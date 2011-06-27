  1. Home
2006 BMW 6 Series Review

  • Nimble handling, smooth and quiet ride, endless power from ultrasmooth V8, elegant interior design, supportive seats, large trunk in coupe.
  • Fussy iDrive control requires practice to operate, small backseat.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2006 BMW 6 Series may not have the sleek, sexy sheet metal of its Mercedes rivals, but its satisfying combination of performance, luxury and technology will put you on top of the world.

Vehicle overview

BMW has been without a high-end coupe since the demise of its poorly received 8 Series line, which was dropped in 1997. Well before the 8 Series came along, however, there was the original BMW 6 Series coupe that ran from '77 to '89. Known for its distinctive shape and refined demeanor, the original 6 Series was one of the few high-end coupes of that time to effectively blend high performance and conspicuous luxury.

Like its predecessor, the current BMW 6 Series coupe, introduced in 2004, offers an intriguing combination of high-end features and impressive performance. The 650i's underpinnings are similar to those of BMW's 5 Series midsize luxury sedan, and it's powered by the same 360-horsepower, 4.8-liter V8 used in the 550i. Unlike most other luxury coupes, however, the 6 Series offers more than just your average automatic transmission. For those who truly enjoy maximum involvement, a six-speed manual and a Sequential Manual Gearbox (SMG) are also offered.

More than just raw power, the BMW 6 Series incorporates numerous high-tech materials to keep its weight down. A composite trunk, aluminum suspension components, aluminum doors and thermoplastic front fenders all contribute to the effort, while the remaining bulk is perfectly balanced 50/50 front to rear. In addition, the 650i offers BMW's revolutionary Active Steering system that can adjust the steering ratio for maximum maneuverability whether you're at speed on the highway or inching into a parking space. Along with Active Steering, the 6 Series also incorporates Active Roll Stabilization, which helps suppress body roll during aggressive cornering.

Inside the 6 Series, BMW's improved but still challenging iDrive system controls the car's various functions while classic analog gauges provide the more pertinent information. All 6 Series coupes have a standard panorama glass roof that gives the car a more open-air feeling, while true sun worshippers can opt for the full-fledged convertible version. Thanks to its generous dimensions (it's bigger all around than a Benz CLK coupe), the BMW 6 Series is spacious for two but like most coupes, it's very tight for four. The convertible's top drops in just under 30 seconds. With the side windows down, the 650i convertible remains placid at up to 50 mph. Power up the side windows and that placidity remains at speeds above 75 mph. For those seeking a "sunroof effect" from their convertible, BMW allows the 650's rear glass to rise, even with the top tucked away.

Overall, BMW's latest luxury coupe and convertible have impressed us. They may not be the high-dollar coupe and drop top on the market, but get behind the wheel and either one will make you feel on top of the world. All the while, you'll get to enjoy a luxurious cockpit that conveniently doesn't have much room in back for annoying friends or co-workers. And if you like technology, the 2006 BMW 6 Series has plenty of it, but for the most part, it doesn't get in the way of the most important activity of all: Driving.

2006 BMW 6 Series models

Available in coupe and convertible body styles, the BMW 650i comes standard with items like 18-inch wheels with run-flat tires, premium leather upholstery, wood trim, dual-zone automatic climate control, an MP3-compatible CD player, Bluetooth wireless capability, a full set of one-touch power windows, heated power mirrors and a power top for the convertible. The front seats feature multiple power adjustments, driver memory and electric heaters for a perfect fit and a warm backside. The iDrive vehicle management system is integrated into the console, while a DVD-based navigation system with voice command and park distance control also comes standard. Active cruise control is optional. On the audio side, buyers can opt for a glovebox-mounted CD changer, as well as a premium-grade Harman Kardon Logic 7 sound system. An optional sport package adds BMW's unique Active Steering system along with sport seats and larger wheel and tires.

2006 Highlights

The 6 Series receives an engine upgrade in 2006 and now boasts a 4.8-liter V8 with 360 horsepower. As a result, nomenclature changes slightly, and the car is referred to as the 650i.

Performance & mpg

All BMW 6 Series coupes and convertibles come with a 4.8-liter V8 rated to produce 360 horsepower and 360 pound-feet of torque. Shared with the 5 and 7 Series sedans, the eight-cylinder uses the latest in engine technology to produce a broad band of power while remaining remarkably smooth and silent. Three different transmissions allow you to choose varying levels of performance and driving effort. There's a six-speed manual for do-it-yourself enthusiasts, a six-speed automatic for those who don't really care how the shifts get done and a six-speed paddle-shifted Sequential Manual Gearbox (SMG) that offers a combination of both.

