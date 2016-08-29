Used 2017 BMW 6 Series for Sale Near Me

147 listings
6 Series Reviews & Specs
  • 2017 BMW 6 Series 640i xDrive in White
    used

    2017 BMW 6 Series 640i xDrive

    33,616 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $41,750

    $12,680 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 BMW 6 Series 650i xDrive in White
    used

    2017 BMW 6 Series 650i xDrive

    19,432 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $51,450

    $8,693 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 BMW 6 Series 650i in Gray
    used

    2017 BMW 6 Series 650i

    18,681 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $44,900

    $2,616 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 BMW 6 Series 640i in Black
    used

    2017 BMW 6 Series 640i

    15,414 miles
    Frame damage, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $40,999

    Details
  • 2017 BMW 6 Series 640i in Silver
    used

    2017 BMW 6 Series 640i

    7,962 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $46,045

    $2,803 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 BMW 6 Series 640i in White
    used

    2017 BMW 6 Series 640i

    15,665 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $43,310

    Details
  • 2017 BMW 6 Series 650i in Black
    certified

    2017 BMW 6 Series 650i

    24,903 miles
    Good Deal

    $47,995

    $3,746 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 BMW 6 Series 640i xDrive in Black
    certified

    2017 BMW 6 Series 640i xDrive

    14,379 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $56,390

    $4,806 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 BMW 6 Series 640i xDrive in Gray
    used

    2017 BMW 6 Series 640i xDrive

    44,672 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $40,995

    $3,436 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 BMW 6 Series 640i in Black
    used

    2017 BMW 6 Series 640i

    41,462 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $33,977

    $1,215 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 BMW 6 Series 650i xDrive in Black
    certified

    2017 BMW 6 Series 650i xDrive

    19,614 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $59,995

    $2,175 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 BMW 6 Series 650i in Gray
    used

    2017 BMW 6 Series 650i

    8,773 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $54,995

    Details
  • 2017 BMW 6 Series 640i in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 BMW 6 Series 640i

    47,654 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $36,990

    $1,419 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 BMW 6 Series 650i in White
    used

    2017 BMW 6 Series 650i

    21,855 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $43,995

    $1,927 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 BMW 6 Series 640i in White
    used

    2017 BMW 6 Series 640i

    12,125 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use

    $49,975

    Details
  • 2017 BMW 6 Series 650i xDrive in White
    used

    2017 BMW 6 Series 650i xDrive

    65,074 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $43,894

    $343 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 BMW 6 Series 650i xDrive in White
    certified

    2017 BMW 6 Series 650i xDrive

    24,379 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $59,988

    $1,036 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 BMW 6 Series 640i in Black
    used

    2017 BMW 6 Series 640i

    16,471 miles
    Delivery Available*

    $44,590

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the BMW 6 Series

Write a reviewSee all 2 reviews
Head turner
Scott,08/29/2016
640i xDrive 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
We re entry picked up our new RED convertable at the dealer on Friday. I've owned a few Lexus , Mercedes and last 4 were Audis. Not one had soooo many people stopped to remark how beautiful the car is. It's a big heavy convertable with basically no back seat. Love the warranty and amazed just how little gas she drinks. Plenty of power and lots of gadgets. The executive pkg gave us concierge service for 4 years and 4 years of service. The heads up information is a great touch. You never need to take your eyes off the road. The kicker is the price tag.. Sticker came is just south of 101k. Plus tire and wheel insurance of about $2500. It's my mid-life crisis vehicle . The car I wanted more then any other. I've been excited every morning to open the garage and see it. It's true I'm not dreaming. Hope I live long enough to pay it off.
