Comfort, style, quality and performance are prerequisites for luxury coupes and the 2017 BMW 6 Series has those traits in abundance. Inside the sleek and stretched exterior, passengers are well isolated from the sound and imperfections around them, all while being surrounded by top-notch materials.

To further add to its appeal, the 6 Series can be had as a coupe or convertible, with a perfectly capable base engine or a powerful V8 and either rear- or all-wheel drive. Shoppers can take it even further with a four-door Gran Coupe version, a high-performance M6 or an even more powerful and exclusive Alpina B6.

It seems there's a 6 Series for all tastes, as long as you don't regularly transport more than one adult passenger at a time. It's those small rear seats that really present the only significant downside, but among its very small group of rivals it probably won't be a deal-breaker. As far as the competition goes, the Mercedes-Benz E-Class comes the closest, though it is more conservative and less engaging to drive. Although much more expensive, the Mercedes S-Class Coupe could also be cross-shopped and, to a lesser degree, sportier alternatives like the Porsche 911 and Jaguar F-Type.

When framed like this, the 2017 BMW 6 Series emerges as the well-balanced middle ground. It has a strong mix of luxury, performance and prestige that would make it an exceptional everyday driver.

Standard safety features for all 2017 BMW 6 Series include antilock brakes with advanced standby and drying features, traction and stability control, front-seat side airbags, front knee airbags and active front head restraints. Also included are the BMW Assist emergency communications system (providing automatic crash notification and on-demand roadside assistance) and BMW Remote Services (including remote access via smartphone app and remote door unlocking via BMW's call center). Auto-deploying roll bars come standard on the convertible.

Optional safety equipment includes active lane departure and blind-spot warning systems, a surround-view camera system and a night vision display. Bundled with the adaptive cruise control option (which requires the Driver Assistance Plus package) is a forward collision mitigation system with automatic braking capability.

In Edmunds brake testing, a 650i coupe stopped from 60 mph in 109 feet and the convertible stopped in 111 feet. Both results are about average for this class of car.