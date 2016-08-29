Used 2017 BMW 6 Series for Sale Near Me
- 33,616 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$41,750$12,680 Below Market
Auto Hub - North Brunswick / New Jersey
This 2017 BMW 6 Series 2dr 640i xDrive features a 3.0L STRAIGHT 6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 8 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Alpine White with a Amaro Brown Leather interior. It is offered with a full factory warranty. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Alloy Wheels, Leather Interior Surface, Adaptive headlights, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Forward Collision Warning, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Parking Sensors, Premium Sound, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Team at 732-798-6678 or leadsautohubnj@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW 6 Series 640i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA6F3C51HD994791
Stock: 994791
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- 19,432 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$51,450$8,693 Below Market
Auto Hub - North Brunswick / New Jersey
This 2017 BMW 6 Series 2dr 650i xDrive features a 4.4L 8 CYLINDER 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 8 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is White with a Other Leather interior. It is offered with a full factory warranty. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Alloy Wheels, Leather Interior Surface, Multi-Contour Seats, Nappa Leather Upholstery, 4-Way Lumbar Support, 3-Stage Heated Front Seats, HD Radio, Satellite Radio with 1 Year Subscription, Hi-Fi Sound System, harman/kardon Surround Sound System, BMW Connected App Compatibility, Enhanced USB & Bluetooth, 12 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Navigation System, Adaptive suspension, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Convertible roof lining, Convertible roof wind blocker, DVD-Audio, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Emergency communication system, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Glass rear window, Head restraints memory, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Integrated roll-over protection, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power adjustable front head restraints, Power convertible roof, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel memory, Telescoping steering wheel, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Auto High-beam Headlights, harman/kardon Speakers Adaptive headlights, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Parking Sensors, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Team at 732-798-6678 or leadsautohubnj@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW 6 Series 650i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA6F7C56HD930799
Stock: 930799
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- 18,681 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$44,900$2,616 Below Market
California Beemers - Costa Mesa / California
Original MSRP: $98,245.00 BMW FACTORY WARRANTY 48MO/50K MILES (04/22/2021) 1 OWNER!! - ///M Sport Edition - ///M Sport Package - Executive Package - Driver Assistance Plus - Navigation System - Wireless Charging - Wifi HotSpot - Multi-contour Seats - 20” ///M Design Wheels - ** Carfax Certified Vehicle ** Our beautiful 2017 BMW 650i Coupe comes equipped with: - ///M Sport Edition - - Increased Top Speed Limiter - Dynamic Digital Cluster - Head-up Display - Shadowline Exterior Trim - Without Lines Designation - ///M Sport Package - - ///M Sport Steering Wheel - 20” ///M Design Wheels - Aerodynamic Kit - LED Fog Lights - Anthracite Alcantara Headliner - Executive Package - - Soft Close Automatic Doors - Front Ventilated Seats - Power Rear Sunshade - Ceramic Controls - Driver Assistance Plus - - Active Driving Assistant - Active Blind Spot Detection - Side & Top View Camera - Speed Limit Information - Stand Alone Options - - Dynamic Damper Control - Navigation System - Advanced Real Time Traffic Information - Rear View Camera - Wireless Charging - Wifi Hotspot - Harman Kardon Surround Sound - Instrument Panel w/Leather - Contrast Stitching - Automatic High Beams - Comfort Access Keyless Entry - Multi Contour Seats - Heated Front Seats - Lumbar Support - Sirius Satellite Radio - Enhanced Bluetooth & USB - Ambient Lighting - Universal Garage Door Opener - Auto Dimming Mirrors - Fineline Brown Wood Trim - Apple CarPlay Compatibility - BMW TeleServices - BMW Assist eCall - Concierge Services - Remote Services - ConnectedDrive Services PRICE EXCLUDES 20" POWDER COATED ALPINA B6 RIMS SEEN 1ST SET OF PHOTOS - PLEASE ADD $2995.00 TO THE PRICE OF THIS CAR IF YOU WANT TO PURCHASE THESE 20" POWDER COATED ALPINA B6 RIMS THAT ARE BEING ADVERTISED IN THE PHOTOS. STOCK WHEELS AVAILABLE AT THIS INTERNET PRICE THIS VEHICLE HAS BEEN APPLIED WITH CILAJET AVIATION GRADE PAINT AND SURFACE PROTECTANT. CILAJET PROTECTS FROM BIRD DOOKIE, INSECTS, TREE SAP, ACID RAIN, HARD WATER SPOTS, MINERAL DEPOSITS AND ENVIRONMENTAL CONTAMINANTS. THE CILAJET APPLICATION COMES WITH A 1 YEAR WARRANTY FROM DATE OF SALE. THIS IS APPLIED DUE TO THE FACT THAT WE WANT TO KEEP THE PAINT ON THIS CAR SEXY SO YOU FEEL THE SAME WAY. PLEASE ADD $889.00 TO THE INTERNET PRICE OF THE VEHICLE. YOU HAVE THE ABILITY TO KEEP IT SEXY FOR 1 ADDITIONAL YEAR AT A MINIMUM COST. PLEASE ASK YOUR PRODUCT SPECIALIST FOR MORE DETAILS A SELECTED NUMBER OF OUR VEHICLES ARE PHOTOGRAPHED WITH POWDER COATED WHEELS. THESE POWDER COATED WHEELS ARE NOT INCLUDED IN THE SALE PRICE. THE SALE PRICE INCLUDES THE ORIGINAL FACTORY WHEELS. BUYERS HAVE THE OPTION TO UPGRADE THEIR PURCHASE TO POWDER COATED WHEELS AT AN ADDITIONAL COST OF $1,295.00.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW 6 Series 650i with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA6H5C37HGJ88294
Stock: 6516P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-24-2020
- 15,414 milesFrame damage, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$40,999
Off Lease Only Palm Beach - West Palm Beach / Florida
THIS VEHICLE IS PRICED $6588 BELOW KBB Suggested Retail Price*!WE ARE OPEN & NOW OFFERING FREE LOCAL DELIVERY & STORE TO STORE TRANSFERS! See this vehicle and THOUSANDS more at OffLeaseOnly.com! Shop THE MOST INCREDIBLE SELECTION of LOW MILEAGE 2016 to 2020 Cars, Trucks, SUVs and Vans all priced THOUSANDS below retail! OffLeaseOnly.com is The Nation's Online Used Car Destination with Newer Cars, Lower Miles & Better Prices! You can DO IT ALL ONLINE with virtual video walkarounds on your vehicle of interest or visit one of our four huge state-of-the-art locations in Florida! Nationwide shipping is also available. Get Pre-Qualified right now on OffLeaseOnly.com & ask about NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS! Trade-ins wanted and we are now doing VIRTUAL TRADE APPRAISALS! No hidden fees and no minimum credit score is required to receive the advertised price! Complete Transparency - Free Carfax, Free AutoCheck and Free True 360 inspection reports on any car with a previous accident. Off Lease Only is proud to offer a 5 Day/500 Mile Free Exchange Policy so you can shop with PEACE OF MIND. Plus we are proudly A+ Rated on the Better Business Bureau, DealerRater's Used Car Dealer of the Year and an Edmunds Five-Star Premier Dealer. START ONLINE NOW at OffLeaseOnly.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW 6 Series 640i with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA6F1C59HGT83412
Stock: C306264
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 7,962 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$46,045$2,803 Below Market
INFINITI of Suitland - Suitland / Maryland
***Customer Friendly, MARKET BASED NO HAGGLE PRICING Updated Regularly To Match Changing Market Conditions.*Navigation*, *Bluetooth*, *Power Sunroof/Moonroof*, *Heated & Cooled Front Seats*, *Heated Front Seats*, *Rear View Camera*, *Sport Package*, *SIRUIS Satellite Radio*, *Blind Spot Sensors*, 9 Speakers, Active Blind Spot Detection, Active Driving Assistant, Aerodynamic Kit, Alloy wheels, Anthracite Alcantara Headliner, Apple CarPlay Compatibility, Ceramic Controls, Concierge Services, Contrast Stitching, Driver Assistance Plus, Executive Package, Front Ventilated Seats, harman/kardon Surround Sound System, Head-Up Display, Increased Top Speed Limiter, Instrument Panel w/Nappa Leather Finish, M Sport Edition, M Sport Edition (7MH), M Sport Package, M Sport Package (337), M Steering Wheel, Multi-Contour Seats, Navigation System, Power Rear Sunshade, Shadowline Exterior Trim, Side & Top View Cameras, Soft-Close Automatic Doors, Speed Limit Info, Without Lines Designation Outside.CARFAX One-Owner.Odometer is 23165 miles below market average!***CARFAX CERTIFIED! ***VALUE PRICED BELOW MARKET! Call Passport INFINITI of Suitland at (240) 695-5500 to confirm availability and schedule a no-obligation test drive! We are located at 4731 Auth Place Marlow Heights, MD 20746. All of our vehicles are researched and priced regularly using LIVE MARKET PRICING TECHNOLOGY to ensure that you always receive the best overall market value. ASK US FOR THE VALUE REPORT ON THIS VEHICLE! We are a PureCars Platinum Dealer. 2017 BMW 6 Series Glacier Silver Metallic
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW 6 Series 640i with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA6H1C34HD933139
Stock: P31660
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 15,665 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$43,310
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free. With Vroom, browse and shop through an extensive inventory of low-mileage, competitively priced cars, and trucks available for purchase, with easy online financing and new inventory added every day. No haggling. No pressure. Buy your next vehicle from Vroom, have it delivered straight to you, and never visit a dealership again. Have a car to trade-in? Vroom offers hassle-free, no obligation quotes and they will even pick it up. Learn more at Vroom.com. Vroom only sells cars and trucks with clean titles, that are free of fire, flood and frame damage and have accident-free CARFAX vehicle history reports at the time of purchase and sale. Every Vroom vehicle must also pass safety, mechanical and cosmetic inspections before it is sold. If a vehicle does not meet Vroom's retail standards, they do not list the vehicle for sale on the site.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW 6 Series 640i with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA6H1C30HD933137
Stock: 10425361
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-07-2020
- certified
2017 BMW 6 Series 650i24,903 milesGood Deal
$47,995$3,746 Below Market
Braman BMW West Palm Beach - West Palm Beach / Florida
COVERED BY BMW CERTIFIED WARRANTY UNLIMITED MILES, M SPORT PACKAGE, LOW LOW MILES, Local Trade, DRIVER ASSISTANCE PLUS, EXECUTIVE PACKAGE, Apple CarPlay, Covered By the BMW Certified Pre Owned Warranty, Active Blind Spot Detection, Active Driving Assistant, Aerodynamic Kit, Anthracite Alcantara Headliner, Apple CarPlay Compatibility, Bang & Olufsen Sound System, Ceramic Controls, Contrast Stitching, Driver Assistance Plus, Executive Package, Front Ventilated Seats, Head-Up Display, Increased Top Speed Limiter, Instrument Panel w/Nappa Leather Finish, M Sport Edition, M Sport Edition (7MH), M Sport Package, M Sport Package (337), M Steering Wheel, Power Rear Sunshade, Shadowline Exterior Trim, Side & Top View Cameras, Soft-Close Automatic Doors, Speed Limit Info, Wheels: 20" x 8.5" Fr & 20" x 9.0" Rr (Style 374), Without Lines Designation Outside. Braman Motor Cars of West Palm Beach..... Here to assist with all of your luxury Automotive needs! Certified.CARFAX One-Owner.Braman BMW treats the needs of each individual customer with paramount concern. We know that you have high expectations, and as your South Florida BMW dealer we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding those standards each and every time. If you're looking for a certified or pre-owned BMW dealership in South Florida, then allow us to demonstrate our commitment to excellence! Our experienced sales staff is eager to share its knowledge and enthusiasm with you.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW 6 Series 650i with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA6H5C36HG238005
Stock: BC-PF26575
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- certified
2017 BMW 6 Series 640i xDrive14,379 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$56,390$4,806 Below Market
BMW of Springfield - Springfield / New Jersey
CARFAX One-Owner. Certified. Black Sapphire Metallic 2017 BMW 6 Series 640i xDrive AWD 8-Speed Automatic Sport 3.0L I619/28 City/Highway MPGCold Weather Package, Concierge Services, Executive Package, Front Ventilated Seats, harman/kardon Surround Sound System, Head-Up Display, Heated Steering Wheel, M Sport Package (337), Multi-Contour Seats, Ski Bag, Soft-Close Automatic Doors.BMW Certified Pre-Owned Details:* 1 year/Unlimited miles beginning after new car warranty expires.* Vehicle History* Roadside Assistance* Multipoint Point Inspection* Transferable Warranty* Warranty Deductible: $0*Prices shown do not include taxes, DMV fees, or documentation charge of $699. Internet pricing is ONLY valid when financing through our dealership. We make every effort to verify the information listed is accurate, however mistakes can occur. BMW of Springfield is not responsible for errors or omissions. The vehicle color, equipment and any other content of the window-sticker for a vehicle shall supersede any information contained on this site. The untimely deletion of a vehicle from the site due to sale, an unintended misprint, inaccurate data entry of information or a typographical error shall not give rise to any liability whatsoever to any party. Internet specials require dealer financing and include all rebates and incentives available thru BMWFS.TIBBIX
