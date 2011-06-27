Used 2008 BMW 6 Series Consumer Reviews

Adult Rollercoaster AdamFisch , 03/26/2008 15 of 15 people found this review helpful Take 1 drive in this puppy, and you will realize why they call it the ultimate driving machine. By far the most fun I have had driving a car. Eats a lot of gas, the backseat is for looks not for passengers. Report Abuse

You Won't Regret it! Soldes , 03/19/2008 9 of 9 people found this review helpful Agonized many a times about spending this kind of $ for a car. After 1 week of driving it, this machine is worth every dollar, not only in its performance and peerless handling, but in the way it makes you feel when you are behind the wheel. Extreme luxury, awsome handle, superb sports performance, plus the WOW! factor; all in one package. Report Abuse

Fun to Drive Stuboat , 12/25/2008 10 of 11 people found this review helpful I have had lots of cars in my life, including MBs, other BMWs, a Porsche but none have been more fun to drive or more luxurious. The 6spd manual is terrific and the sport mode just adds a little more sports car feel. The iDrive complaints I've heard don't register with me. In less than a day, my phone was working with bt, I was using voice commands and the navigation system. This car is a head turner and all the gadgets are fun to play with, including the convertible top. I also like the throaty sound, especially in sports mode. There is no question that the backseat is next to useless but I intend to use this car as a two-seater any way. Report Abuse

Born to run L G , 02/08/2016 650i 2dr Coupe (4.8L 8cyl 6M) 6 of 6 people found this review helpful If you ever felt like you owe yourself perfection in a car , this is the one for you ! Nicest ride I've ever owned. I've owner infinities , Lexus, and corvettes ! But far the best overal rise on the planet ! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse