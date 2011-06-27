  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW 6 Series
  4. Used 2008 BMW 6 Series
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2008 BMW 6 Series Consumer Reviews

More about the 2008 6 Series
5(92%)4(0%)3(8%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.8
13 reviews
Write a review
See all 6 Series for sale
List Price
$14,495
Used 6 Series for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
123

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Adult Rollercoaster

AdamFisch, 03/26/2008
15 of 15 people found this review helpful

Take 1 drive in this puppy, and you will realize why they call it the ultimate driving machine. By far the most fun I have had driving a car. Eats a lot of gas, the backseat is for looks not for passengers.

Report Abuse

You Won't Regret it!

Soldes, 03/19/2008
9 of 9 people found this review helpful

Agonized many a times about spending this kind of $ for a car. After 1 week of driving it, this machine is worth every dollar, not only in its performance and peerless handling, but in the way it makes you feel when you are behind the wheel. Extreme luxury, awsome handle, superb sports performance, plus the WOW! factor; all in one package.

Report Abuse

Fun to Drive

Stuboat, 12/25/2008
10 of 11 people found this review helpful

I have had lots of cars in my life, including MBs, other BMWs, a Porsche but none have been more fun to drive or more luxurious. The 6spd manual is terrific and the sport mode just adds a little more sports car feel. The iDrive complaints I've heard don't register with me. In less than a day, my phone was working with bt, I was using voice commands and the navigation system. This car is a head turner and all the gadgets are fun to play with, including the convertible top. I also like the throaty sound, especially in sports mode. There is no question that the backseat is next to useless but I intend to use this car as a two-seater any way.

Report Abuse

Born to run

L G, 02/08/2016
650i 2dr Coupe (4.8L 8cyl 6M)
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

If you ever felt like you owe yourself perfection in a car , this is the one for you ! Nicest ride I've ever owned. I've owner infinities , Lexus, and corvettes ! But far the best overal rise on the planet !

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

What a Kick

Eric Corkhill, 07/24/2008
5 of 6 people found this review helpful

Got an '08 Sapphire Black convertible with saddle leather. Awesome to drive. Extremely responsive steering and brakes. Doesn't feel like the heavy car that it is. Ample power and acceleration through all gears although could be quicker off the line. First time user of iDrive and find it to be much more intuitive then car magazine editor's complaints. Fuel economy is better then expected. Getting 26+ mpg on highways with 18 in city driving. Interior noise is also better then expected. The back panel window really cuts down on both noise and turbulence. Only complaint is that the rear speakers seem to be under amped and some navigational clumsiness between iDrive commands.

Report Abuse
123
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all 6 Series for sale

Related Used 2008 BMW 6 Series info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles