Used 2016 BMW 6 Series for Sale Near Me

Premier Automotive - Dumfries / Virginia

**WE FINANCE** M SPORT/ EXECUTIVE PACKAGE/ DRIVE ASSIST PLUS/ COLD WEATHER PACKAGE/ HEAD-UP DISPLAY/ NAVIGATION SYSTEM WITH BACK-UP CAMERA/ HEATED & VENTILATED LEATHER SEATS/ SUNROOF/ HARMAN/KARDON SOUND SYSTEM/ LED HEADLIGHTS/ 20-INCH M WHEELS/ BLUETOOTH/ 1-OWNER VEHICLE

This vehicle has been involved in a previous accident and was announced by the auction as structural/unibody damage.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Frame Damage Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : Yes Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2016 BMW 6 Series 640i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

24 Combined MPG ( 20 City/ 31 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WBA6H1C51GD932966

Stock: PA3011

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 02-05-2019