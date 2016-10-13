Used 2015 BMW 6 Series for Sale Near Me
- 56,151 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$31,998$5,403 Below Market
Toyota of Melbourne - Melbourne / Florida
Push Button Start, Heated and Cooled Leather Seats, Navigation, Automatic Dual Zone Climate Control, Parking Sensors, Paddle Shifters, Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth with Voice Command, Backup Camera and Power Adjustable Seat with Memory Function. Call 321-254-8888 x515 for additional details or to confirm availability.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW 6 Series 650i with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer, USB Inputs.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAYP9C51FD169775
Stock: FD169775
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 22,896 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$38,995
Future Auto Sales - Glendale / California
Meet our One Owner 2015 BMW 650i Convertible in sleek Deep Sea Blue Metallic. Powered by a TurboCharged 4.4 Liter V8 that offers 445hp connected to a paddle-shifted 8 Speed Automatic transmission. This Rear Wheel Drive team takes our composed 650i to 60mph in a mere 5 seconds and scores near 25mpg on the highway plus shows off 19-inch wheels and a power soft-top with a glass rear window that can be raised and lowered independently. Inside the lavish 650i cabin, you'll find the attention to detail with an intuitively designed dashboard. Relax in ultra-comfortable sculpted heated seats that feature heat-reflective leather and 16-way power adjustments. You'll have a seamless connection to your digital world thanks to our innovative iDrive electronics interface with Bluetooth, a nine-speaker sound system, and premium full-color navigation. Our BMW 650i will turn heads and inspire confidence, but it's not just about power and prestige. BMW's reputation for safety holds true with this well-engineered machine that offers ABS, airbags, a rearview camera, and accident avoidance features for the way you drive. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW 6 Series 650i with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer, USB Inputs.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAYP9C54FD170094
Stock: 19130
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 20,126 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$29,990
Beverly Hills Unique Sports Cars - Los Angeles / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW 6 Series 640i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBALW3C58FC893107
Stock: 893107
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 43,751 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
$31,590
Auto Holding - Hillside / New Jersey
NAVIGATION, BACK UP CAMERA, PARKING ASSIST, SUNROOF, PUSH START BUTTON, HEATED AND COOLED FRONT SEATS. BEST PRICE ON THE MARKET!! NO NEED FOR PERFECT CREDIT!! FREE CARFAX!!! THIS 2015 BMW 6 Series IS PRICED FOR A QUICK SALE!!! ALL THE RIGHT OPTIONS!!! IT HAS A GREAT LOOKING EXTERIOR! PLEASE CALL US TO CONFIRM THE AVAILABILITY AND SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT WE ARE LOCATED MINUTES FROM NEW YORK, AS WELL AS NORTH AND SOUTH JERSEY. $NOTHING DOWN FINANCING AVAILABLE *** CHOOSE FROM OVER 200 FRONT LINE READY VEHICLES ***INSTANT FINANCING*** TOP RATED NJ USED CAR DEALER!!! EASY APPROVAL, LOW PAYMENT WITH WWW.AUTOHOLDING.US -Contact us at 908-686-0100 or autoholding@gmail.com for a FREE Carfax Report. All advertised prices exclude government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document preparation charge, and any emission testing charge. The price for listed vehicles as equipped does not include charges such as: License, Title, Registration Fees, State or Local Taxes, Smog Fees, Credit Investigation, Auto Holding Vehicle Certification, Optional Credit Insurance, Optional Maintenance Packages, Physical Damage of Liability Insurance, or Delivery Fees. Auto Holding makes no representations, expressed or implied, to any actual or prospective purchaser or owner of this vehicle as to the existence, ownership, accuracy, description or condition of the listed vehicle's equipment, accessories, price, specials or any warranties. Any and all vehicles that qualify and/or are sold under our 14 day return policy, are subject to a 20% restocking fee from the purchase price. Any and all differences must be addressed prior to the sale of this vehicle. Auto Holding is not responsible for typos and exact options list as it is automatically decoded from the VIN number. Dealer will not be liable for any inaccuracies, claims or losses of any nature.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW 6 Series 640i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBALY1C52FDZ73611
Stock: Z73611
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2018
