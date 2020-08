Used 2007 BMW 6 Series for Sale Near Me

Dellen Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Greenfield / Indiana

Recent Arrival! **CERTIFIED BY AUTOCHECK NO ACCIDENTS**, 8 Speakers, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Automatic temperature control, Convertible roof lining, Emergency communication system: BMW Assist, Four wheel independent suspension, Front Center Armrest, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Head restraints memory, Headlight cleaning, Heated Front Seats, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-xenon, Leather steering wheel, Memory seat, Navigation System, Power passenger seat, Rain sensing wipers, Speed control, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted A/C controls, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Weather band radio. 4.8L V8 DOHC 32V Valvetronic Black Sapphire MetallicSmall town dealer feel on the edge of Indianapolis! We are a short 15-minute drive east of 465 on US 40 (Washington Street). Chat, click, call, or visit! SERVING ALL SURROUNDING CITIES OF AVON, YORKTOWN, GREENWOOD, ANDERSON, FISHERS, NOBLESVILLE, MUNCIE, MARION, PLAINFIELD, NEW PALESTINE, INGALLS, CAMBRIDGE, PENDLETON, MCCORDSVILLE, INDIANAPOLIS, GREENFIELD, NEW CASTLE, FOUNTAIN TOWN, GEIST, LAWRENCE, LEXINGTON, LOUISVILLE, CINCINATTI, NEW PORT, TERRE HAUTE, EVANSVILLE, BLOOMINGTON,

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2007 BMW 6 Series 650i with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Transmission: Automated_manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

16 Combined MPG ( 14 City/ 21 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WBAEK13577CN81760

Stock: D9325

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-20-2020