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW 6 Series 640i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA6F3C59HD994733
Stock: BLP3821
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 44,672 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$40,995$3,436 Below Market
Auto Gallery Imports - Westbury / New York
ALL WHEEL DRIVE, NAVIGATION GPS*, M SPORT PACKAGE, M SPORT EDITION, EXECUTIVE PACKAGE, DRIVER ASSIST PLUS PACKAGE, COLD WEATHER PACKAGE, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEADS UP DISPLAY, PARKING DISTANCE CONTROL, REAR VIEW CAMERA! MP3 Player, iPhone Connection, Satellite Radio, Leather Seats, Traction Control, ABS Anti-Lock Brakes, Power Windows/ Locks/ Seats/ Mirrors/Steering, Air Conditioning, Air Bags, Rear Window Defroster, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW 6 Series 640i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA6F3C34HD994802
Stock: 40252G
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- 41,462 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$33,977$1,215 Below Market
Haims Motors - Hollywood / Florida
~~~VEHICLE LOCATED IN HOLLYWOOD~~~ 2840 North State Road 7 Hollywood, FL 33021 **M PACKAGE*** EXCELLENT CONDITION*** CLEAN CARFAX** 1 OWNER***CLEAN LEATHER SEATS** NAVIGATION**** BACKUP CAMERA*** BLOWOUT PRICES!!!! Bad or no credit we get you approved. Like New 2017 BMW 640i Gran Coupe. Like New!! Equipped with Navigation System and Backup Camera. Bluetooth. Push to start ignition. Premium Sound System. Ice cold A/C. Well maintained leather interior. Rear wheel drive. Full inspection performed by our technicians. Visit www.haimsmotors.com for more great deals. Contact us today to schedule a test drive. Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Sport Package, Leather Interior Surface, Adaptive headlights, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Parking Sensors, Premium Sound, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact INTERNET DEPT. HOLLYWOOD at 954-308-8576 or SALES@HAIMSMOTORS.COM for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW 6 Series 640i with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA6H1C39HD933167
Stock: 933167
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- certified
2017 BMW 6 Series 650i xDrive19,614 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$59,995$2,175 Below Market
BMW of Warwick - Warwick / Rhode Island
2017 BMW 6 Series 650i xDrive M-SPORT PACKAGE, *COLD WEATHER PACKAGE*, BMW CERTIFIED, NAVIGATION GPS NAV, Active Blind Spot Detection, Active Driving Assistant, Ceramic Controls, Contrast Stitching, Driver Assistance Plus, Executive Package, Front Ventilated Seats, Head-Up Display, Instrument Panel w/Nappa Leather Finish, Side & Top View Cameras, Soft-Close Automatic Doors, Speed Limit Info.CARFAX One-Owner. Certified. BMW Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Roadside Assistance* 1 year/Unlimited miles beginning after new car warranty expires.* Transferable Warranty* Multipoint Point Inspection* Vehicle History* Warranty Deductible: $0Reviews:* Solid performance from the base six-cylinder engine; inspiring sounds and thrust from the optional V8; the interior is impeccably appointed and well constructed; the convertible's clever glass rear window also serves as a wind blocker; cargo capacity is surprisingly good for a coupe. Source: Edmunds* Distinctive styling for a sedan of its size; excellent performance with either engine option; modern interior design trimmed with excellent materials; newly updated tech interface is easier to use. Source: EdmundsBlack Sapphire Metallic on Black.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW 6 Series 650i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA6F7C50HD930832
Stock: 62453P
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-17-2020
- 8,773 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$54,995
Brooklyn Mitsubishi - Brooklyn / New York
