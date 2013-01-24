Used 2005 BMW 6 Series for Sale Near Me

My wife and I feel in love with our 05' BMW 645i conv. when we first picked it up. We purchased it Jan. 2011 used with only 33,000 miles on it. It had some years on it but we figured it would get several years of only normal maintenance type services and not need to worry about major mechanical or electric problem because of it's low mileage and series. After all this is one of BMW's flagship cars. While the car gets looks of admiration at stop lights the feeling of this wears out quickly when you count how many dollars and time it has spent in a BMW repair shop. The BMW 645i is like buying a boat - the 2 happiest days of ownership are the day you buy it and the day you get rid of it.

Read more