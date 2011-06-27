Vehicle overview

For better or worse, the 2010 BMW 6 Series is a reminder of what happened on erstwhile BMW design chief Chris Bangle's watch. With its Porsche 911-esque profile, distinctive ducktail trunk and lidded headlights, the 6 Series has been alternately wooing and alienating luxury coupe and convertible buyers since its debut back in 2004. Aesthetics aside, we've had few complaints about BMW's flagship GT over the years, and for 2010 BMW has addressed a major one by installing the much-improved fourth-generation iDrive system. If you're in the market for a car of this type, the 6 Series still merits close consideration, even in its seventh year of production.

As noted, the big news this year is on the iDrive front, where BMW has finally taken its much-maligned electronics interface back to the shop for serious revisions. The result is  gasp!  a system that's actually fairly intuitive, thanks to the addition of numerous controller-adjacent physical buttons for frequently used functions (stereo, navigation, telephone) and redesigned menus that are more logically arranged. Additionally, the navigation system is now hard-drive-based and offers 13 gigabytes of multimedia storage and real-time traffic information. It may have taken six full years of production, but the 6 Series now boasts industry-standard cabin technology in addition to its other virtues.

As ever, these virtues are plentiful, starting with the mellifluous 4.8-liter V8 under the hood of the 650i (the only available 6 Series model). While this motor clearly lacks the low-end punch of a Mercedes-Benz V8, it compensates with velvety refinement and a thrilling high-end punch. To BMW's credit, a manual transmission is still available for the presumably few buyers who want one (BMW is mum on the take rate), though it's now a $250 option rather than standard. Additional points in the 6 Series' favor include a choice of coupe and convertible body styles, a trick soft top with an independent power glass rear window on the convertible, and excellent ride and handling characteristics.

The 2010 BMW 6 Series is a luxury coupe, not a cutting-edge sports machine, so you shouldn't expect it to handle like a Porsche 911 or even its 335i and M3 siblings, both of which are available as retractable-hardtop convertibles. Nonetheless, as personal luxury vehicles go, the 6 Series offers a beguiling combination of confident performance, a cosseting cabin, unique style and newly competitive electronics. Though you'll certainly want to check out Mercedes-Benz's new E-Class Coupe as well as the Jaguar XK-Series, this BMW continues to be a very appealing luxury sport coupe and convertible.