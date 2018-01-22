Used 2016 BMW 6 Series for Sale Near Me
- 22,174 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$49,995
Choice Auto Sales - Murrysville / Pennsylvania
AutoCheck Certified Accident Free! One Owner Vehicle! All Wheel Drive! Executive Package! Driver's Assistance Package! M Sport Package! BALANCE OF FACTORY WARRANTY APPLIES! Don't miss out on this hard to find BMW 650i xDrive all wheel drive luxury sport convertible coupe! With it's 4.4L V8 TwinPower Turbo engine matched with an 8 speed automatic sport transmission this BMW 6 Series 650i xDrive all wheel drive convertible coupe gets an EPA estimated 24+ MPG highway! Very well cared for inside and out by it's one previous owner! New Land Rover trade in! Go anywhere in any type of weather with it's all wheel drive system! Very well equipped with M Sport package Executive package Driver Assistance Package full power group dual power heated and cooled leather memory seats premium Harmon/Kardon stereo power convertible top Active driving assistance blind stop assistance Navigation back up camera premium M sport alloy wheels and SO VERY MUCH MORE! Call for further details. FREE 1 YEAR MAINTENANCE lifetime state inspections & BALANCE OF FACTORY WARRANTY APPLIES! See salesperson for complete details. Give us a call today at Choice Auto Sales for your personal showing and test drive of this fantastic BMW 6 Series 650i xDrive M Sport convertible coupe! Almost all vehicles come with a 3 month warranty or a balance of factory warranty! This vehicle has been fully serviced inspected and completely detailed unless otherwise noted. Most vehicles are available with up to a 48 month unlimited mile warranty! We offer low rate bank financing to qualified applicants and have financing available for all credit types-even if you have been turned down before!!! Hurry in to #1 Choice Auto Sales in Murrysville Today! We are conveniently located directly across from Sheetz on Route 22 at 4765 Old William Penn Highway- Route 22 in Murrysville PA 15668! Only 5 miles from the PA turnpike and the Parkway interchange in Monroeville and 5 miles from Route 66 in Delmont. Call us at 724-387-1512 email us at kirk@1choiceautosales.com or visit our website at www.choiceautosalesonline.com! Our Hours of Operation are Monday Tuesday & Thursday 9-7 Wednesday and Friday 9-5 and Saturday 9-3. We are closed on Sundays. Please call prior to coming out to ensure availability of vehicle.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW 6 Series 650i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA6F7C51GD930420
Stock: 107704
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 31,432 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$37,991
Lexus of Cerritos - Cerritos / California
Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Jet Black This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This outstanding example of a 2016 BMW 6 Series 640i is offered by Lexus of Cerritos. This BMW includes: JET BLACK *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* This low mileage BMW 6 Series has barely been touched. It's the next best thing to buying new. Intricately stitched leather and ergonomic design seats are among the details in which test drivers say that BMW 6 Series 640i is in a league of its own Where do you need to go today? Just punch it into the on-board navigation system and hit the road. More information about the 2016 BMW 6 Series: The 2016 BMW 6-Series continues BMW's tradition of high-speed grand-touring models by laying down the fundamentals in a capable-handling coupe, convertible or 4-door Gran Coupe model, then offering a long list of high-tech enhancements that can improve performance. Meanwhile, the Gran Coupe is an unusual offering, with the sleek roofline of a coupe and all the performance of the 2-door 6-Series models, complemented by four doors and enough rear-seat space for adults. M6 models continue to stun with their over-the-top performance and a dynamic personality that can be dialed in with various settings for all of its electronic controls. This model sets itself apart with long list of active-safety technologies and innovations, a back seat roomy enough for adults, comfortable, quiet ride, confident high-speed performance, and Very quick acceleration All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW 6 Series 640i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA6H1C57GD932907
Stock: GD932907
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 34,069 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$36,966
Merlex Auto Group - Arlington / Virginia
