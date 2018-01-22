Used 2016 BMW 6 Series for Sale Near Me

  • 2016 BMW 6 Series 650i xDrive in Red
    used

    2016 BMW 6 Series 650i xDrive

    22,174 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $49,995

    Details
  • 2016 BMW 6 Series 640i in Black
    used

    2016 BMW 6 Series 640i

    31,432 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $37,991

    Details
  • 2016 BMW 6 Series 650i xDrive in Black
    used

    2016 BMW 6 Series 650i xDrive

    34,069 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use

    $36,966

    Details
  • 2016 BMW 6 Series 640i in Black
    used

    2016 BMW 6 Series 640i

    36,453 miles
    Frame damage, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $32,450

    Details
  • 2016 BMW 6 Series 640i in Black
    used

    2016 BMW 6 Series 640i

    18,075 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $39,800

    Details
  • 2016 BMW 6 Series 650i in Black
    used

    2016 BMW 6 Series 650i

    39,296 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $44,400

    Details
  • 2016 BMW 6 Series 650i xDrive in Dark Blue
    used

    2016 BMW 6 Series 650i xDrive

    68,096 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Delivery Available*

    $31,990

    Details
  • 2016 BMW 6 Series 650i in Silver
    used

    2016 BMW 6 Series 650i

    41,242 miles
    Lemon history, 2 Owners, Lease

    $34,900

    Details
  • 2016 BMW 6 Series 640i in White
    used

    2016 BMW 6 Series 640i

    32,231 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $37,900

    Details
  • 2017 BMW 6 Series 640i xDrive in White
    used

    2017 BMW 6 Series 640i xDrive

    33,616 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $41,750

    $12,680 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 BMW 6 Series 650i xDrive in White
    used

    2017 BMW 6 Series 650i xDrive

    19,432 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $51,450

    $8,693 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 BMW 6 Series 650i in Black
    used

    2015 BMW 6 Series 650i

    56,151 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $31,998

    $5,403 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 BMW 6 Series 650i in Gray
    used

    2017 BMW 6 Series 650i

    18,681 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $44,900

    $2,616 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 BMW 6 Series 640i in Black
    used

    2017 BMW 6 Series 640i

    15,414 miles
    Frame damage, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Five Star Dealer

    $40,999

    Details
  • 2017 BMW 6 Series 640i in Silver
    used

    2017 BMW 6 Series 640i

    7,962 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $46,045

    $2,803 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 BMW 6 Series 640i in White
    used

    2017 BMW 6 Series 640i

    15,665 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $43,310

    Details
  • 2017 BMW 6 Series 650i in Black
    certified

    2017 BMW 6 Series 650i

    24,903 miles

    $47,995

    $3,746 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 BMW 6 Series 640i xDrive in Black
    certified

    2017 BMW 6 Series 640i xDrive

    14,379 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $56,390

    $4,806 Below Market
    Details

LOVED my gorgeous 650 Convertible
AngB,01/22/2018
650i xDrive 2dr Convertible AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
This is my second BMW convertible and loved them both. I leased a fully loaded 650i X drive in White with Black interior. It’s a beautiful car, very comfortable and fun to drive especially is sports mode- this baby has a lot of speed. Convertible top retracts fast and easy and the trunk space is decent for a soft top. The rear seat is tight but not horrible. The sound system in the car rocks & I’ve owned Benz, Lexus, Jaguars...nothing compares. My only gripes about the car is being a short gal (5’2”) i never could get the seat to elevate high enough over the hump that is above the steering wheel. Also, there are a ton of “gadget” type of technology that I never used. My lease is up and looking at another but in black this time.
