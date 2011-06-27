  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW 6 Series
  4. Used 2016 BMW 6 Series
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(6)
Appraise this car

2016 BMW 6 Series Review

Pros & Cons

  • Powerful, refined engines
  • superbly crafted interior
  • convertible model's versatile soft top
  • relatively large trunk.
  • Cramped rear seats
  • less sporty than some rivals.
Other years
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
BMW 6 Series for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
List Price Range
$29,995 - $36,966
Used 6 Series for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2016 BMW 6 Series coupe and convertible stand tall among luxury two-doors thanks to features galore, a beautifully trimmed cabin and stellar powertrains.

Vehicle overview

The 2016 BMW 6 Series is all about quiet confidence. Like many BMWs through the years, it takes a low-key approach with its styling, but there's plenty of excitement under the surface. Blessed with a pair of superlative turbocharged engines, first-rate technology features and a commanding presence on the road, the 6 Series is a personal luxury car of many talents. Assuming that you dig the understated exterior, perhaps the only lingering question is whether it's sporty enough to win your favor.

It may seem strange to question a BMW's sporting credentials, but the current 6 Series is a large, heavy car, and there's no escaping that heft from behind the wheel. If you're expecting nimble handling, in other words, you may be disappointed. But in a straight line, the 6 Series is a majestic beast, particularly the 650i models with their 445-horsepower V8 engine. Floor the accelerator and all that mass seems to melt away as you surge forward on a wave of turbocharged torque. It's heady enough to make you question the need for the much costlier M6, which employs a similar twin-turbo V8.

We're also fans of the 6 Series convertible's versatile soft top, which features a glass rear window that raises and lowers independently, facilitating ventilation with the top up and serving as a wind blocker when it's down. Inside, the 6 Series continues to impress with superb materials quality and a dynamic-looking dashboard that swoops toward the driver. The standard iDrive infotainment system includes an impeccable widescreen display, while the 650i models also boast a standard 16-speaker Harman Kardon audio system. The small backseat is somewhat disappointing in a car of this size, but to be fair, not many two-door luxury cars offer generous rear accommodations.

As good as the 6 Series is in most regards, it's just one of many desirable two-doors in this price range. The 2016 Porsche 911 is a true sports car with lots of character, though it can't match the BMW's comfort. The 2016 Mercedes-Benz E-Class coupe and convertible don't quite have the same stylistic gravitas, but they're more affordable and a bit roomier inside. If you don't need a backseat at all, the Mercedes-Benz SL-Class provides retractable-hardtop versatility, while the 2016 Jaguar F-Type brings head-turning style and a sizzling optional V8. But if you're the quiet and confident type, the 2016 BMW 6 Series could be the perfect mix.

2016 BMW 6 Series models

The four-passenger 2016 BMW 6 Series is available in 640i and 650i trim levels. Either can be specified as a coupe or soft-top convertible. The convertibles have a power soft top and sun-reflective leather upholstery, but otherwise they generally share the features of their coupe counterparts.

Standard equipment on the 640i includes 18-inch wheels, a sport exhaust system, adaptive LED headlights, LED foglights, adaptive suspension dampers, front and rear parking sensors, heated auto-dimming and power-folding mirrors, automatic wipers, a large tilt-only sunroof (coupe only), keyless entry and ignition, ambient interior lighting, heated six-way power front seats (with four-way lumbar adjustments), driver memory functions, leather upholstery, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control and a rearview camera.

Standard infotainment features include a digital instrument panel, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, the iDrive interface with a 10.2-inch display and a touchpad-enhanced controller, a navigation system, voice controls, BMW Online, mobile-app integration and a nine-speaker sound system with a CD player, a USB port and satellite and HD radio.

The 650i adds 19-inch wheels, a 16-speaker Harman Kardon surround-sound audio system, 16-way power front seats (with memory settings for both) and upgraded leather upholstery.

The optional Driver Assistance Plus package adds a surround-view camera system, active blind-spot monitoring, active lane-departure warning, speed-limit information and (for an additional fee) adaptive cruise control and a forward collision mitigation system with automatic braking. The Executive package adds the 16-way front seats and Harman Kardon audio system (640i models), power-closing doors, ventilated front seats, ceramic-trimmed knobs, a head-up display and (for coupes only) a power rear sunshade.

