  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW 6 Series
  4. Used 2010 BMW 6 Series
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(6)
Appraise this car

2010 BMW 6 Series Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Ultra-refined V8, good handling for its size, luxurious interior, smooth ride, uniquely versatile soft top on convertible models.
  • Tight rear seats, poorly designed front cupholder, V8 isn't as torque-rich as those in competitors.
Other years
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
BMW 6 Series for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
List Price Estimate
$8,255 - $14,393
Used 6 Series for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2010 BMW 6 Series was already a wholly competent luxury coupe and convertible, and the addition of the much-improved new iDrive system makes it even more desirable, provided you don't mind the Bangle-era styling.

Vehicle overview

For better or worse, the 2010 BMW 6 Series is a reminder of what happened on erstwhile BMW design chief Chris Bangle's watch. With its Porsche 911-esque profile, distinctive ducktail trunk and lidded headlights, the 6 Series has been alternately wooing and alienating luxury coupe and convertible buyers since its debut back in 2004. Aesthetics aside, we've had few complaints about BMW's flagship GT over the years, and for 2010 BMW has addressed a major one by installing the much-improved fourth-generation iDrive system. If you're in the market for a car of this type, the 6 Series still merits close consideration, even in its seventh year of production.

As noted, the big news this year is on the iDrive front, where BMW has finally taken its much-maligned electronics interface back to the shop for serious revisions. The result is  gasp!  a system that's actually fairly intuitive, thanks to the addition of numerous controller-adjacent physical buttons for frequently used functions (stereo, navigation, telephone) and redesigned menus that are more logically arranged. Additionally, the navigation system is now hard-drive-based and offers 13 gigabytes of multimedia storage and real-time traffic information. It may have taken six full years of production, but the 6 Series now boasts industry-standard cabin technology in addition to its other virtues.

As ever, these virtues are plentiful, starting with the mellifluous 4.8-liter V8 under the hood of the 650i (the only available 6 Series model). While this motor clearly lacks the low-end punch of a Mercedes-Benz V8, it compensates with velvety refinement and a thrilling high-end punch. To BMW's credit, a manual transmission is still available for the presumably few buyers who want one (BMW is mum on the take rate), though it's now a $250 option rather than standard. Additional points in the 6 Series' favor include a choice of coupe and convertible body styles, a trick soft top with an independent power glass rear window on the convertible, and excellent ride and handling characteristics.

The 2010 BMW 6 Series is a luxury coupe, not a cutting-edge sports machine, so you shouldn't expect it to handle like a Porsche 911 or even its 335i and M3 siblings, both of which are available as retractable-hardtop convertibles. Nonetheless, as personal luxury vehicles go, the 6 Series offers a beguiling combination of confident performance, a cosseting cabin, unique style and newly competitive electronics. Though you'll certainly want to check out Mercedes-Benz's new E-Class Coupe as well as the Jaguar XK-Series, this BMW continues to be a very appealing luxury sport coupe and convertible.

2010 BMW 6 Series models

The 2010 BMW 650i is available in coupe and convertible body styles. Standard equipment on the coupe includes 18-inch alloy wheels, adaptive xenon headlights, foglights, auto wipers, parking sensors, power-folding mirrors, a panoramic tilt-only sunroof, eight-way power front seats with driver memory, leather upholstery, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, auto-dimming mirrors, dual-zone automatic climate control, the iDrive electronics interface, Bluetooth, an eight-speaker CD/MP3 stereo with an auxiliary audio jack, and a hard-drive-based navigation system with voice recognition, 13 gigabytes of multimedia storage and real-time traffic. The convertible adds sun-reflective leather upholstery and a power soft top with a glass rear window that can be raised and lowered independently.

Options include a Sport package that adds 19-inch wheels, sport seats, a sport-tuned suspension, a body kit, different exhaust tuning, a unique hood design, an Alcantara headliner (coupe only) and exclusive color options. For those who are more stylistically inclined, the Individual Composition option has 19-inch wheels along with unique exterior color choices and special interior trim and upholstery details. The Premium Sound package adds an upgraded surround-sound audio system, an in-dash six-CD changer and a USB/iPod adapter. The Cold Weather package adds heated front seats (also available as a stand-alone option), a heated steering wheel and a trunk pass-through ski bag. Other options include different 19-inch wheels, active steering, adaptive cruise control, keyless entry/ignition, upgraded leather upholstery, a head-up display, an infrared night vision display, a lane departure warning system and satellite radio.

2010 Highlights

The BMW 650i Coupe and Convertible receive the latest version of BMW's iDrive software and a hard-drive-based navigation system with 13 gigabytes of multimedia storage. Also, the automatic transmission is now standard and the six-speed manual an extra-cost option.

Performance & mpg

The rear-wheel-drive 2010 BMW 650i is motivated by a 4.8-liter V8 good for 360 horsepower and 360 pound-feet of torque. The standard transmission is a six-speed automatic with manual shift control, and a six-speed manual is optional. In performance testing, we've timed a 650i Coupe from zero to 60 mph in 5.6 seconds; expect the heavier convertible to trail by a few tenths. Fuel economy with the automatic is an EPA-estimated 15 mpg city/23 mpg highway and 18 mpg combined. Getting the manual drops the highway number by 1 mpg on coupes, and the overall numbers to 14/21/16 on convertibles.

Safety

Standard safety equipment includes four-wheel antilock disc brakes with advanced standby and drying features, stability control, front-seat side airbags, front knee airbags and active head restraints. The coupe features side curtain airbags while the convertible gets pop-up rollover hoops.

Driving

The 2010 BMW 650i isn't as sporting as some other BMW models, but its well-controlled body motions and firm-yet-supple ride are certainly up to BMW standards. The Active Roll Stabilization system keeps the big coupe composed around corners, and in general the 6 Series feels more nimble than the car's size and 2-ton curb weight would suggest. The 4.8-liter V8 is a gem for those who don't mind winding their engine out to redline, but fans of low-end torque will find it lacking relative to, say, the 5.5-liter V8 in the Mercedes-Benz E-Class Coupe.

Interior

The 2010 BMW 6 Series cockpit lags behind the Jaguar XK's in distinctiveness, but materials and construction are excellent, and the driving position is second to none. The revised iDrive system is a significant improvement, as BMW has finally conceded that it's better to have numerous physical buttons than a perfectly uncluttered center console. The on-screen menu layout is also more intuitive than before. On the downside, the lone front cupholder is a separate unit that plugs into the center console and must be stored someplace else when not in use. We know the Germans don't believe in sipping while driving, but Americans do, and they won't be happy with this setup.

The 650i is perfectly accommodating for two, but the backseat is tight thanks to the dramatically sloping roof line. Both coupe and convertible have an easy-entry feature for accessing the rear quarters, but only the convertible's is power-operated. Trunk space measures 13 cubic feet in the coupe and a still-healthy 12.4 in the 650i convertible (10.6 with the top down), and both cars have a pass-through to accommodate longer items. The convertible's nifty rear window operates separately from the power soft top and doubles as a wind deflector when the roof is lowered.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2010 BMW 6 Series.

5(83%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(17%)
1(0%)
4.5
6 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 6 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

2010 6er Germany
Martin,04/06/2010
This car is straight up powerful  and I have the luxury of living and driving in Germany. Bringing this car to the US will be a sin as one cannot fully appreciate the power and excitement that this car delivers. I dread the day when I have to drive the stagnant highways stateside. I will miss the infamous autobahns and the speeds at which I can drive this great car. Handling is effortless and superb. "I live for the moments that I take my 6er either to work every day or just out for a spin on weekends. My 2010 BMW 650i Coupe is a world class car and true head spinner from the poor slackers that are stuck in their tiny 3 Series and Z4 Coupes.
Get the Convertible!
Beemerluvr4ever,06/18/2010
I recently purchased my 2010 650 CIC and I traded an 09 M3 Coupe and an 09 G37 Convertible for this beauty. Although I was very reluctant to give up my M3, I was happy to dump the Infiniti after only 3 months. I am a small person (5'8") so was concerned about the size of the car. After test driving it for only 5 minutes, I knew it was going to be my next Beemer (my 15th). For the size of the car, when I am driving it, it feels like a comfortable coupe, excellent driving behavior and surprisingly good on gas (25 MPG HWY at 80 MPH average). I got it with the sport package and every available option (black and beige) it is comfortable, fun to drive and has excellent road manners. Perfect
HIGH MAINTENANCE
Big Ham,06/06/2020
650i 2dr Coupe (4.8L 8cyl 6A)
After four years of ownership, the cost of repairs has been equivalent to buying a brand new 3 series. I've done alternator bracket gasket, valve stem seals, coolant transfer pipe, transfer case gasket, transmission pan, oil pan gasket, a/c condenser, a/c evaporator and heater control valve. I haven't yet addressed the slipping transmission and the clunking from the rear suspension. I bought this car from the dealership, and I take care of my stuff. Buyer beware.
Buy the best- my 15th BMW
Jim,06/27/2010
This is my 55th car and my 15th BMW. I have always driven BMW's,Mercedes as well as all the Japanese competitors. I bought my 10 650 Convertible when I actually went in to buy another M3 Convertible and have no regrets. I am a small person so was concerned about the size of the car (I am 5'8") I got the fully loaded Sport with every available option and got a fantastic deal. Just 2 days after I bought it, I took it on a 2000 mile road trip, what an amazing car! I averaged 24-26 MPG (at between 80-90 MPH) having coming from an 09 M3 Coupe, I do miss that punch that the M3 delivers, but my 650 handles very well and is quite quick. The creature comforts are far superior to any competitors!
See all 6 reviews of the 2010 BMW 6 Series
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
360 hp @ 6300 rpm
See all Used 2010 BMW 6 Series features & specs

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2010 BMW 6 Series

Used 2010 BMW 6 Series Overview

The Used 2010 BMW 6 Series is offered in the following submodels: 6 Series Coupe, 6 Series Convertible. Available styles include 650i 2dr Convertible (4.8L 8cyl 6A), and 650i 2dr Coupe (4.8L 8cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2010 BMW 6 Series?

Price comparisons for Used 2010 BMW 6 Series trim styles:

    Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

    Which used 2010 BMW 6 Serieses are available in my area?

    Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2010 BMW 6 Series for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2010 6 Serieses listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $12,966 and mileage as low as null miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2010 BMW 6 Series.

    Can't find a used 2010 BMW 6 Seriess you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

    Find a used BMW 6 Series for sale - 4 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $10,544.

    Find a used BMW for sale - 8 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $11,737.

    Find a used certified pre-owned BMW 6 Series for sale - 4 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $11,198.

    Find a used certified pre-owned BMW for sale - 8 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $12,108.

    Should I lease or buy a 2010 BMW 6 Series?

    Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

    Check out BMW lease specials
    Check out BMW 6 Series lease specials

    Related Used 2010 BMW 6 Series info

    Shop used vehicles in your area

    Popular new car reviews and ratings

    Vehicle rankings by type

    Other models to consider

    Research Similar Vehicles