Safety

Four-wheel antilock disc brakes fortified with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution are standard along with stability and traction control (BMW's DSC). Run-flat tires are optional along with adaptive headlights for better visibility. Other safety features include front side-impact in both cars, full-length side curtain airbags (coupe only) and a rollover protection system (convertible only).

Driving

Although it's not quite as nimble as the smaller 3 Series coupe, the 2006 BMW 650i is a very capable performer when driven hard. Its combination of modest weight and ample power make for quick acceleration from any speed. The Active Roll Stabilization system keeps the big coupe flat around corners, and the lightweight suspension does its part to maintain traction and soak up the bumps. The wide range of transmissions allows you to tailor the BMW 6 Series to your particular driving style, so consider the options carefully.

Interior

Utilization of BMW's iDrive control system reduces button clutter to a minimum, making for a clean dash design but confusing operation of some controls. BMW's trademark analog gauges stare out from behind the steering wheel, while an optional head-up display offers to project pertinent vehicle info onto the windshield for less distraction. Thanks to its generous dimensions and standard panorama roof (coupes only) the BMW 6 Series is spacious for two, but four adults make for a tight fit.

Most helpful consumer reviews

Best bang for your buck.
sigma95,05/29/2011
First of all, you have to know what the 6-series is and is not. It is not a canyon-carver w/ it's porcine weight, but a GT rocket ship most comfortable near three-digit speeds on open road. It's the 2nd most depreciating car on the market, so if you find a good used example, snatch it up quick and thank the previous owner for taking the full brunt of depreciation. No problems and smooth. No car for this $ gets the nods, 2nd looks, thumbs ups, and in one case actual cheers, for it's mere presence. If you're a DIY'er, get on bimmerfest and learn the easy maintenance steps and save even more $. Note: 0-60 is nothing remarkable. 60 - 120 is absolutely frightening.
BMW 650i Convertible
monteshere,04/19/2013
After driving a Lexus SC430 for 6 years, the only other reasonably priced car that caught my eye was the Beemer 650i Convertible. I was sold the minute I test drove it. My biggest concern was wind noise through the soft-top. That concern evaporated at 110mph on the freeway. This car is quieter than the Lexus with a hard top!!! Secondly, the car excellerates very well. Almost as well as my '66 Big Block Vette (but it's far quieter). I do miss the 4-speed shifting, but the sport mode while in the manual shift mode makes up for the need to clutch. This car handles like a dream. Lexus, take note: When you hard steer into a corner, the tires don't even while a bit. I love this car!!!
As always - Excellent!!
Shelley,08/28/2006
Having owned BMWs over the years, I love and expect the superior quality, safety and performance these cars always provide. When BMW came out with the 645 I fell in love with the new, bold and innovative design, but it wasn't the time to buy a new car... and there's always a reason why! When I was ready to buy the 650i had been released and I bought my beautiful Monaco blue convertible. It's far and away the best BMW I've ever owned and well worth the wait! I cannot recommend any other car more highly than this one, it's worth every bit (and more) what I paid for it.
German Gremlins EXIST.. I have them in my car.
Randall,04/18/2018
650i 2dr Convertible (4.8L 8cyl 6M)
I bought my 2006 650I with 69,000 miles. Rides great, runs great, salesman gave me a CarFax that looked great, too...so I bought it. THAT SAID. The first day I had it the parking assist system quit - bad sensor. The entire bumper has to come off to replace it. Then, under hard acceleration, the car started losing all electrical power momentarily, throwing error codes and causing the engine to cut out. They reset on restart, but, well, that's an obvious problem. I was told by a BMW mechanic it is probably the potentiometer that controls/senses throttle position. After eighteen months of owning the car and 23,000 more miles, the driver's side door will not open from inside or out, and I am told it is not an uncommon problem with the door actuator. Great. now I am a race car driver climbing through the window. The power steering rack also leaks and will require removal to repair the seal(s). All these may seem like minor issues, but for a $72,000.00 plus car, this is not demonstrative of very good quality control or engineering. The ride and performance are on par, but I am disappointed with the overall quality of this car, and expected a better experience. It is my first Beemer, and probably my last. I have my eye on a good old piece of American muscle with no gadgets or gizmos - a 1970 Sting Ray Corvette.
See all 42 reviews of the 2006 BMW 6 Series
Used 2006 BMW 6 Series Overview

The Used 2006 BMW 6 Series is offered in the following submodels: 6 Series Coupe, 6 Series Convertible. Available styles include 650i 2dr Coupe (4.8L 8cyl 6M), and 650i 2dr Convertible (4.8L 8cyl 6M).

