedan, and the front and rear suspensions are likewise calibrated for the 650's lower ride height and sportier intentions. To keep its weight in check, aluminum is used extensively for the suspension, hood and doors. Thermoplastic front fenders and a composite deck lid do their high-tech best to keep the 6 Series feeling spry, though this is still essentially a 4,000-pound car.

BMW equips its 6 Series well in terms of equipment, and you'll find but a handful of features that are optional. Convertibles use a fully lined folding soft top rather than a retractable hardtop, but it's a sophisticated design capable of keeping interior noise to sedanlike levels. The glass rear window opens for ventilation when the roof is up, and can be raised to act as a wind buffer when the top is down. If you don't want to go the convertible route, the 6 Series coupe feels nearly as airy, thanks to its large glass roof section. The glass is too large to slide open, but you can tilt it up slightly for ventilation.

Among high-dollar touring coupes and convertibles, the 2008 BMW 6 Series is easily one of our top recommendations. However, for buyers chiefly interested in style and opulence, the sleeker Mercedes-Benz CL550 and Jaguar XK/XKR will prove more satisfying. The same goes for the highly regarded Mercedes SL550 roadster. For enthusiast types who care about the drive above all else, the smaller Porsche 911 is likely the better choice, as it easily outhandles this plus-size Bimmer coupe.

Yet these cars are all more expensive than the 6 Series. And while cost concerns are seldom of primary concern in this segment, when a car strikes that near-perfect compromise between coddling its passengers and thrilling its driver that the 2008 BMW 650i does, such a value proposition is hard to ignore.