- 64,622 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$33,700
Impex Auto Sales - Greensboro / North Carolina
6 Series 650i xDrive, 2D Convertible, 4.4L V8 32V TwinPower Turbo, AWD, Alpine White, Black w/Nappa Leather Upholstery, 19' x 8.5' Star-Spoke (Style 367) Wheels, Active Blind Spot Detection, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front fog lights, Navigation System. 8-Speed Sport Automatic with Shift Paddles Clean CARFAX. Impex Auto Sales is the Triad's LARGEST independent Pre-Owned dealer! Now accepting all major credit and debit cards! Because we sell so many cars trucks motorcycles and commercial vehicles our prices are the ABSOLUTE LOWEST!!! We are a family owned and operated business serving the Carolina's since 2004.We pride ourselves on our reputation for honest service and delivering quality automobiles. Come by today and let us show you how purchasing a Pre-Owned vehicle SHOULD BE! We offer free shuttles from Greensboro's PTI Airport (GSO) Greensboro Amtrak Station (GRO) and the Greensboro Greyhound Bus Terminal. We respect and honor your time so we can ship autos all over the United States and export all over the world! We are proud to have sales representatives fluent in English, Spanish, French, Arabic and Japanese for the convenience of our valued customers. *****Please note while we make every effort to ensure that our vehicles are listed accurately, we are not responsible for errors or omissions. Please verify all options, colors, vehicle condition, pricing and AVAILABILITY prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW 6 Series 650i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAYP1C59FD216777
Stock: BC6777
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 67,650 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$31,988
Haims Motors - Lauderdale Lakes / Florida
~~~VEHICLE LOCATED IN FORT LAUDERDALE~~~ 2000 North State Road 7 Lauderdale Lakes, FL 33313 **EXCELLENT CONDITION*** CLEAN LEATHER SEATS** NAVIGATION**** BACKUP CAMERA*** BLOWOUT PRICES!!!! Bad or no credit we get you approved. Like New 2015 BMW 650i. Like New!! Equipped with Navigation System and Backup Camera. Bluetooth. Push to start ignition. Premium Sound System. Ice cold A/C. Well maintained leather interior. Rear wheel drive. Full inspection performed by our technicians. Visit www.haimsmotors.com for more great deals. Contact us today to schedule a test drive. Non-Smoker, Dealer inspection, Dealer maintained - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Leather Interior Surface, Adaptive headlights, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Parking Sensors, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Internet Dept. Lauderdale at 954-981-1119 or sales2@haimsmotors.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW 6 Series 650i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAYM9C50FD248475
Stock: 248475
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 24,288 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$41,995
Kings Point Auto - Great Neck / New York
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW 6 Series 640i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAYP5C59FD873103
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 7,861 miles
$43,995
Private Collection Motors - Costa Mesa / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW 6 Series 640i with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBALW7C52FGJ88013
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 25,809 milesFrame damage, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$37,995
Western Slope Toyota - Grand Junction / Colorado
Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 23434 miles below market average! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Awards:* JD Power Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW 6 Series 650i with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAYP9C51FD169887
Stock: 30665B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-26-2019
- 36,636 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$39,000
Exit5 Auto Group - Latham / New York
Clean Carfax. One Owner. DINAN Stage 1 Completed. M-Sport. Cold Weather Package. Navigation. HUD. Night Vision. Bluetooth Audio. Heated/Cool Seats. 4.8/5.0 Rated Dealer on Google!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW 6 Series 650i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAYM1C56FD325304
Stock: 325304-107
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-18-2020
- 47,184 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$31,898
Subaru of Jacksonville - Jacksonville / Florida
20/31 City/Highway MPG Clean CARFAX.2015 BMW 6 Series 640iNot all Subaru dealers are created equal. Subaru of Jacksonville is the largest volume Subaru-only dealership in Florida. We are family-owned and family-run. Our passion is Subarus and that's all we do. When we started our Jacksonville, FL Subaru dealership 20 years ago, we made a commitment and promise to our customers that has remained unchanged. It represents who we are and why over 10,000 Subaru customers throughout Florida, Southern Georgia and beyond buy and service their Subarus at Subaru of Jacksonville, on Atlantic. Promises Made - Promises Kept at Subaru of Jacksonville, FL that our ONLY mission is to make your car buying and service experience the best - EVER! To treat you like family. Subaru of Jacksonville is a family owned and operated business. We sell many of our cars to our own family members, and we promise to give you the same treatment - without exception. If the banks would allow it we'd do business on a handshake!Awards:* JD Power Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) StudyFinally, we respect your time and value the opportunity to earn your business. Our straight forward, informative and ethical approach to business is noticeably different than what you are used to.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW 6 Series 640i with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBALW7C51FD596133
Stock: 20-1271A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 53,170 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$35,998
Texas Auto - Webster / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW 6 Series 650i with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAYP9C50FD169699
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 63,619 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$28,749
Auto Deal Xpress - Hallandale / Florida
WE WILL GET YOU APPROVED !! LOANS FROM 3,?000 TO 100,?000.00. ALL CLEAN TITLE VEHICLES. BAD CREDIT? NO CREDIT? NO PROBLEM!!! BANKRUPTCY NOT DISCHARGED? LIENS? REPOS??? NO PROBLEM. IF WE DONT HAVE YOUR VEHICLE IN STOCK WE WILL LOCATE IT FOR YOU IN LESS THAN 2 DAYS! NO SOCIAL SECURITY NEEDED TO GET FINANCED!! WE APPROVE EVERYONE!! BUY HERE PAY HERE --- 90 DAYS SAME AS CASH!!!Shown Prices are amount financed based on $1000 Down PaymentAll Prices Are Cash Or With Approved Credit 750 Beacon Score And above + Tax, Tag and Dealer Service Fee'sLos precios mostrados son montos financiados en base de pago inicial de $1000.00. Todos los precios son en efectivo o con crédito aprobado y puntaje de beacon 750 y superior + Tarifa de impuestos, etiqueta y servicio del distribuidor.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW 6 Series 640i with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer, USB Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBALW7C54FD596014
Stock: AD596014
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2015 BMW 6 Series 650i xDrive81,609 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$31,994
Fields BMW Northfield - Northfield / Illinois
This vehicle can be purchased online with Home delivery using Fields Exclusive Stay@Home Purchasing Program.Fully Loaded AWD M Sport Convertible!! Locally Owned and Serviced at Fields BMW!! 2015 BMW 6 Series 650i Xdrive Convertible in Black Sapphire Metallic with Black Napa Leather. The Org. MSRP of the vehicle is $104,350. This vehicle is equipped with Cold Weather Package with Heated Steering wheel and Heated Front seats. Driving Assistance Plus Package with Active Blind Spot Detection, Active Driving Assistant, Side and Top View Cameras. Executive Package with Soft Close Doors, Automatic High Beams, Front Ventilated Seats. Msport with 19' M Wheels, M Steering Wheel and LED Fog Lights. M Sport Edition with Head Up Display, Adaptive Full LED Lights. Harman Kardon Surround Sound, enhanced B/T and Smartphoen integration and much more!! Fields Matter because You Matter!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW 6 Series 650i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAYP1C57FD216857
Stock: P10123LA
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-28-2020
- 75,942 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$25,995
Hawthorne Motors Pre-Owned - Lawndale / California
This 2015 BMW 6 Series 2dr 640i features a 3.0L STRAIGHT 6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 8 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Black Sapphire Metallic with a Black Leather interior. It is covered by a limited warranty. - Contact Kari Howard at 310-793-9999 or kari@hawthornemotors.com for more information. - Apply for credit now and save time at the dealership.If you are worried about credit you may prefer to Prequalify for Financing before you apply for credit. A soft pull credit check will not affect your credit. POOR CREDIT ...NO PROBLEM PREVIOUS BANKRUPTCY..OK, NO LICENSE ..OK MATRICULA ..OK FIRST TIME BUYER, 1ST TIME ......OK REPO, REPOSSESSION .........OK FORECLOSURE ......OK CHARGE OFF .......OK WORK FOR CASH ..OK *(on approved down payment) - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Leather Interior Surface, Adaptive headlights, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Parking Sensors, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW 6 Series 640i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBALW3C57FC893051
