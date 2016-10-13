Used 2015 BMW 6 Series for Sale Near Me

147 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
6 Series Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 147 listings
  • 2015 BMW 6 Series 650i in Black
    used

    2015 BMW 6 Series 650i

    56,151 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $31,998

    $5,403 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 BMW 6 Series 650i in Dark Blue
    used

    2015 BMW 6 Series 650i

    22,896 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $38,995

    Details
  • 2015 BMW 6 Series 640i in Black
    used

    2015 BMW 6 Series 640i

    20,126 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $29,990

    Details
  • 2015 BMW 6 Series 640i xDrive in Black
    used

    2015 BMW 6 Series 640i xDrive

    43,751 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease

    $31,590

    Details
  • 2015 BMW 6 Series 650i xDrive in White
    used

    2015 BMW 6 Series 650i xDrive

    64,622 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $33,700

    Details
  • 2015 BMW 6 Series 650i in Black
    used

    2015 BMW 6 Series 650i

    67,650 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $31,988

    Details
  • 2015 BMW 6 Series 640i xDrive in White
    used

    2015 BMW 6 Series 640i xDrive

    24,288 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $41,995

    Details
  • 2015 BMW 6 Series 640i in White
    used

    2015 BMW 6 Series 640i

    7,861 miles

    $43,995

    Details
  • 2015 BMW 6 Series 650i in Silver
    used

    2015 BMW 6 Series 650i

    25,809 miles
    Frame damage, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $37,995

    Details
  • 2015 BMW 6 Series 650i xDrive in White
    used

    2015 BMW 6 Series 650i xDrive

    36,636 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $39,000

    Details
  • 2015 BMW 6 Series 640i in Black
    used

    2015 BMW 6 Series 640i

    47,184 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $31,898

    Details
  • 2015 BMW 6 Series 650i
    used

    2015 BMW 6 Series 650i

    53,170 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $35,998

    Details
  • 2015 BMW 6 Series 640i in White
    used

    2015 BMW 6 Series 640i

    63,619 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $28,749

    Details
  • 2015 BMW 6 Series 650i xDrive in Black
    certified

    2015 BMW 6 Series 650i xDrive

    81,609 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $31,994

    Details
  • 2015 BMW 6 Series 640i in Black
    used

    2015 BMW 6 Series 640i

    75,942 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $25,995

    Details
  • 2015 BMW 6 Series 640i xDrive in Black
    used

    2015 BMW 6 Series 640i xDrive

    84,856 miles

    $30,980

    Details
  • 2016 BMW 6 Series 650i xDrive in Red
    used

    2016 BMW 6 Series 650i xDrive

    22,174 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $49,995

    Details
  • 2016 BMW 6 Series 640i in Black
    used

    2016 BMW 6 Series 640i

    31,432 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $37,991

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following BMW 6 Series searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 147 listings
  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW 6 Series
  4. Used 2015 BMW 6 Series

Consumer Reviews for the BMW 6 Series

Read recent reviews for the BMW 6 Series
Overall Consumer Rating
4.73 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 3 reviews
  • 5
    (67%)
  • 4
    (33%)
640i review
Wayne S,10/13/2016
640i xDrive 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
Need to put better tires. Have had blowouts on 3 of the 4 tires and only10000 miles.Still tires are the issue!! Performance is the best for the money. Good overall value
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
BMW
6 Series
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related BMW 6 Series info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings