Used 2010 BMW 6 Series for Sale Near Me

This BMW 650i Coupe is ready to roll today and is the perfect car for you. You will find yourself at ease knowing that this previous, and only owner took meticulous care of this beauty. This is one of the cleanest, low mileage 650i Coupes we have had in a long time and it definitely won't last at this price. We have confirmed that the previous owner was not a smoker. We have the complete SERVICE HISTORY, since it was new so you can see for yourself that it was properly cared for and maintained. Our customers are important, and we want to make sure that they get the best, so we put all of our inventory including this BMW 650i Coupe through a strict and severe MULTI-POINT INSPECTION. Anything meant to stand the test of time must first be built upon a solid foundation. Without a shred of doubt, we guarantee that this vehicle's foundation has not been compromised by any structural damage. This car can hold its own with its powerful 4.8 Liter 8 Cylinder engine. You want nothing less than the best and the luxurious accommodations on-board will give you exactly what you are looking for in that special ride. Nothing was spared in outfitting this highly functional car. You will find every desirable feature accounted for. Everything under the hood is in perfect shape thanks to our multi-point inspection that every vehicle on our lot undergoes. From first glance you will appreciate the sheer beauty of an impeccable exterior. You'll want to take your shoes off when stepping into this one because the interior is exquisite. Rest easy knowing that all of the major mechanical systems have been checked and are confirmed to be in great shape and road ready. The previous owner kept this exterior in good condition and kept it from rusting and getting dings and dents. Apart from a few touch up spots the interior of this one is in adequate condition. We want you to feel secure in your purchase, so we've included our STANDARD WARRANTY with this car. Call us for information about our optional extended warranty packages that we have available. We make the car buying experience easy for any type of credit with our GUARANTEED FINANCING. With amazing deals at Global Auto Outlet, you will be sure to drive away smiling. We are conveniently located near Brentwood.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2010 BMW 6 Series 650i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 23 Highway)

VIN: WBAEA5C54ACV92877

Stock: V92877

Certified Pre-Owned: No

