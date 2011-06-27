Used 2008 BMW 6 Series Consumer Reviews
Adult Rollercoaster
Take 1 drive in this puppy, and you will realize why they call it the ultimate driving machine. By far the most fun I have had driving a car. Eats a lot of gas, the backseat is for looks not for passengers.
You Won't Regret it!
Agonized many a times about spending this kind of $ for a car. After 1 week of driving it, this machine is worth every dollar, not only in its performance and peerless handling, but in the way it makes you feel when you are behind the wheel. Extreme luxury, awsome handle, superb sports performance, plus the WOW! factor; all in one package.
Fun to Drive
I have had lots of cars in my life, including MBs, other BMWs, a Porsche but none have been more fun to drive or more luxurious. The 6spd manual is terrific and the sport mode just adds a little more sports car feel. The iDrive complaints I've heard don't register with me. In less than a day, my phone was working with bt, I was using voice commands and the navigation system. This car is a head turner and all the gadgets are fun to play with, including the convertible top. I also like the throaty sound, especially in sports mode. There is no question that the backseat is next to useless but I intend to use this car as a two-seater any way.
Born to run
If you ever felt like you owe yourself perfection in a car , this is the one for you ! Nicest ride I've ever owned. I've owner infinities , Lexus, and corvettes ! But far the best overal rise on the planet !
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
What a Kick
Got an '08 Sapphire Black convertible with saddle leather. Awesome to drive. Extremely responsive steering and brakes. Doesn't feel like the heavy car that it is. Ample power and acceleration through all gears although could be quicker off the line. First time user of iDrive and find it to be much more intuitive then car magazine editor's complaints. Fuel economy is better then expected. Getting 26+ mpg on highways with 18 in city driving. Interior noise is also better then expected. The back panel window really cuts down on both noise and turbulence. Only complaint is that the rear speakers seem to be under amped and some navigational clumsiness between iDrive commands.
