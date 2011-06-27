2016 BMW 6 Series Review
Pros & Cons
- Powerful, refined engines
- superbly crafted interior
- convertible model's versatile soft top
- relatively large trunk.
- Cramped rear seats
- less sporty than some rivals.
Edmunds' Expert Review
The 2016 BMW 6 Series coupe and convertible stand tall among luxury two-doors thanks to features galore, a beautifully trimmed cabin and stellar powertrains.
Vehicle overview
The 2016 BMW 6 Series is all about quiet confidence. Like many BMWs through the years, it takes a low-key approach with its styling, but there's plenty of excitement under the surface. Blessed with a pair of superlative turbocharged engines, first-rate technology features and a commanding presence on the road, the 6 Series is a personal luxury car of many talents. Assuming that you dig the understated exterior, perhaps the only lingering question is whether it's sporty enough to win your favor.
It may seem strange to question a BMW's sporting credentials, but the current 6 Series is a large, heavy car, and there's no escaping that heft from behind the wheel. If you're expecting nimble handling, in other words, you may be disappointed. But in a straight line, the 6 Series is a majestic beast, particularly the 650i models with their 445-horsepower V8 engine. Floor the accelerator and all that mass seems to melt away as you surge forward on a wave of turbocharged torque. It's heady enough to make you question the need for the much costlier M6, which employs a similar twin-turbo V8.
We're also fans of the 6 Series convertible's versatile soft top, which features a glass rear window that raises and lowers independently, facilitating ventilation with the top up and serving as a wind blocker when it's down. Inside, the 6 Series continues to impress with superb materials quality and a dynamic-looking dashboard that swoops toward the driver. The standard iDrive infotainment system includes an impeccable widescreen display, while the 650i models also boast a standard 16-speaker Harman Kardon audio system. The small backseat is somewhat disappointing in a car of this size, but to be fair, not many two-door luxury cars offer generous rear accommodations.
As good as the 6 Series is in most regards, it's just one of many desirable two-doors in this price range. The 2016 Porsche 911 is a true sports car with lots of character, though it can't match the BMW's comfort. The 2016 Mercedes-Benz E-Class coupe and convertible don't quite have the same stylistic gravitas, but they're more affordable and a bit roomier inside. If you don't need a backseat at all, the Mercedes-Benz SL-Class provides retractable-hardtop versatility, while the 2016 Jaguar F-Type brings head-turning style and a sizzling optional V8. But if you're the quiet and confident type, the 2016 BMW 6 Series could be the perfect mix.
2016 BMW 6 Series models
The four-passenger 2016 BMW 6 Series is available in 640i and 650i trim levels. Either can be specified as a coupe or soft-top convertible. The convertibles have a power soft top and sun-reflective leather upholstery, but otherwise they generally share the features of their coupe counterparts.
Standard equipment on the 640i includes 18-inch wheels, a sport exhaust system, adaptive LED headlights, LED foglights, adaptive suspension dampers, front and rear parking sensors, heated auto-dimming and power-folding mirrors, automatic wipers, a large tilt-only sunroof (coupe only), keyless entry and ignition, ambient interior lighting, heated six-way power front seats (with four-way lumbar adjustments), driver memory functions, leather upholstery, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control and a rearview camera.
Standard infotainment features include a digital instrument panel, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, the iDrive interface with a 10.2-inch display and a touchpad-enhanced controller, a navigation system, voice controls, BMW Online, mobile-app integration and a nine-speaker sound system with a CD player, a USB port and satellite and HD radio.
The 650i adds 19-inch wheels, a 16-speaker Harman Kardon surround-sound audio system, 16-way power front seats (with memory settings for both) and upgraded leather upholstery.
The optional Driver Assistance Plus package adds a surround-view camera system, active blind-spot monitoring, active lane-departure warning, speed-limit information and (for an additional fee) adaptive cruise control and a forward collision mitigation system with automatic braking. The Executive package adds the 16-way front seats and Harman Kardon audio system (640i models), power-closing doors, ventilated front seats, ceramic-trimmed knobs, a head-up display and (for coupes only) a power rear sunshade.
The Cold Weather package includes a heated steering wheel and a ski bag designed to utilize the trunk pass-through. The Black Accent package throws in dark exterior trim, unique interior wood trim, 19- or 20-inch wheels and two-tone leather upholstery. The Individual Composition package includes dark exterior trim, a simulated suede headliner and your choice of various interior trim inlays, as well as extended premium leather upholstery in a number of color schemes (optionally with a color-matched headliner).