This BMW 6-Series is reliable and stylish. It will ease your mind knowing you are making a great investment. We here at Merlex Auto Group have done the research for you and know that this car has had only one previous owner. This is one of the cleanest, low mileage 6-Seriess we have had in a long time and it definitely won't last at this price. We have confirmed that the previous owner was not a smoker. The maintenance of a vehicle is essential, and you can purchase with confidence knowing that we provide a comprehensive SERVICE HISTORY with this car. We here at Merlex Auto Group want to make sure our customers are satisfied, so before we sell a vehicle it must complete our MULTI-POINT INSPECTION. There is no evidence that this car has ever been wrecked or had any body work done to it at all. We know the importance of a powerful engine for those tough jobs. This BMW 6-Series is equipped with a 4.4L V8 DOHC 32V TURBO engine to help you complete all of the tough jobs. Under the hood of this car rests a fuel efficient 4.4L V8 DOHC 32V TURBO engine that works to keep your wallet closed. The sport wheels and road hugging suspension make handling those curves a breeze. If you require superior ground clearance and an off-road style suspension, then this baby is for you. You will feel completely pampered by all the luxurious amenities that this baby has to offer. You will not find another BMW 6-Series fully equipped with all the convenience, safety, and power options at this price. We have checked and double checked the mechanics of this car to make sure it is perfect. It is obvious that the previous owner took really good care of it because the exterior finish is immaculate. We at Merlex Auto Group understand that buying a car isn't just about transportation but comfort as well. With confidence we can assure the comfort gained from this car's unadulterated interior will be unmatched. Every major mechanical system has been inspected and found to be in good working order. Aside from the usual wear and tear, the exterior is first-rate. Apart from a few touch up spots the interior of this one is in adequate condition. Still not sure? Ask about our extended warranty. We make the car buying experience easy for any type of credit with our GUARANTEED FINANCING. Upon credit approval call or drop by to see just how low we can get your monthly payments. Merlex Auto Group is conveniently located near Potomac.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW 6 Series 650i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA6H7C57GGA05054
Stock: A05054
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 36,453 milesFrame damage, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$32,450
Premier Automotive - Dumfries / Virginia
**WE FINANCE** M SPORT/ EXECUTIVE PACKAGE/ DRIVE ASSIST PLUS/ COLD WEATHER PACKAGE/ HEAD-UP DISPLAY/ NAVIGATION SYSTEM WITH BACK-UP CAMERA/ HEATED & VENTILATED LEATHER SEATS/ SUNROOF/ HARMAN/KARDON SOUND SYSTEM/ LED HEADLIGHTS/ 20-INCH M WHEELS/ BLUETOOTH/ 1-OWNER VEHICLE**Premier Automotive Inc. makes every effort to provide the best possible service to our customers and list the vehicles accurate information online. However, this information is provided to us by a third party such as manufactures, auctions and other sources. The dealership will not be responsible for any inaccurate information about a vehicle. It is the customers sole responsibility to verify any information listed online prior to their purchase. Looking for additional peace of mind? Ask your salesperson about an extended warranty. We deal with a variety of warranty companies to help better serve our customers. Premier Automotive Inc. will not be responsible for any open recalls, please review https://www.nhtsa.gov/recalls to determine whether there is an open recall on this vehicle. Your local manufacturer�s dealership should repair any open recalls less then 10 years old, free of charge. Premier Automotive Inc. advises its buyers to check the accuracy of the information given by any and all means at their disposal prior to purchasing the vehicle.Premier Automotive Inc. also makes every effort to be transparent when it comes to the vehicles history. Every customer prior to purchase is provided a free Carfax or Autocheck report. As it is a useful tool when purchasing a vehicle, not all accidents/damages, maintenance/service, type or numbers of previous owners, auction announcements, are reported to the history report. Regardless of what the history report may show if the dealership is informed by the auction or aware of a previous accident/damage we will inform the customer orally and in writing prior to selling the vehicle as well as listing it in the description below.This vehicle has been involved in a previous accident and was announced by the auction as structural/unibody damage. We encourage all customer to have the vehicle inspected by a third party to their satisfaction prior