The Cold Weather package includes a heated steering wheel and a ski bag designed to utilize the trunk pass-through. The Black Accent package throws in dark exterior trim, unique interior wood trim, 19- or 20-inch wheels and two-tone leather upholstery. The Individual Composition package includes dark exterior trim, a simulated suede headliner and your choice of various interior trim inlays, as well as extended premium leather upholstery in a number of color schemes (optionally with a color-matched headliner).

The M Sport package includes unique 19-inch wheels (or 20-inchers at extra cost), dark exterior trim, an aerodynamic body kit, a sport steering wheel and a faux-suede headliner. The M Sport Edition package essentially combines the M Sport package and the Executive package.

Some of the above items are also available as stand-alone options.

Additional options include variable-ratio steering and an automated parallel-parking system (both for rear-wheel-drive models only), active roll stabilization, an infrared night vision display with pedestrian detection and a 16-speaker Bang & Olufsen surround-sound audio system.

2016 Highlights

The 6 Series gets revised front and rear fascias for 2016, including newly standard LED headlights with restyled elements. The exterior mirrors have also been restyled, and a sport exhaust system is now standard on all models. Finally, a new Black Accent package with two-tone upholstery joins the options list.

Performance & mpg

Rear-wheel drive and an eight-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters and launch control are standard on all 2016 6 Series models, and the xDrive all-wheel-drive system is optional.

The 2016 BMW 640i is powered by a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-6 that produces 315 hp and 330 pound-feet of torque. Thanks in part to an automatic stop-start system that shuts down the engine when stopped to save fuel, the EPA rates the 640i coupe at 24 mpg combined (20 city/31 highway), with the 640i convertible checking in at an identical 24 mpg combined (20 city/31 highway). With all-wheel drive, the EPA pegs both the coupe and convertible at 23 mpg combined (20 city/29 highway).

The 2016 BMW 650i is powered by a turbo 4.4-liter V8 generating 445 hp and 480 lb-ft of torque. The EPA rates the 650i coupe and convertible at 20 mpg combined (17 city/25 highway), while the 650i xDrive coupe checks in at 19 mpg combined (16 city/25 highway), and the 650 xDrive convertible returns 18 mpg combined (15 city/24 highway).

BMW estimates that a rear-drive 640i will go from zero to 60 mph in 5.3 seconds and a rear-drive 650i will do it in 4.5.

Safety

Standard safety equipment on the 2016 BMW 6 Series includes antilock disc brakes with advanced standby and drying features, traction and stability control, front-seat side airbags, front knee airbags and active front head restraints. Also standard are the BMW Assist emergency communications system (providing automatic crash notification and on-demand roadside assistance) and BMW Remote Services (including remote access via smartphone app and remote door unlocking via BMW's call center). Pop-up roll bars come standard on the convertible.

Optional safety equipment includes active lane-departure and blind-spot warning systems, a surround-view camera system and a night vision display. Bundled with the adaptive cruise control option (which requires the Driver Assistance Plus package) is a forward collision mitigation system with automatic braking capability.

In Edmunds brake testing, a 650i coupe stopped from 60 mph in 109 feet and the convertible stopped in 111 feet. Both results are about average for this class of car with summer tires.

Driving

While the 2016 BMW 6 Series is understandably not as sharp and agile as BMW's smaller and sportier models, its massive grip and composed nature should meet most drivers' expectations. The steering is reasonably precise, although it doesn't provide much in the way of feedback. This detail won't even register with most drivers, but if you've owned a BMW before, you might find the current 6 Series less engaging as a result.

In any case, ride comfort is excellent, and the 6 Series remains quiet and composed at virtually any speed. The 650i's passing power is simply stunning, though the 640i is no slouch. Standard paddle shifters enhance driver engagement for those so inclined, and the transmission matches revs on downshifts, which is a particular pleasure in the 650i with its refined V8 rumble.

Interior

The interior of the 2016 BMW 6 Series is furnished with top-shelf materials in a close-fitting, cockpit-style environment. The prominent center console flows toward the driver, contributing to the intimate (some might say confining) feel. The iDrive electronics interface has a straightforward menu structure, crisp graphics and quick processing times, which helps minimize the amount of time you spend looking away from the road. It also provides many ways to play or stream audio media, and the available Harman Kardon audio system cranks them out with authority (to say nothing of the considerably more powerful Bang & Olufsen setup).

The 6 Series is great at accommodating two passengers up front, especially with the sublime 16-way seats that come standard on the 650i. The rear seat is quite small, however; if you want to use it for humans, you'll likely have to slide the front seats forward to make room. Trunk space measures 13 cubic feet for the coupe and a still impressive 12.3 cubic feet in the convertible (10.6 with the top down), and both cars have a pass-through to accommodate longer items.