The M Sport package includes unique 19-inch wheels (or 20-inchers at extra cost), dark exterior trim, an aerodynamic body kit, a sport steering wheel and a faux-suede headliner. The M Sport Edition package essentially combines the M Sport package and the Executive package.
Some of the above items are also available as stand-alone options.
Additional options include variable-ratio steering and an automated parallel-parking system (both for rear-wheel-drive models only), active roll stabilization, an infrared night vision display with pedestrian detection and a 16-speaker Bang & Olufsen surround-sound audio system.
2016 Highlights
Performance & mpg
Rear-wheel drive and an eight-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters and launch control are standard on all 2016 6 Series models, and the xDrive all-wheel-drive system is optional.
The 2016 BMW 640i is powered by a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-6 that produces 315 hp and 330 pound-feet of torque. Thanks in part to an automatic stop-start system that shuts down the engine when stopped to save fuel, the EPA rates the 640i coupe at 24 mpg combined (20 city/31 highway), with the 640i convertible checking in at an identical 24 mpg combined (20 city/31 highway). With all-wheel drive, the EPA pegs both the coupe and convertible at 23 mpg combined (20 city/29 highway).
The 2016 BMW 650i is powered by a turbo 4.4-liter V8 generating 445 hp and 480 lb-ft of torque. The EPA rates the 650i coupe and convertible at 20 mpg combined (17 city/25 highway), while the 650i xDrive coupe checks in at 19 mpg combined (16 city/25 highway), and the 650 xDrive convertible returns 18 mpg combined (15 city/24 highway).
BMW estimates that a rear-drive 640i will go from zero to 60 mph in 5.3 seconds and a rear-drive 650i will do it in 4.5.
Safety
Standard safety equipment on the 2016 BMW 6 Series includes antilock disc brakes with advanced standby and drying features, traction and stability control, front-seat side airbags, front knee airbags and active front head restraints. Also standard are the BMW Assist emergency communications system (providing automatic crash notification and on-demand roadside assistance) and BMW Remote Services (including remote access via smartphone app and remote door unlocking via BMW's call center). Pop-up roll bars come standard on the convertible.
Optional safety equipment includes active lane-departure and blind-spot warning systems, a surround-view camera system and a night vision display. Bundled with the adaptive cruise control option (which requires the Driver Assistance Plus package) is a forward collision mitigation system with automatic braking capability.
In Edmunds brake testing, a 650i coupe stopped from 60 mph in 109 feet and the convertible stopped in 111 feet. Both results are about average for this class of car with summer tires.
Driving
While the 2016 BMW 6 Series is understandably not as sharp and agile as BMW's smaller and sportier models, its massive grip and composed nature should meet most drivers' expectations. The steering is reasonably precise, although it doesn't provide much in the way of feedback. This detail won't even register with most drivers, but if you've owned a BMW before, you might find the current 6 Series less engaging as a result.
In any case, ride comfort is excellent, and the 6 Series remains quiet and composed at virtually any speed. The 650i's passing power is simply stunning, though the 640i is no slouch. Standard paddle shifters enhance driver engagement for those so inclined, and the transmission matches revs on downshifts, which is a particular pleasure in the 650i with its refined V8 rumble.
Interior
The interior of the 2016 BMW 6 Series is furnished with top-shelf materials in a close-fitting, cockpit-style environment. The prominent center console flows toward the driver, contributing to the intimate (some might say confining) feel. The iDrive electronics interface has a straightforward menu structure, crisp graphics and quick processing times, which helps minimize the amount of time you spend looking away from the road. It also provides many ways to play or stream audio media, and the available Harman Kardon audio system cranks them out with authority (to say nothing of the considerably more powerful Bang & Olufsen setup).
The 6 Series is great at accommodating two passengers up front, especially with the sublime 16-way seats that come standard on the 650i. The rear seat is quite small, however; if you want to use it for humans, you'll likely have to slide the front seats forward to make room. Trunk space measures 13 cubic feet for the coupe and a still impressive 12.3 cubic feet in the convertible (10.6 with the top down), and both cars have a pass-through to accommodate longer items.
The convertible's heated rear window retracts independently of the soft top, doubling as a wind deflector when the top is dropped. The heat-reflective seats are another neat feature in the convertible, and they work remarkably well.
