The 2016 BMW 6 Series is all about quiet confidence. Like many BMWs through the years, it takes a low-key approach with its styling, but there's plenty of excitement under the surface. Blessed with a pair of superlative turbocharged engines, first-rate technology features and a commanding presence on the road, the 6 Series is a personal luxury car of many talents. Assuming that you dig the understated exterior, perhaps the only lingering question is whether it's sporty enough to win your favor.

It may seem strange to question a BMW's sporting credentials, but the current 6 Series is a large, heavy car, and there's no escaping that heft from behind the wheel. If you're expecting nimble handling, in other words, you may be disappointed. But in a straight line, the 6 Series is a majestic beast, particularly the 650i models with their 445-horsepower V8 engine. Floor the accelerator and all that mass seems to melt away as you surge forward on a wave of turbocharged torque. It's heady enough to make you question the need for the much costlier M6, which employs a similar twin-turbo V8.

We're also fans of the 6 Series convertible's versatile soft top, which features a glass rear window that raises and lowers independently, facilitating ventilation with the top up and serving as a wind blocker when it's down. Inside, the 6 Series continues to impress with superb materials quality and a dynamic-looking dashboard that swoops toward the driver. The standard iDrive infotainment system includes an impeccable widescreen display, while the 650i models also boast a standard 16-speaker Harman Kardon audio system. The small backseat is somewhat disappointing in a car of this size, but to be fair, not many two-door luxury cars offer generous rear accommodations.

As good as the 6 Series is in most regards, it's just one of many desirable two-doors in this price range. The 2016 Porsche 911 is a true sports car with lots of character, though it can't match the BMW's comfort. The 2016 Mercedes-Benz E-Class coupe and convertible don't quite have the same stylistic gravitas, but they're more affordable and a bit roomier inside. If you don't need a backseat at all, the Mercedes-Benz SL-Class provides retractable-hardtop versatility, while the 2016 Jaguar F-Type brings head-turning style and a sizzling optional V8. But if you're the quiet and confident type, the 2016 BMW 6 Series could be the perfect mix.