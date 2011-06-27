2017 BMW 6 Series Review
Pros & Cons
- Solid performance from the base six-cylinder engine
- Iinspiring sounds and thrust from the optional V8
- The interior is impeccably appointed and well constructed
- The convertible's clever glass rear window also serves as a wind blocker
- Rear seats are too small for adults
- Not as sporty as some other cars in the class
Get More For Your Trade-In
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating
Comfort, style, quality and performance are prerequisites for luxury coupes and the 2017 BMW 6 Series has those traits in abundance. Inside the sleek and stretched exterior, passengers are well isolated from the sound and imperfections around them, all while being surrounded by top-notch materials.
To further add to its appeal, the 6 Series can be had as a coupe or convertible, with a perfectly capable base engine or a powerful V8 and either rear- or all-wheel drive. Shoppers can take it even further with a four-door Gran Coupe version, a high-performance M6 or an even more powerful and exclusive Alpina B6.
It seems there's a 6 Series for all tastes, as long as you don't regularly transport more than one adult passenger at a time. It's those small rear seats that really present the only significant downside, but among its very small group of rivals it probably won't be a deal-breaker. As far as the competition goes, the Mercedes-Benz E-Class comes the closest, though it is more conservative and less engaging to drive. Although much more expensive, the Mercedes S-Class Coupe could also be cross-shopped and, to a lesser degree, sportier alternatives like the Porsche 911 and Jaguar F-Type.
When framed like this, the 2017 BMW 6 Series emerges as the well-balanced middle ground. It has a strong mix of luxury, performance and prestige that would make it an exceptional everyday driver.
Standard safety features for all 2017 BMW 6 Series include antilock brakes with advanced standby and drying features, traction and stability control, front-seat side airbags, front knee airbags and active front head restraints. Also included are the BMW Assist emergency communications system (providing automatic crash notification and on-demand roadside assistance) and BMW Remote Services (including remote access via smartphone app and remote door unlocking via BMW's call center). Auto-deploying roll bars come standard on the convertible.
Optional safety equipment includes active lane departure and blind-spot warning systems, a surround-view camera system and a night vision display. Bundled with the adaptive cruise control option (which requires the Driver Assistance Plus package) is a forward collision mitigation system with automatic braking capability.
In Edmunds brake testing, a 650i coupe stopped from 60 mph in 109 feet and the convertible stopped in 111 feet. Both results are about average for this class of car.
2017 BMW 6 Series models
The 2017 BMW 6 Series is a four-passenger coupe or convertible that is available in either 640i or 650i trims. Covered in separate reviews are a four-door 6 Series Gran Coupe body style and high-performance M6 versions of each variant.
Standard 640i coupe features include 18-inch wheels, a sport exhaust system, automatic adaptive LED headlights, LED foglights, automatic high beams, adaptive suspension dampers, front and rear parking sensors, heated auto-dimming and power-folding mirrors, automatic wipers, a sunroof, keyless entry and ignition, a universal garage door opener, ambient interior lighting, heated six-way power front seats (with four-way lumbar adjustments), driver memory functions, leather upholstery, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, and a rearview camera.
Standard infotainment features include a digital instrument panel, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, a wireless charging pad, a W i-F i hotspot, the iDrive interface with a 10.2-inch display and a touchpad-enhanced controller, a navigation system, voice controls, BMW Online, mobile-app integration and a nine-speaker sound system with a CD player, a USB port and satellite and HD radio.
Convertible models come with a power soft top and sun-reflective leather upholstery. Stepping up to the 650i will get you 19-inch wheels, a 16-speaker Harman Kardon surround-sound audio system, 16-way power front seats (with memory settings for both) and upgraded leather upholstery.
The optional Driver Assistance Plus package adds a surround-view camera system, active blind-spot monitoring, active lane departure warning, speed limit information and (for an additional fee) adaptive cruise control and a forward collision mitigation system with automatic braking. The Executive package adds the 16-way front seats and Harman Kardon audio system (640i models), power-closing doors, ventilated front seats, ceramic-trimmed knobs, a head-up display and (for coupes only) a power rear sunshade.