to their purchase. Premier Automotive Inc. prints the Carfax/Autocheck history on the same day of purchase from the auction or the day its traded in. The dealership will not be responsible for any changes to the report from the one provided to the customer. The history report is subject to change at any time without notice due to other sources consistently reporting to them such as insurance companies, auctions etc. It may even change long after the customer has purchased the vehicle. Premier Automotive Inc. is simply a customer of Carfax/Autocheck, please print an updated report at www.carfax.com and www.autocheck.com at your own expense. Furthermore, Premier Automotive Inc. will not be responsible for any voided warranty by a manufacturer or a third party due to previous accidents/damages, auction announcements, lack of maintenance or previous owner�s negligence. Special internet prices are based on a one-time payment such as cash, checks, certified funds etc. For vehicles financed, finance charges will be applied and will be greater than the price listed online.All vehicles sold are subject to a $799 dealer processing fee. Buyers are responsible for all state, county, city taxes and fees in the state that the vehicle will be registered. We reserve the right to end this listing at anytime should the vehicle no longer be available for sale and the sales prices are subject to change without notice.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW 6 Series 640i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA6H1C51GD932966
Stock: PA3011
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-05-2019
- 18,075 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$39,800
AUTO CONNECTION LLC - Honolulu / Hawaii
This 2016 BMW 6 Series 2dr M Sport Edition! features a 3.0L STRAIGHT 6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 8 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Black Sapphire Metallic with a Black Dakota Leather interior. It is offered with the remaining factory warranty. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Memory Seat Position, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Sport Package, Dakota Leather Interior Surface, Adaptive headlights, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Parking Sensors, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Dragan Ijacic at 808-596-0733 or autoconnectionhi@aol.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW 6 Series 640i with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA6H1C50GD932957
Stock: 12089
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-20-2018
- 39,296 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$44,400
Lexus of Cerritos - Cerritos / California
Leather Seats Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Convertible Soft Top Black; Perforated Nappa Leather Upholstery Carbon Black Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Lexus of Cerritos has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2016 BMW 6 Series. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Very few convertibles have the comfort, style and performance of this well-maintained beauty. Is it possible to fall in love with a vehicle? It is when your vehicle is as prestige as the BMW 6 Series. The incredibly low mileage and painstaking upkeep on this BMW 6 Series makes it a once-in-a-lifetime deal that won't last long! Call us today to reserve your test drive! Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the BMW 6 Series 650i. Enjoy the drive without worrying about directions thanks to the built-in navigation system. More information about the 2016 BMW 6 Series: The 2016 BMW 6-Series continues BMW's tradition of high-speed grand-touring models by laying down the fundamentals in a capable-handling coupe, convertible or 4-door Gran Coupe model, then offering a long list of high-tech enhancements that can improve performance. Meanwhile, the Gran Coupe is an unusual offering, with the sleek roofline of a coupe and all the performance of the 2-door 6-Series models, complemented by four doors and enough rear-seat space for adults. M6 models continue to stun with their over-the-top performance and a dynamic personality that can be dialed in with various settings for all of its electronic controls. Interesting features of this model are long list of active-safety technologies and innovations, a back seat roomy enough for adults, comfortable, quiet ride, confident high-speed performance, and Very quick acceleration All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW 6 Series 650i with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA6F5C51GD996650
Stock: GD996650
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 68,096 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseDelivery Available*
$31,990
