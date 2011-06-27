Vehicle overview

If you're interested in a grand touring coupe or convertible with a heaping helping of luxury, the 2015 BMW 6 Series should definitely be on your shopping list. Whether you're on a long road trip or just your daily commute, the 6 Series treats you to strong performance, an absorbent ride and a rich interior with modern technological features.

What stands out first about the 2015 BMW 6 Series is its polished powertrain portfolio. The standard turbocharged inline-6 engine punches well above its 300-horsepower rating, while the turbocharged V8 pumps out an explosive 445 hp. Either way, the 6 Series can get you moving in a hurry, particularly with the eight-speed automatic transmission's newly standard launch-control feature. The six-cylinder also returns impressive fuel economy, yielding 25 mpg on the combined driving cycle per EPA estimates.

Beyond what's under the hood, the 2015 6 Series has several virtues worth noting. The interior makes the lofty price tag seem wholly justified, featuring top-quality materials, advanced technology and a curvaceous dashboard that's more stylish than that of the related 5 Series sedan. We also like how the convertible's glass rear window raises and lowers independently, providing ventilation with the top up and serving as a wind deflector with the top down. Drawbacks include a tight backseat (though that's not unusual in this class), a somewhat bulky feel on tight roads and steering that's less communicative than BMW's traditional norm.

All in all, though, the 2015 BMW 6 Series stacks up very well against its competitors. The 2015 Porsche 911 is a sportier alternative that comes in numerous configurations, but it can't match the 6 Series' supple ride. A well-rounded rival is the 2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class, which comes as either a coupe or a convertible and provides a more usable backseat. The two-seat 2015 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class competes on price with higher-end 6 Series models, and it offers retractable-hardtop versatility. There's also the 2015 Maserati GranTurismo if you want something more rare. When you're shopping for a luxury grand touring car, there's a lot to consider, but the BMW 6 series is a great option that we highly recommend.