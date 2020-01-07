Used 2018 BMW 6 Series for Sale Near Me

147 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
6 Series Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 147 listings
  • 2018 BMW 6 Series 650i in Dark Blue
    certified

    2018 BMW 6 Series 650i

    4,804 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $69,985

    Details
  • 2018 BMW 6 Series 640i in White
    used

    2018 BMW 6 Series 640i

    20,671 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $53,000

    Details
  • 2018 BMW 6 Series 650i xDrive in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 BMW 6 Series 650i xDrive

    14,645 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $63,997

    Details
  • 2018 BMW 6 Series 650i in White
    certified

    2018 BMW 6 Series 650i

    45,313 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $61,295

    Details
  • 2018 BMW 6 Series 640i xDrive in Black
    used

    2018 BMW 6 Series 640i xDrive

    31,438 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $49,233

    Details
  • 2018 BMW 6 Series 640i in Gray
    used

    2018 BMW 6 Series 640i

    24,573 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $52,500

    Details
  • 2018 BMW 6 Series 650i xDrive in Silver
    certified

    2018 BMW 6 Series 650i xDrive

    27,696 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $67,980

    Details
  • 2018 BMW 6 Series 640i xDrive in White
    certified

    2018 BMW 6 Series 640i xDrive

    31,673 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $55,999

    Details
  • 2018 BMW 6 Series 640i xDrive in White
    used

    2018 BMW 6 Series 640i xDrive

    32,558 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $57,998

    Details
  • 2017 BMW 6 Series 640i xDrive in White
    used

    2017 BMW 6 Series 640i xDrive

    33,616 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $41,750

    $12,680 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 BMW 6 Series 650i xDrive in White
    used

    2017 BMW 6 Series 650i xDrive

    19,432 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $51,450

    $8,693 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 BMW 6 Series 650i in Gray
    used

    2017 BMW 6 Series 650i

    18,681 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $44,900

    $2,616 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 BMW 6 Series 640i in Black
    used

    2017 BMW 6 Series 640i

    15,414 miles
    Frame damage, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Five Star Dealer

    $40,999

    Details
  • 2017 BMW 6 Series 640i in Silver
    used

    2017 BMW 6 Series 640i

    7,962 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $46,045

    $2,803 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 BMW 6 Series 640i in White
    used

    2017 BMW 6 Series 640i

    15,665 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $43,310

    Details
  • 2017 BMW 6 Series 650i in Black
    certified

    2017 BMW 6 Series 650i

    24,903 miles

    $47,995

    $3,746 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 BMW 6 Series 640i xDrive in Black
    certified

    2017 BMW 6 Series 640i xDrive

    14,379 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $56,390

    $4,806 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 BMW 6 Series 640i xDrive in Gray
    used

    2017 BMW 6 Series 640i xDrive

    44,672 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $40,995

    $3,436 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following BMW 6 Series searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 147 listings
  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW 6 Series
  4. Used 2018 BMW 6 Series
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
BMW
6 Series
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related BMW 6 Series info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings