Used 2015 BMW 6 Series for Sale Near Me

Meet our One Owner 2015 BMW 650i Convertible in sleek Deep Sea Blue Metallic. Powered by a TurboCharged 4.4 Liter V8 that offers 445hp connected to a paddle-shifted 8 Speed Automatic transmission. This Rear Wheel Drive team takes our composed 650i to 60mph in a mere 5 seconds and scores near 25mpg on the highway plus shows off 19-inch wheels and a power soft-top with a glass rear window that can be raised and lowered independently. Inside the lavish 650i cabin, you'll find the attention to detail with an intuitively designed dashboard. Relax in ultra-comfortable sculpted heated seats that feature heat-reflective leather and 16-way power adjustments. You'll have a seamless connection to your digital world thanks to our innovative iDrive electronics interface with Bluetooth, a nine-speaker sound system, and premium full-color navigation. Our BMW 650i will turn heads and inspire confidence, but it's not just about power and prestige. BMW's reputation for safety holds true with this well-engineered machine that offers ABS, airbags, a rearview camera, and accident avoidance features for the way you drive. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 BMW 6 Series 650i with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer, USB Inputs .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 25 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WBAYP9C54FD170094

Stock: 19130

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-18-2020