Carvana - San Francisco - San Franciso / California
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW 6 Series 650i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA6H7C57GGA05085
Stock: 2000601667
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- 41,242 milesLemon history, 2 Owners, Lease
$34,900
Deluxe Auto Sales - Linden / New Jersey
Please note that in June 2019 BMW USA reacquired this vehicle due to a customer complaint "Check Engine Light Related to Evaporative Emissions System". BMW fully resolved this matter under warranty by simply Replaced Rubber Boot, Hose Clamp and Gasket.In the interest of customer satisfaction, BMW USA agreed to repurchase the vehicle.Deluxe Auto Sales have all the documentation from BMW USA on file.This is an excellent opportunity to save thousands!*2016 BMW 650i Coupe,*Glacier Silver Metallic Exterior over Black Nappa Leather Interior,*ORIGINAL MSRP: $104,400.00,**FACTORY OPTIONS INCLUDE:**M Sport Edition (Originally $4,800),*Head-Up Display, Dynamic Digital Cluster, Ceramic Controls,Ventilated Front Seats, M Steering Wheel, Anthracite Alcantara Headliner,Power Rear Sunshade, Soft-Close Automatic Doors,Shadowline Exterior Trim, Aerodynamic Kit, LED Fog Lights,*Driving Assistance Plus (Originally $1,700),*Active Blind Spot Detection, Active Driving Assistant, Side and Top-View Cameras,*Adaptive Drive (Originally $2,500),**Active Front Seats (Originally $1,000),**Parking Assistant (Originally $500),**Bang & Olufsen Surround Sound System (Originally $3,700),**Enhamced Bluetooth and Smartphone Integration (Originally $200),**20-Inch Aluminum Wheels (Originally $1,300),**VEHICLE HIGHLIGHTS:*Comfort Access Keyless Entry with Push Button Engine Start,Voice Activated Navigation System with Color Monitor,Head-Up Display, Active Blind Spot Detection, Active Driving Assistant,Adaptive Drive, Parking Assistant, Park Distance Control,Side, Top and Rear-View Cameras with Parking Guidance Display,AM/FM/Satellite Radio with In-Dash CD-Player, Enhanced USB,Bang & Olufsen Premium Surround Sound System,BMW Teleservices and BMW Assist eCall, Smartphone Integration,Enhanced Bluetooth Streaming Audio and Hands-Free Phone Connectivity,Multi-Function Leather-Wrapped M Sport Steering Wheel with Audio Controls,Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Metal Shift Knob,Heated/Ventilated Multi-Contour Power Front Leather Seats with Lumbar Support,Rear Leather Bucket Seats,Tinted Glass Power Tilt/Slide Sunroof with Sunshade, Power Rear Sunshade,Dual-Zone Climate Control with Air Filtration, Dynamic Digital Cluster,Brushed Aluminum Interior Trim with Contrast Stitching, Anthracite Alcantara Headliner,Ceramic Controls, Ambient Interior Lighting, Leather-Wrapped Instrument Panel,Auto-Dimming Interior Rear-View Mirror, Universal Garage Door Opener,Automatic Aero Composite Led Headlights with Automatic Highbeams,LED Daytime Running Lights, LED Fog Lights,Auto-Dimming Power Folding Heated Exterior Mirrors,Speed-Sensitive Rains-Sensing Variable Intermittent Windshield Wipers with Heated Jets,Aerodynamic Kit, Shadowline Exterior Trim, Soft-Close Automatic Doors,4.4L Twin Power Turbocharged 32-Valve 8-Cylinder Engine,8-Speed Sport Automatic Transmission with Sport and Manual Modes,Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust with Chrome Tailpipe Finisher,20-Inch Aluminum-Alloy Wheels with Performance Tires,*GUARANTEED Financing for All Types of Credit!*Extended Warranty Available,Deluxe Auto Sales has been in business for over 20 years, put all of our vehicles through a careful multi-point inspection and carry over 200 cars in stock!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Lemon History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: Yes
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW 6 Series 650i with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer, USB Inputs.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA6H5C57GGJ88117
Stock: 14081
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 32,231 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$37,900
J & J Auto Sales - Troy / New York
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW 6 Series 640i with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA6F1C52GGT83217
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 33,616 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$41,750$12,680 Below Market
Auto Hub - North Brunswick / New Jersey
This 2017 BMW 6 Series 2dr 640i xDrive features a 3.0L STRAIGHT 6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 8 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Alpine White with a Amaro Brown Leather interior. It is offered with a full factory warranty. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Alloy Wheels, Leather Interior Surface, Adaptive headlights, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Forward Collision Warning, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Parking Sensors, Premium Sound, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Team at 732-798-6678 or leadsautohubnj@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW 6 Series 640i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA6F3C51HD994791
