  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW 6 Series
  4. Used 2007 BMW 6 Series
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(22)
Appraise this car

2007 BMW 6 Series Review

Edmunds’ Expert Review – Coming Soon

Stay tuned for the full Edmunds’ review of the 2007 BMW 6 Series. It’s in the works, so check back here for all the details and our expert analysis.

Other years
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
BMW 6 Series for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
List Price Estimate
$6,795 - $11,865
Used 6 Series for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2007 BMW 6 Series.

5(77%)
4(14%)
3(9%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.7
22 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 22 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Best Car I've Ever Owned
Chuck,12/05/2006
Although I've only had my 650i for a week or so, I am already impressed with the quality and feel of such a high performance, luxury coupe. It has plenty of power and very stable handling. My last car was an '05 Porsche Carrera. This BMW is much more luxurous and as much fun to drive without all of the bumps of a much stiffer suspension. Beautiful lines, classy interior, and the iDrive isn't at all that hard to use once I spent some time with it. I'm very pleased with my choice.
Fun everyday
jspeith,03/09/2011
I have put about 2000 miles on this car in a month. This car begs to be driven hard. It does everything asked of it and more. The gurgle of the engine is the sweetest sound I've heard. It has added a smile to my face everyday since I bought it. Pure fun. The car is extremely comfortable for two, tolerable for four. It is extremely smooth. Handling is superb especially in sport mode. It corners like it's on rails. The best display of power is between 60 and 100 mph. I was a little hesitant to buy a car with such a haughty image in a fairly conservative Midwest town but after driving it I don't care what anyone thinks. This thing is heaven on wheels!
One week old
lannyger,11/26/2006
I purchased a 2007 650i convertible one week ago and here are my initial comments. The iDrive was easier to learn then I expected and, though working, the radio is certainly more complicated then having a couple of buttons, still the iDrive gives you access to many sophisticated features. That said, my wife, who owns a 2002 BMW 535, will not replace that car with another BMW if it has an iDrive which is too complex for her to operate.
Unlike any other car....
Jay V.,02/20/2009
I looked at every "similar" vehicle - Porsche 911 and Cayman, SL-Class - but just couldn't find the right fit. I am so pleased with my decision! The car has enough "sporty-ness" to feel like a performance car, but without the harshness or diminutive stature of so many other "sports cars" (I'm 6'3" and 250 lbs). To say that it is in a class of its own is too trite, but there really isn't anything comparable. Thus far it's been a whole lot of fun. I'll let you know what long-term ownership is like.
See all 22 reviews of the 2007 BMW 6 Series
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed manual
Gas
360 hp @ 6300 rpm
See all Used 2007 BMW 6 Series features & specs

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2007 BMW 6 Series

Used 2007 BMW 6 Series Overview

The Used 2007 BMW 6 Series is offered in the following submodels: 6 Series Coupe, 6 Series Convertible. Available styles include 650i 2dr Convertible (4.8L 8cyl 6M), and 650i 2dr Coupe (4.8L 8cyl 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2007 BMW 6 Series?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2007 BMW 6 Serieses are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2007 BMW 6 Series for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2007 BMW 6 Series.

Can't find a used 2007 BMW 6 Seriess you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used BMW 6 Series for sale - 4 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $24,074.

Find a used BMW for sale - 2 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $9,659.

Find a used certified pre-owned BMW 6 Series for sale - 12 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $19,599.

Find a used certified pre-owned BMW for sale - 9 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $15,650.

Should I lease or buy a 2007 BMW 6 Series?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out BMW lease specials
Check out BMW 6 Series lease specials

Related Used 2007 BMW 6 Series info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles