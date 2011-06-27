I have put about 2000 miles on this car in a month. This car begs to be driven hard. It does everything asked of it and more. The gurgle of the engine is the sweetest sound I've heard. It has added a smile to my face everyday since I bought it. Pure fun. The car is extremely comfortable for two, tolerable for four. It is extremely smooth. Handling is superb especially in sport mode. It corners like it's on rails. The best display of power is between 60 and 100 mph. I was a little hesitant to buy a car with such a haughty image in a fairly conservative Midwest town but after driving it I don't care what anyone thinks. This thing is heaven on wheels!