Stock: 994791
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- 19,432 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$51,450$8,693 Below Market
Auto Hub - North Brunswick / New Jersey
This 2017 BMW 6 Series 2dr 650i xDrive features a 4.4L 8 CYLINDER 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 8 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is White with a Other Leather interior. It is offered with a full factory warranty. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Alloy Wheels, Leather Interior Surface, Multi-Contour Seats, Nappa Leather Upholstery, 4-Way Lumbar Support, 3-Stage Heated Front Seats, HD Radio, Satellite Radio with 1 Year Subscription, Hi-Fi Sound System, harman/kardon Surround Sound System, BMW Connected App Compatibility, Enhanced USB & Bluetooth, 12 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Navigation System, Adaptive suspension, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Convertible roof lining, Convertible roof wind blocker, DVD-Audio, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Emergency communication system, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Glass rear window, Head restraints memory, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Integrated roll-over protection, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power adjustable front head restraints, Power convertible roof, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel memory, Telescoping steering wheel, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Auto High-beam Headlights, harman/kardon Speakers Adaptive headlights, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Parking Sensors, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Team at 732-798-6678 or leadsautohubnj@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW 6 Series 650i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA6F7C56HD930799
Stock: 930799
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- 56,151 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$31,998$5,403 Below Market
Toyota of Melbourne - Melbourne / Florida
Push Button Start, Heated and Cooled Leather Seats, Navigation, Automatic Dual Zone Climate Control, Parking Sensors, Paddle Shifters, Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth with Voice Command, Backup Camera and Power Adjustable Seat with Memory Function. Call 321-254-8888 x515 for additional details or to confirm availability.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW 6 Series 650i with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer, USB Inputs.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAYP9C51FD169775
Stock: FD169775
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 18,681 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$44,900$2,616 Below Market
California Beemers - Costa Mesa / California
Original MSRP: $98,245.00 BMW FACTORY WARRANTY 48MO/50K MILES (04/22/2021) 1 OWNER!! - ///M Sport Edition - ///M Sport Package - Executive Package - Driver Assistance Plus - Navigation System - Wireless Charging - Wifi HotSpot - Multi-contour Seats - 20” ///M Design Wheels - ** Carfax Certified Vehicle ** Our beautiful 2017 BMW 650i Coupe comes equipped with: - ///M Sport Edition - - Increased Top Speed Limiter - Dynamic Digital Cluster - Head-up Display - Shadowline Exterior Trim - Without Lines Designation - ///M Sport Package - - ///M Sport Steering Wheel - 20” ///M Design Wheels - Aerodynamic Kit - LED Fog Lights - Anthracite Alcantara Headliner - Executive Package - - Soft Close Automatic Doors - Front Ventilated Seats - Power Rear Sunshade - Ceramic Controls - Driver Assistance Plus - - Active Driving Assistant - Active Blind Spot Detection - Side & Top View Camera - Speed Limit Information - Stand Alone Options - - Dynamic Damper Control - Navigation System - Advanced Real Time Traffic Information - Rear View Camera - Wireless Charging - Wifi Hotspot - Harman Kardon Surround Sound - Instrument Panel w/Leather - Contrast Stitching - Automatic High Beams - Comfort Access Keyless Entry - Multi Contour Seats - Heated Front Seats - Lumbar Support - Sirius Satellite Radio - Enhanced Bluetooth & USB - Ambient Lighting - Universal Garage Door Opener - Auto Dimming Mirrors - Fineline Brown Wood Trim - Apple CarPlay Compatibility - BMW TeleServices - BMW Assist eCall - Concierge Services - Remote Services - ConnectedDrive Services PRICE EXCLUDES 20" POWDER COATED ALPINA B6 RIMS SEEN 1ST SET OF PHOTOS - PLEASE ADD $2995.00 TO THE PRICE OF THIS CAR IF YOU WANT TO PURCHASE THESE 20" POWDER COATED ALPINA B6 RIMS THAT ARE BEING ADVERTISED IN THE PHOTOS. STOCK WHEELS AVAILABLE AT THIS INTERNET PRICE THIS VEHICLE HAS BEEN APPLIED WITH CILAJET AVIATION GRADE PAINT AND SURFACE PROTECTANT. CILAJET PROTECTS FROM BIRD DOOKIE, INSECTS, TREE SAP, ACID RAIN, HARD WATER SPOTS, MINERAL DEPOSITS AND ENVIRONMENTAL CONTAMINANTS. THE CILAJET APPLICATION COMES WITH A 1 YEAR WARRANTY FROM DATE OF SALE. THIS IS APPLIED DUE TO THE FACT THAT WE WANT TO KEEP THE PAINT ON THIS CAR SEXY SO YOU FEEL THE SAME WAY. PLEASE ADD $889.00 TO THE INTERNET PRICE OF THE VEHICLE. YOU HAVE THE ABILITY TO KEEP IT SEXY FOR 1 ADDITIONAL YEAR AT A MINIMUM COST. PLEASE ASK YOUR PRODUCT SPECIALIST FOR MORE DETAILS A SELECTED NUMBER OF OUR VEHICLES ARE PHOTOGRAPHED WITH POWDER COATED WHEELS. THESE POWDER COATED WHEELS ARE NOT INCLUDED IN THE SALE PRICE. THE SALE PRICE INCLUDES THE ORIGINAL FACTORY WHEELS. BUYERS HAVE THE OPTION TO UPGRADE THEIR PURCHASE TO POWDER COATED WHEELS AT AN ADDITIONAL COST OF $1,295.00.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW 6 Series 650i with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA6H5C37HGJ88294
Stock: 6516P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-24-2020
- 15,414 milesFrame damage, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetFive Star Dealer
$40,999
Off Lease Only Palm Beach - West Palm Beach / Florida
THIS VEHICLE IS PRICED $6588 BELOW KBB Suggested Retail Price*!WE ARE OPEN & NOW OFFERING FREE LOCAL DELIVERY & STORE TO STORE TRANSFERS! See this vehicle and THOUSANDS more at OffLeaseOnly.com! Shop THE MOST INCREDIBLE SELECTION of LOW MILEAGE 2016 to 2020 Cars, Trucks, SUVs and Vans all priced THOUSANDS below retail! OffLeaseOnly.com is The Nation's Online Used Car Destination with Newer Cars, Lower Miles & Better Prices! You can DO IT ALL ONLINE with virtual video walkarounds on your vehicle of interest or visit one of our four huge state-of-the-art locations in Florida! Nationwide shipping is also available. Get Pre-Qualified right now on OffLeaseOnly.com & ask about NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS! Trade-ins wanted and we are now doing VIRTUAL TRADE APPRAISALS! No hidden fees and no minimum credit score is required to receive the advertised price! Complete Transparency - Free Carfax, Free AutoCheck and Free True 360 inspection reports on any car with a previous accident. Off Lease Only is proud to offer a 5 Day/500 Mile Free Exchange Policy so you can shop with PEACE OF MIND. Plus we are proudly A+ Rated on the Better Business Bureau, DealerRater's Used Car Dealer of the Year and an Edmunds Five-Star Premier Dealer. START ONLINE NOW at OffLeaseOnly.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW 6 Series 640i with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA6F1C59HGT83412
Stock: C306264
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 7,962 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$46,045$2,803 Below Market
INFINITI of Suitland - Suitland / Maryland
***Customer Friendly, MARKET BASED NO HAGGLE PRICING Updated Regularly To Match Changing Market Conditions.*Navigation*, *Bluetooth*, *Power Sunroof/Moonroof*, *Heated & Cooled Front Seats*, *Heated Front Seats*, *Rear View Camera*, *Sport Package*, *SIRUIS Satellite Radio*, *Blind Spot Sensors*, 9 Speakers, Active Blind Spot Detection, Active Driving Assistant, Aerodynamic Kit, Alloy wheels, Anthracite Alcantara Headliner, Apple CarPlay Compatibility, Ceramic Controls, Concierge Services, Contrast Stitching, Driver Assistance Plus, Executive Package, Front Ventilated Seats, harman/kardon Surround Sound System, Head-Up Display, Increased Top Speed Limiter, Instrument Panel w/Nappa Leather Finish, M Sport Edition, M Sport Edition (7MH), M Sport Package, M Sport Package (337), M Steering Wheel, Multi-Contour Seats, Navigation System, Power Rear Sunshade, Shadowline Exterior Trim, Side & Top View Cameras, Soft-Close Automatic Doors, Speed Limit Info, Without Lines Designation Outside.CARFAX One-Owner.Odometer is 23165 miles below market average!***CARFAX CERTIFIED! ***VALUE PRICED BELOW MARKET! Call Passport INFINITI of Suitland at (240) 695-5500 to confirm availability and schedule a no-obligation test drive! We are located at 4731 Auth Place Marlow Heights, MD 20746. All of our vehicles are researched and priced regularly using LIVE MARKET PRICING TECHNOLOGY to ensure that you always receive the best overall market value. ASK US FOR THE VALUE REPORT ON THIS VEHICLE! We are a PureCars Platinum Dealer. 2017 BMW 6 Series Glacier Silver Metallic
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW 6 Series 640i with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA6H1C34HD933139
Stock: P31660
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 15,665 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$43,310
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free. With Vroom, browse and shop through an extensive inventory of low-mileage, competitively priced cars, and trucks available for purchase, with easy online financing and new inventory added every day. No haggling. No pressure. Buy your next vehicle from Vroom, have it delivered straight to you, and never visit a dealership again. Have a car to trade-in? Vroom offers hassle-free, no obligation quotes and they will even pick it up. Learn more at Vroom.com. Vroom only sells cars and trucks with clean titles, that are free of fire, flood and frame damage and have accident-free CARFAX vehicle history reports at the time of purchase and sale. Every Vroom vehicle must also pass safety, mechanical and cosmetic inspections before it is sold. If a vehicle does not meet Vroom's retail standards, they do not list the vehicle for sale on the site.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW 6 Series 640i with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA6H1C30HD933137
Stock: 10425361
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-07-2020
- certified
2017 BMW 6 Series 650i24,903 miles
$47,995$3,746 Below Market
Braman BMW West Palm Beach - West Palm Beach / Florida
COVERED BY BMW CERTIFIED WARRANTY UNLIMITED MILES, M SPORT PACKAGE, LOW LOW MILES, Local Trade, DRIVER ASSISTANCE PLUS, EXECUTIVE PACKAGE, Apple CarPlay, Covered By the BMW Certified Pre Owned Warranty, Active Blind Spot Detection, Active Driving Assistant, Aerodynamic Kit, Anthracite Alcantara Headliner, Apple CarPlay Compatibility, Bang & Olufsen Sound System, Ceramic Controls, Contrast Stitching, Driver Assistance Plus, Executive Package, Front Ventilated Seats, Head-Up Display, Increased Top Speed Limiter, Instrument Panel w/Nappa Leather Finish, M Sport Edition, M Sport Edition (7MH), M Sport Package, M Sport Package (337), M Steering Wheel, Power Rear Sunshade, Shadowline Exterior Trim, Side & Top View Cameras, Soft-Close Automatic Doors, Speed Limit Info, Wheels: 20" x 8.5" Fr & 20" x 9.0" Rr (Style 374), Without Lines Designation Outside. Braman Motor Cars of West Palm Beach..... Here to assist with all of your luxury Automotive needs! Certified.CARFAX One-Owner.Braman BMW treats the needs of each individual customer with paramount concern. We know that you have high expectations, and as your South Florida BMW dealer we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding those standards each and every time. If you're looking for a certified or pre-owned BMW dealership in South Florida, then allow us to demonstrate our commitment to excellence! Our experienced sales staff is eager to share its knowledge and enthusiasm with you.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW 6 Series 650i with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA6H5C36HG238005
Stock: BC-PF26575
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- certified
2017 BMW 6 Series 640i xDrive14,379 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$56,390$4,806 Below Market
BMW of Springfield - Springfield / New Jersey
CARFAX One-Owner. Certified. Black Sapphire Metallic 2017 BMW 6 Series 640i xDrive AWD 8-Speed Automatic Sport 3.0L I619/28 City/Highway MPGCold Weather Package, Concierge Services, Executive Package, Front Ventilated Seats, harman/kardon Surround Sound System, Head-Up Display, Heated Steering Wheel, M Sport Package (337), Multi-Contour Seats, Ski Bag, Soft-Close Automatic Doors.BMW Certified Pre-Owned Details:* 1 year/Unlimited miles beginning after new car warranty expires.* Vehicle History* Roadside Assistance* Multipoint Point Inspection* Transferable Warranty* Warranty Deductible: $0*Prices shown do not include taxes, DMV fees, or documentation charge of $699. Internet pricing is ONLY valid when financing through our dealership. We make every effort to verify the information listed is accurate, however mistakes can occur. BMW of Springfield is not responsible for errors or omissions. The vehicle color, equipment and any other content of the window-sticker for a vehicle shall supersede any information contained on this site. The untimely deletion of a vehicle from the site due to sale, an unintended misprint, inaccurate data entry of information or a typographical error shall not give rise to any liability whatsoever to any party. Internet specials require dealer financing and include all rebates and incentives available thru BMWFS.TIBBIX
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW 6 Series 640i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA6F3C59HD994733
Stock: BLP3821
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-05-2020
