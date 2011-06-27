Vehicle overview

The 2009 BMW 6 Series' aggressive avant-garde styling may not be everyone's cup of German tea, but in the realm of luxury GT coupes and convertibles, everyone hardly matters. This is a price range and segment where buyers make purchases for emotional reasons. Perhaps a past model from the brand used to grace your bedroom wall, or maybe the car's aesthetic somehow speaks volumes about your own style and personality. The important bit is therefore how the 6 Series satisfies the less sexy rational form of the equation -- will the right side of the brain be making a poor decision?

Of course, buying an $80,000-plus large luxury coupe or convertible is inherently not very rational. But given the 6's fair-sized interior, impressive build quality, thrilling performance and surprisingly fair price, this BMW is about as rational as it gets in this arena. Two flavors of 6 Series are available -- coupe and soft-top convertible -- both of which are dubbed the 650i and available with a lone V8 engine. Both are based on the stout 5 Series sedan platform, and although the ride height has been lowered and the suspension retuned for more sporting intensions, the 6 still features the 5's stellar ride and handling balance as well as the magical ability to drive smaller than it actually is.

While many convertibles today boast complex folding hardtops, the 650i features an innovative soft top. Its sleek, buttress-like aft pillars give the car a unique look, but it's the glass window between them that is really worth noting. This is the only convertible on the market whose glass window raises and lowers independently of the roof. This allows two benefits. With the top up, the lowered window increases airflow while preventing sunburns and excess heat. With the top lowered, the raised window doubles as a wind deflector.

Regardless of which body style you're thinking about, it's important to note that the 2009 BMW 6 Series is a big car -- it weighs about 4,000 pounds. As such, it lacks the agility of more lithe competitors like the Porsche 911 or the 6's smaller siblings, the BMW 335i and M3 (which offer hardtop convertibles). For those interested in a more traditional, sumptuous cabin, the 650i may seem a little cold and austere. For them, the Jaguar XK/XKR and Mercedes-Benz SL-Class may be a better choice -- the latter features a retractable hardtop only and is a two-seater.

And yet, with the exception of its BMW comrades, the 650i is less expensive than all these competitor vehicles while providing the most spacious cabin. It also provides the rewarding and often thrilling driving experience one expects from not only BMW but a luxury GT as well. Therefore, the rational side of your brain can rest assured. Feel free to let the right side take over.