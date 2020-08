Used 2008 BMW 6 Series for Sale Near Me

Global Auto Outlet - Temple Hills / Maryland

This BMW 650i Convertible is ready to roll today and is the perfect car for you. This car was well taken care of by its previous and only owner. Finding the right used car can create some real headaches when mileage is a factor. At only 104,067 miles, you can feel confident that this 650i Convertible is in prime condition. If you are a non-smoker then you don't have to worry, this one was owned by a non-smoker too. Our customer's safety is important to us. We guarantee that this vehicle has never suffered damage from a wreck. The powerful 4.8 Liter 8 Cylinder engine accelerates strongly and more than holds its own in the toughest of traffic. Two things essential to every king was his castle and royal carriage. While getting your own castle may be a bit of a challenge, you can still travel like a royalty. Be your own king behind the wheel of this BMW 650i Convertible. The flawless finish looks like it was just driven off the lot. The interior is in perfect condition without a spot on it anywhere. The cosmetics of the exterior will reveal some very minor scuffs and blemishes in the finish but only under close examination. All in all, it is a very clean looking ride. Apart from a few touch up spots the interior of this one is in adequate condition. Call us now to find out how our GUARANTEED FINANCING program will put you in this ride today! Let us make your car buying experience a little easier by getting you the lowest monthly payment possible. Are you a bargain shopper? We have a deal for you. This car is beneath the BLUE BOOK value. Global Auto Outlet is conveniently located near Marriottsville.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2008 BMW 6 Series 650i with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

16 Combined MPG ( 14 City/ 21 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WBAEB53568CX62969

Stock: X62969

Certified Pre-Owned: No