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. BROOKLYN MITSUBISHI IS THE NUMBER ONE MITSUBISHI DEALER IN THE TRI-STATE AREA!!!. Recent Arrival! 2017 BMW 6 Series 650i RWD Space Gray MetallicPrice Does not include tax, title, license, destination charges( If Applicable ), finance charges, or any reconditioning fees. Every reasonable effort has been made to insure the accuracy of the information contained on this site, however absolute accuracy cannot be guaranteed. Advertised special excludes state tax, title, license, registration, NY state inspection, NYS tire recycling fee, finance charges, lender and dealer fees if applicable. All internet starting prices expire at 12:01 PM today. Please verify any information in question with a dealership sales manager. 99% APPROVAL RATE. Bad Credit? When others say sorry we say You're Approved. The Cleanest pre-owned vehicles on the market. If it doesn't look and drive NEW we don't sell it. No Games, No Gimmicks, No hidden fees. The price you see is the price pay. Conveniently located in Brooklyn, NY; we offer airport and metro pickup & drop off, along with valet parking. Over 1000 New & Pre-owned vehicles to choose from. Find the vehicle of your dreams at Brooklyn Mitsubishi. CALL (718) 345-1600 NYC DCA # 1170293 DMV # 7089608.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW 6 Series 650i with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA6F5C35HD997011
Stock: HD997011
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 47,654 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$36,990$1,419 Below Market
ALM Gwinnett - Duluth / Georgia
//M SPORTS..HEADS UP DISPLAY..NAVIGATION..BACKUP CAMERA..HEATED SEATS..BLIND SPOT..SUNROOF..KEYLESS ENTRY..BLUETOOTH..2017 BMW 640I M SPORTS..BLACK ON TAN..47K MILES..ALL PWR FULLY LOADED OPTIONS SUPER COLD AIR AC HEAT REAR DEFROST AUTO CLIMATE CNTRL AUTO CRUISE PWR WINDOWS PWR LOCKS PWR STEERING PWR MIRRORS PWR SEATS REAR DEFROST ALL ABS BRAKES FRONT SIDE IMPACT AIRBAGS TRACTION CNTRL SECURITY ALARM SYSTEM NON SMOKER LOOKS GOOD RUNS GREAT MUST SEE FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL DIRECT SALES TEAM AT 678-684-4444. WE ARE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK!!! WE DO OFFER EXTENDED WARRANTIES, FULL FINANCING, SUB PRIME TO SUPER PRIME CREDIT HISTORY AND TRADE INS ARE WELCOME. ALL MAJOR CREDIT CARDS ARE ACCEPTED. WE DO OFFER NATION WIDE SHIPPING AT DISCOUNTED RATES FOR OUR CUSTOMERS. OVER 14 YEARS IN ATLANTA OFFERING YOU THE BEST DEALS IN PRE-OWNED LUXURY!! CARFAX ADVANTAGE DEALER! WE BUY AND SELL WITH CONFIDENCE! BE THE FIRST ONE TO CALL!!! OVER 600 CARS LISTED ONLINE AT WWW.ALMGWINNETT.COM. ALL DESCRIPTIONS AND OPTIONS SELECTED SUBJECT TO CHANGE, PLEASE CALL TO VERIFY
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW 6 Series 640i with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA6H1C32HD933141
Stock: HD933141
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- 21,855 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$43,995$1,927 Below Market
LA City Cars - Inglewood / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW 6 Series 650i with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA6H5C33HGJ88292
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 12,125 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$49,975
Reliable Superstore - Springfield / Missouri
2017 BMW 6 Series 640i 2D Convertible 3.0L I6 8-Speed Automatic Sport RWD 20/29 City/Highway MPG Proudly serving Springfield, Nixa, Ozark, Bolivar, Republic, Branson, Strafford, Aurora, Marshfield, Mansfield, Battlefield, Clever, Boaz, Rogersville, Fordland, Billings, and all of the Ozarks!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW 6 Series 640i with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA6F1C51HGT83629
Stock: P14405A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 65,074 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$43,894$343 Below Market
Auto Holding - Hillside / New Jersey
BEST PRICE ON THE MARKET!! NO NEED FOR PERFECT CREDIT!! FREE CARFAX!!! THIS 2017 BMW 6 Series IS PRICED FOR A QUICK SALE!!! ALL THE RIGHT OPTIONS!!! IT HAS A GREAT LOOKING EXTERIOR! PLEASE CALL US TO CONFIRM THE AVAILABILITY AND SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT WE ARE LOCATED MINUTES FROM NEW YORK, AS WELL AS NORTH AND SOUTH JERSEY. $NOTHING DOWN FINANCING AVAILABLE *** CHOOSE FROM OVER 200 FRONT LINE READY VEHICLES ***INSTANT FINANCING*** TOP RATED NJ USED CAR DEALER!!! EASY APPROVAL, LOW PAYMENT WITH WWW.AUTOHOLDING.US -Contact us at 908-686-0100 or autoholding@gmail.com for a FREE Carfax Report. All advertised prices exclude government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document preparation charge, and any emission testing charge. The price for listed vehicles as equipped does not include charges such as: License, Title, Registration Fees, State or Local Taxes, Smog Fees, Credit Investigation, Auto Holding Vehicle Certification, Optional Credit Insurance, Optional Maintenance Packages, Physical Damage of Liability Insurance, or Delivery Fees. Auto Holding makes no representations, expressed or implied, to any actual or prospective purchaser or owner of this vehicle as to the existence, ownership, accuracy, description or condition of the listed vehicle's equipment, accessories, price, specials or any warranties. Any and all vehicles that qualify and/or are sold under our 14 day return policy, are subject to a 20% restocking fee from the purchase price. Any and all differences must be addressed prior to the sale of this vehicle. Auto Holding is not responsible for typos and exact options list as it is automatically decoded from the VIN number. Dealer will not be liable for any inaccuracies, claims or losses of any nature.