Stock: 15030
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-22-2019
- 84,856 miles
$30,980
East Coast Auto Group of Newark - Jersey City / New Jersey
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW 6 Series 640i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAYP5C56FDZ28252
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 22,174 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$49,995
Choice Auto Sales - Murrysville / Pennsylvania
AutoCheck Certified Accident Free! One Owner Vehicle! All Wheel Drive! Executive Package! Driver's Assistance Package! M Sport Package! BALANCE OF FACTORY WARRANTY APPLIES! Don't miss out on this hard to find BMW 650i xDrive all wheel drive luxury sport convertible coupe! With it's 4.4L V8 TwinPower Turbo engine matched with an 8 speed automatic sport transmission this BMW 6 Series 650i xDrive all wheel drive convertible coupe gets an EPA estimated 24+ MPG highway! Very well cared for inside and out by it's one previous owner! New Land Rover trade in! Go anywhere in any type of weather with it's all wheel drive system! Very well equipped with M Sport package Executive package Driver Assistance Package full power group dual power heated and cooled leather memory seats premium Harmon/Kardon stereo power convertible top Active driving assistance blind stop assistance Navigation back up camera premium M sport alloy wheels and SO VERY MUCH MORE! Call for further details. FREE 1 YEAR MAINTENANCE lifetime state inspections & BALANCE OF FACTORY WARRANTY APPLIES! See salesperson for complete details. Give us a call today at Choice Auto Sales for your personal showing and test drive of this fantastic BMW 6 Series 650i xDrive M Sport convertible coupe! Almost all vehicles come with a 3 month warranty or a balance of factory warranty! This vehicle has been fully serviced inspected and completely detailed unless otherwise noted. Most vehicles are available with up to a 48 month unlimited mile warranty! We offer low rate bank financing to qualified applicants and have financing available for all credit types-even if you have been turned down before!!! Hurry in to #1 Choice Auto Sales in Murrysville Today! We are conveniently located directly across from Sheetz on Route 22 at 4765 Old William Penn Highway- Route 22 in Murrysville PA 15668! Only 5 miles from the PA turnpike and the Parkway interchange in Monroeville and 5 miles from Route 66 in Delmont. Call us at 724-387-1512 email us at kirk@1choiceautosales.com or visit our website at www.choiceautosalesonline.com! Our Hours of Operation are Monday Tuesday & Thursday 9-7 Wednesday and Friday 9-5 and Saturday 9-3. We are closed on Sundays. Please call prior to coming out to ensure availability of vehicle.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW 6 Series 650i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA6F7C51GD930420
Stock: 107704
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 31,432 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$37,991
Lexus of Cerritos - Cerritos / California
Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Jet Black This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This outstanding example of a 2016 BMW 6 Series 640i is offered by Lexus of Cerritos. This BMW includes: JET BLACK *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* This low mileage BMW 6 Series has barely been touched. It's the next best thing to buying new. Intricately stitched leather and ergonomic design seats are among the details in which test drivers say that BMW 6 Series 640i is in a league of its own Where do you need to go today? Just punch it into the on-board navigation system and hit the road. More information about the 2016 BMW 6 Series: The 2016 BMW 6-Series continues BMW's tradition of high-speed grand-touring models by laying down the fundamentals in a capable-handling coupe, convertible or 4-door Gran Coupe model, then offering a long list of high-tech enhancements that can improve performance. Meanwhile, the Gran Coupe is an unusual offering, with the sleek roofline of a coupe and all the performance of the 2-door 6-Series models, complemented by four doors and enough rear-seat space for adults. M6 models continue to stun with their over-the-top performance and a dynamic personality that can be dialed in with various settings for all of its electronic controls. This model sets itself apart with long list of active-safety technologies and innovations, a back seat roomy enough for adults, comfortable, quiet ride, confident high-speed performance, and Very quick acceleration All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW 6 Series 640i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA6H1C57GD932907
Stock: GD932907
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
