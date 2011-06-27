2005 BMW 6 Series Review
Pros & Cons
- Nimble handling for a big coupe, smooth and quiet ride, endless power from ultrasmooth V8, elegant interior design, supportive seats, large trunk in coupe.
- iDrive controller is improved but still a nuisance, small backseat, only one engine option.
Get More For Your Trade-In
Edmunds' Expert Review
The 6 Series may not have the sleek, sexy sheet metal of its Mercedes-Benz rivals, but its satisfying combination of performance, luxury and technology will put you on top of the world.
Vehicle overview
As sweet as the original M6 was back in its late-'80s heyday, the 2006 BMW M6 carries the Motorsport banner to new heights with specs that put the original to shame. With almost twice the cylinders, twice the horsepower and two extra gears to play with, the 21st-century M6 is in a whole different league.
Like the M5 sedan, the M6 is powered by a 5.0-liter V10 that pumps out 500 horsepower and 376 pound-feet of torque. It's channeled to the rear wheels via a seven-speed SMG transmission and a variable differential that allows the M6 to hit 60 mph in just 4.6 seconds, according to BMW. Electronic launch control assures perfect getaways every time while a twin-chambered exhaust gives the M6 a distinct sound compared to its sedan counterpart.
Although the M6 uses the same suspension design as the M5, its underpinnings were tuned to compensate for its shorter wheelbase and the lower center of gravity that results from its carbon-fiber roof. The revised suspension includes Electronic Damper Control (EDC) with three modes (normal, comfort and sport) that allow for varying levels of capability much like the two-stage stability control system. A power button on the console allows you to take it down a notch to just 400 hp for less hectic driving, and cross-drilled brake rotors assure plenty of stopping power.
Aesthetic alterations are few. The front air dam is the most obvious change as it opens wide to feed the high-revving engine and competition caliber brakes. The lightweight 19-inch wheels are surrounded by exaggerated side sills that emphasize the car's hunkered-down stance. It's finished off by a rear diffuser that reduces lift and four tailpipes that are a Motorsport trademark.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2005 BMW 6 Series.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the 6 Series
Related Used 2005 BMW 6 Series info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford C-Max Hybrid
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2006
- Used Chevrolet Cruze 2014
- Used Ram 2500 2016
- Used Chevrolet Malibu 2009
- Used Acura TL 2007
- Used Chrysler 300 2014
- Used Lexus IS 300 2017
- Used BMW 7 Series 2017
- Used Cadillac XT5 2017
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Titan XD
- 2020 Challenger
- Acura ILX 2019
- Audi A4 2019
- 2019 Ford Taurus
- Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2019
- 2021 Porsche Cayenne News
- 2019 86
- 2021 Toyota 86 News
- BMW X3 M 2021
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 4 Series
- BMW X3 M 2021
- 2020 BMW 5 Series
- BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe 2020
- 2020 BMW 8 Series
- 2020 M4 CS
- BMW 7 Series 2021
- 2020 M8 Gran Coupe
- 2019 X2
- 2019 ALPINA B7