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW 6 Series 650i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA6F7C58HD930724
Stock: HD930724
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- certified
2017 BMW 6 Series 650i xDrive24,379 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$59,988$1,036 Below Market
Hilton Head BMW - Bluffton / South Carolina
We are excited to offer this 2017 BMW 6 Series. This BMW includes: M SPORT PACKAGE Aluminum Wheels Leather Steering Wheel EXECUTIVE PACKAGE Cooled Front Seat(s) Heated Front Seat(s) Heads-Up Display M SPORT EDITION Cooled Front Seat(s) Aluminum Wheels Leather Steering Wheel Heated Front Seat(s) Heads-Up Display WHEELS: 20 Tires - Front Performance Aluminum Wheels Tires - Rear Performance BANG & OLUFSEN SOUND SYSTEM Premium Sound System DRIVER ASSISTANCE PLUS Lane Departure Warning Rear Parking Aid Back-Up Camera Blind Spot Monitor ALPINE WHITE BLACK, PERFORATED NAPPA LEATHER UPHOLSTERY Leather Seats COLD WEATHER PACKAGE Heated Steering Wheel Pass-Through Rear Seat *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. It's like taking a beach vacation each time you slip behind the wheel of this seductive, sporty convertible. You appreciate the finer things in life, the vehicle you drive should not be the exception. Style, performance, sophistication is in a class of its own with this stunning BMW 6 Series 650i xDrive. Enjoy driving? Well now you will get more thrills behind the wheel thanks to the heightened performance of AWD. Better handling. Better traction. Better driving experience. One of the best things about this BMW 6 Series is that it has low, low mileage. It's ready for you to truly break it in. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the BMW 6 Series 650i xDrive. If, upon choosing the road less traveled you find yourself lost, relax and remember this beautiful car has navigation. More information about the 2017 BMW 6 Series: The 2017 BMW 6-Series continues BMW's tradition of high-speed grand-touring models by laying down the fundamentals in a capable-handling coupe, convertible or 4-door Gran Coupe model, then offering a long list of high-tech enhancements that can improve performance. Meanwhile, the Gran Coupe is an unusual offering, with the sleek roofline of a coupe and all the performance of the 2-door 6-Series models, complemented by four doors and enough rear-seat space for adults. M6 models continue to stun with their over-the-top performance and a dynamic personality that can be dialed in with various settings for all of its electronic controls. This model sets itself apart with long list of active-safety technologies and innovations, comfortable, quiet ride, Very quick acceleration, a back seat roomy enough for adults, and confident high-speed performance COME EXPERIENCE THE ULTIMATE DRIVING MACHINE TODAY Hilton Head BMW strives to provide the Ultimale sales and service experience and to make all your automotive buying or servicing experiences the best they can be. This type of experience ranked us 4th in the country by BMW in Overall Center of Excellence Rankings for 2011! Hilton Head BMW strives to provide the Ultimate sales and service experience and to make all your automotive buying or servicing experiences the best they can be. This type of experience ranked us 4th in the country by BMW in Overall Center of Excellence Rankings for 2011! Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase. Please call us for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW 6 Series 650i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA6F7C52HD930766
Stock: HD930766
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 16,471 milesDelivery Available*
$44,590
Carvana - San Diego - San Diego / California
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW 6 Series 640i with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA6H1C33HD933150
Stock: 2000633095
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
