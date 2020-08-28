Used 2010 BMW 6 Series for Sale Near Me
147 listings
- 110,565 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$12,966
- 30,390 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$20,998
- 89,400 miles
$16,000
- 129,491 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$15,999
- 84,954 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$16,915
- 108,075 milesTitle issue, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$12,998
- 55,062 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$18,789
- 71,943 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$11,788
- 101,608 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$15,999
- 117,385 miles
$12,990
- 99,274 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$15,999$4,242 Below Market
- 74,111 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$19,995$1,740 Below Market
- 78,829 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$12,991
- 38,179 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$24,995$1,835 Below Market
- 74,305 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$20,900$1,434 Below Market
- 109,362 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$18,900$297 Below Market
- 24,561 miles
$27,850
- 43,414 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$26,995
Consumer Reviews for the BMW 6 Series
Read recent reviews for the BMW 6 Series
Write a reviewSee all 6 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.56 Reviews
Report abuse
Martin,04/06/2010
This car is straight up powerful and I have the luxury of living and driving in Germany. Bringing this car to the US will be a sin as one cannot fully appreciate the power and excitement that this car delivers. I dread the day when I have to drive the stagnant highways stateside. I will miss the infamous autobahns and the speeds at which I can drive this great car. Handling is effortless and superb. "I live for the moments that I take my 6er either to work every day or just out for a spin on weekends. My 2010 BMW 650i Coupe is a world class car and true head spinner from the poor slackers that are stuck in their tiny 3 Series and Z4 Coupes.