The Cold Weather package includes a heated steering wheel and a ski bag designed to utilize the trunk pass-through. The Black Accent package throws in dark exterior trim, unique interior wood trim, 19- or 20-inch wheels and two-tone leather upholstery. The Individual Composition package includes dark exterior trim, a simulated suede headliner and your choice of various interior trim inlays, as well as extended premium leather upholstery in a number of color schemes (optionally with a color-matched headliner).
The M Sport package includes unique 19-inch wheels (or 20-inch at extra cost), dark exterior trim, an aerodynamic body kit, a sport steering wheel and a faux-suede headliner. The M Sport Edition package essentially combines the M Sport package and the Executive package.
Some of the above items are also available as stand alone options.
Additional options include variable-ratio steering and an automated parallel-parking system (both for rear-wheel-drive models only), active roll stabilization, an infrared night vision display with pedestrian detection and a 16-speaker Bang & Olufsen surround-sound audio system.
Powering the 640i is a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-6 that produces 315 horsepower and 330 pound-feet of torque. Power is sent to the rear wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission and comes with paddle shifters and launch control. BMW's xDrive all-wheel-drive system is available for all models as well.
The EPA rates the 640i coupe at 24 mpg combined (21 mpg city/30 mpg highway) and the convertible at 23 mpg combined (20 city/29 highway). With xDrive all-wheel drive, both coupe and convertibles are estimated at 22 mpg combined (19 city/28 highway).
The 650i increases power output significantly with a turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 that makes 445 hp and 480 lb-ft of torque. The EPA estimates fuel economy at 20 mpg combined (17 city/25 highway) for both the coupe and convertible. Adding xDrive drops estimates to 19 mpg combined (16 city/24 highway) for the coupe and 18 mpg combined (15 city/24 highway) for the convertible.
BMW estimates that a rear-drive 640i will reach 60 mph in 5.3 seconds and the 650i in 4.5 seconds.
Driving
As a larger coupe, the 2017 BMW 6 Series puts greater emphasis on touring comfort than sporty performance. That said, the vast majority of drivers will enjoy the amount of power from the 640i as well as its ability to corner confidently thanks to a well-tuned suspension. On the highway, the cabin remains pleasantly quiet and the ride quality is smooth over road imperfections.
For the few that desire more performance, the 650i's effortless acceleration will certainly suffice and even more power hungry drivers still have the 552-horsepower M6 at their disposal. With the performance spectrum covered, any of the BMW 6 Series models will cover a lot of ground in style and comfort.
Interior
Inside, the 2017 BMW 6 Series treats passengers with an abundance of high-quality leather and sturdy, good looking plastics. The cabin design wraps around the driver with controls logically placed within easy reach. BMW's iDrive infotainment system remains one of the best in the business for its ease of use and responsiveness and both the Harman Kardon and Bang & Olufsen audio systems deliver music with power and clarity.
The front seats provide excellent comfort for a variety of body types and this is especially true for the 16-way seats that come with the 650i. By contrast, the rear seats are confining and best left for very small occupants or occasional use. Cargo capacity is about average for the class, with 13 cubic feet available with the coupe and 12.3 cubic feet for the convertible (10.6 cubic feet with the top down). Both models have a center pass-through to accommodate longer items.
Notable features for the convertible include a glass rear window that retracts when the top is in operation and deploys to serve as a wind blocker with the top down. Further enhancing comfort are heat-reflective leather surfaces that remain cooler in direct sunlight.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2017 BMW 6 Series.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the 6 Series
Related Used 2017 BMW 6 Series info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2013
- Used Honda Pilot 2011
- Used Volvo XC90 2004
- Used Subaru BRZ 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2006
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2001
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2020 BMW 7 Series
- BMW 8 Series 2019
- BMW M6 Gran Coupe 2019
- 2019 2 Series
- BMW X6 2019
- 2021 BMW ALPINA B7
- BMW 3 Series 2020
- 2019 BMW i3