Used 2017 BMW 6 Series for Sale Near Me

We are excited to offer this 2017 BMW 6 Series. This BMW includes: M SPORT PACKAGE Aluminum Wheels Leather Steering Wheel EXECUTIVE PACKAGE Cooled Front Seat(s) Heated Front Seat(s) Heads-Up Display M SPORT EDITION Cooled Front Seat(s) Aluminum Wheels Leather Steering Wheel Heated Front Seat(s) Heads-Up Display WHEELS: 20 Tires - Front Performance Aluminum Wheels Tires - Rear Performance BANG & OLUFSEN SOUND SYSTEM Premium Sound System DRIVER ASSISTANCE PLUS Lane Departure Warning Rear Parking Aid Back-Up Camera Blind Spot Monitor ALPINE WHITE BLACK, PERFORATED NAPPA LEATHER UPHOLSTERY Leather Seats COLD WEATHER PACKAGE Heated Steering Wheel Pass-Through Rear Seat *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. It's like taking a beach vacation each time you slip behind the wheel of this seductive, sporty convertible. You appreciate the finer things in life, the vehicle you drive should not be the exception. Style, performance, sophistication is in a class of its own with this stunning BMW 6 Series 650i xDrive. Enjoy driving? Well now you will get more thrills behind the wheel thanks to the heightened performance of AWD. Better handling. Better traction. Better driving experience. One of the best things about this BMW 6 Series is that it has low, low mileage. It's ready for you to truly break it in. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the BMW 6 Series 650i xDrive. If, upon choosing the road less traveled you find yourself lost, relax and remember this beautiful car has navigation. More information about the 2017 BMW 6 Series: The 2017 BMW 6-Series continues BMW's tradition of high-speed grand-touring models by laying down the fundamentals in a capable-handling coupe, convertible or 4-door Gran Coupe model, then offering a long list of high-tech enhancements that can improve performance. Meanwhile, the Gran Coupe is an unusual offering, with the sleek roofline of a coupe and all the performance of the 2-door 6-Series models, complemented by four doors and enough rear-seat space for adults. M6 models continue to stun with their over-the-top performance and a dynamic personality that can be dialed in with various settings for all of its electronic controls. This model sets itself apart with long list of active-safety technologies and innovations, comfortable, quiet ride, Very quick acceleration, a back seat roomy enough for adults, and confident high-speed performance COME EXPERIENCE THE ULTIMATE DRIVING MACHINE TODAY Hilton Head BMW strives to provide the Ultimale sales and service experience and to make all your automotive buying or servicing experiences the best they can be. This type of experience ranked us 4th in the country by BMW in Overall Center of Excellence Rankings for 2011! Hilton Head BMW strives to provide the Ultimate sales and service experience and to make all your automotive buying or servicing experiences the best they can be. This type of experience ranked us 4th in the country by BMW in Overall Center of Excellence Rankings for 2011! Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase. Please call us for more information.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2017 BMW 6 Series 650i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 24 Highway)

VIN: WBA6F7C52HD930766

Stock: HD930766

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 08-27-2020