The convertible's heated rear window retracts independently of the soft top, doubling as a wind deflector when the top is dropped. The heat-reflective seats are another neat feature in the convertible, and they work remarkably well.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2016 BMW 6 Series.

5(83%)
4(17%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
6 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 6 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

LOVED my gorgeous 650 Convertible
AngB,01/22/2018
650i xDrive 2dr Convertible AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
This is my second BMW convertible and loved them both. I leased a fully loaded 650i X drive in White with Black interior. It’s a beautiful car, very comfortable and fun to drive especially is sports mode- this baby has a lot of speed. Convertible top retracts fast and easy and the trunk space is decent for a soft top. The rear seat is tight but not horrible. The sound system in the car rocks & I’ve owned Benz, Lexus, Jaguars...nothing compares. My only gripes about the car is being a short gal (5’2”) i never could get the seat to elevate high enough over the hump that is above the steering wheel. Also, there are a ton of “gadget” type of technology that I never used. My lease is up and looking at another but in black this time.
Car of my dreams
Ginter,09/21/2016
640i xDrive 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
What more can a guy want?? Red 640I xDrive convertable.... every gadget and a wolf in sheeps clothing. Luxurious , heavy head turner. Haven't seen another on the road in over a week. Rare ??? expensive ! Love driving it. Very comfortable front seats and decent trunk space. Stereo is OK but I've had better. The digital display is amazing watching the entire display turn fire engine red when placed in sport or sport plus. The exhaust sings.... push me . Like I said car of my dreams. Perfect mid life crisis automobile... Oh I'm amazed at the MPG. So far about 29 Still smiling After owning for 5 months. Car takes time to warm up when weather is cold. Though the heat goes on right away and blows cold air. Heated steering wheel is a major plus. When it rains and it gets cold the gas cap freezes and can't open until it warms up. Getting in and out can be a circus act as the seats sit very low but fine once your in the car. Finish is still perfect even after a few months of cold weather of ice and snow. Car can get up and go with little effort. In 5 months I've still only seen a handful on the road. Still smiling.
Makes me happy on every drive
Irwin,06/05/2017
650i xDrive 2dr Convertible AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
Buy it 2-3 years,old, same car much cheaper. Mpackage, adaptive headlights, blind spot assist, heads up display, lane assist are musts
Head turner
Joe,04/28/2017
650i xDrive 2dr Convertible AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
I leased this car to be my fun car. It is turning out to be my daily driver. All wheel drive convertible. I ordered it this way. Worth the 90 day wait. I love the heads up display and apple play. I have owned most premium cars and this is at the top of the list for me. For the dollar it is more than worth it compared to the Maserati and Mercedes.
See all 6 reviews of the 2016 BMW 6 Series
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
20 city / 31 hwy
Seats 4
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
315 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
16 city / 25 hwy
Seats 4
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
445 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
20 city / 29 hwy
Seats 4
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
315 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 4
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
445 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all Used 2016 BMW 6 Series features & specs

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2016 BMW 6 Series

Used 2016 BMW 6 Series Overview

The Used 2016 BMW 6 Series is offered in the following submodels: 6 Series Coupe, 6 Series Convertible. Available styles include 640i 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), 640i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), 650i xDrive 2dr Convertible AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A), 650i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A), 640i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), 650i 2dr Convertible (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A), 650i 2dr Coupe (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A), and 640i xDrive 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A).

What's a good price on a Used 2016 BMW 6 Series?

Price comparisons for Used 2016 BMW 6 Series trim styles:

  • The Used 2016 BMW 6 Series 640i is priced between $32,450 and$32,450 with odometer readings between 36453 and36453 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2016 BMW 6 Serieses are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2016 BMW 6 Series for sale near. There are currently 3 used and CPO 2016 6 Serieses listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $29,995 and mileage as low as 36453 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2016 BMW 6 Series.

Can't find a used 2016 BMW 6 Seriess you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used BMW 6 Series for sale - 11 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $24,928.

Find a used BMW for sale - 1 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $24,577.

Find a used certified pre-owned BMW 6 Series for sale - 6 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $9,095.

Find a used certified pre-owned BMW for sale - 8 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $19,019.

Should I lease or buy a 2016 BMW 6 Series?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out BMW lease specials
Check out BMW 6 Series lease specials

Related Used 2016 BMW 6 Series info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles