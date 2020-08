Used 2017 BMW 6 Series for Sale Near Me

California Beemers - Costa Mesa / California

Original MSRP: $98,245.00 BMW FACTORY WARRANTY 48MO/50K MILES (04/22/2021) 1 OWNER!! - ///M Sport Edition - ///M Sport Package - Executive Package - Driver Assistance Plus - Navigation System - Wireless Charging - Wifi HotSpot - Multi-contour Seats - 20” ///M Design Wheels - ** Carfax Certified Vehicle ** Our beautiful 2017 BMW 650i Coupe comes equipped with: - ///M Sport Edition - - Increased Top Speed Limiter - Dynamic Digital Cluster - Head-up Display - Shadowline Exterior Trim - Without Lines Designation - ///M Sport Package - - ///M Sport Steering Wheel - 20” ///M Design Wheels - Aerodynamic Kit - LED Fog Lights - Anthracite Alcantara Headliner - Executive Package - - Soft Close Automatic Doors - Front Ventilated Seats - Power Rear Sunshade - Ceramic Controls - Driver Assistance Plus - - Active Driving Assistant - Active Blind Spot Detection - Side & Top View Camera - Speed Limit Information - Stand Alone Options - - Dynamic Damper Control - Navigation System - Advanced Real Time Traffic Information - Rear View Camera - Wireless Charging - Wifi Hotspot - Harman Kardon Surround Sound - Instrument Panel w/Leather - Contrast Stitching - Automatic High Beams - Comfort Access Keyless Entry - Multi Contour Seats - Heated Front Seats - Lumbar Support - Sirius Satellite Radio - Enhanced Bluetooth & USB - Ambient Lighting - Universal Garage Door Opener - Auto Dimming Mirrors - Fineline Brown Wood Trim - Apple CarPlay Compatibility - BMW TeleServices - BMW Assist eCall - Concierge Services - Remote Services - ConnectedDrive Services PRICE EXCLUDES 20" POWDER COATED ALPINA B6 RIMS SEEN 1ST SET OF PHOTOS - PLEASE ADD $2995.00 TO THE PRICE OF THIS CAR IF YOU WANT TO PURCHASE THESE 20" POWDER COATED ALPINA B6 RIMS THAT ARE BEING ADVERTISED IN THE PHOTOS. STOCK WHEELS AVAILABLE AT THIS INTERNET PRICE THIS VEHICLE HAS BEEN APPLIED WITH CILAJET AVIATION GRADE PAINT AND SURFACE PROTECTANT. CILAJET PROTECTS FROM BIRD DOOKIE, INSECTS, TREE SAP, ACID RAIN, HARD WATER SPOTS, MINERAL DEPOSITS AND ENVIRONMENTAL CONTAMINANTS. THE CILAJET APPLICATION COMES WITH A 1 YEAR WARRANTY FROM DATE OF SALE. THIS IS APPLIED DUE TO THE FACT THAT WE WANT TO KEEP THE PAINT ON THIS CAR SEXY SO YOU FEEL THE SAME WAY. PLEASE ADD $889.00 TO THE INTERNET PRICE OF THE VEHICLE. YOU HAVE THE ABILITY TO KEEP IT SEXY FOR 1 ADDITIONAL YEAR AT A MINIMUM COST. PLEASE ASK YOUR PRODUCT SPECIALIST FOR MORE DETAILS A SELECTED NUMBER OF OUR VEHICLES ARE PHOTOGRAPHED WITH POWDER COATED WHEELS. THESE POWDER COATED WHEELS ARE NOT INCLUDED IN THE SALE PRICE. THE SALE PRICE INCLUDES THE ORIGINAL FACTORY WHEELS. BUYERS HAVE THE OPTION TO UPGRADE THEIR PURCHASE TO POWDER COATED WHEELS AT AN ADDITIONAL COST OF $1,295.00.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 BMW 6 Series 650i with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 24 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WBA6H5C37HGJ88294

Stock: 6516P

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-24-2020