Vehicle overview

The 2013 BMW 6 Series has all the ingredients a proper grand touring car should have: stunning good looks, ample power under the hood and a deep reservoir of dynamic capability that will enhance a drive to either the mountains or the other side of the continent. Of course, state-of-the-art infotainment equipment is a given at this price point, and the 6 Series has all that as well.

After last year's full redesign, the 2013 BMW 6 Series carries on essentially unchanged with the exception of some shuffling of standard and optional equipment. The choices of either a turbocharged six- or eight-cylinder engine, coupe or convertible body style, and rear- or all-wheel drive remain.

The updated 6 Series chassis is not only sophisticated but also it allows the driver to adjust the calibration to meet the varied demands of the road and of the two available engines. The 640i comes with a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-6. Having just a six-cylinder in a big coupe like the 6 Series might seem odd, but this engine provides similar acceleration to the car's old V8, yet is more fuel-efficient. For those wanting even more, the updated turbocharged V8 in the 650i now makes 450 hp and will definitely get the job done.

Inside the cabin, the 6 Series has an artistically sculpted cabin with a driver-focused dashboard and myriad controls all within easy reach, including a 10.2-inch navigation display. The controls and instruments reflect BMW's characteristic attention to detail. The convertible features special seat upholstery that stays cool even in full sunlight, while the fabric top's rear window can be lowered to enhance ventilation. Of course, there are some failures, like the access to the rear seats, which themselves are so small that it's likely most owners will simply use the space for trunk overflow.

The 2013 BMW 6 Series shapes up to be a very impressive grand touring coupe and convertible. There are a couple of competing models also to consider, of course. With classic curves and a lightweight aluminum structure, the 2013 Jaguar XK is a competitor with character and performance in equal measures. The 2013 Mercedes-Benz E550 offers comparable luxury for less, plus actual room for rear seat passengers. But imbued with style and strength, the 2013 6 Series is one of the most exhilarating luxury experiences you can have behind the wheel.