2007 BMW 6 Series Review
Edmunds’ Expert Review – Coming Soon
Stay tuned for the full Edmunds’ review of the 2007 BMW 6 Series. It’s in the works, so check back here for all the details and our expert analysis.
List Price Estimate
$6,795 - $11,865
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2007 BMW 6 Series.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Chuck,12/05/2006
Although I've only had my 650i for a week or so, I am already impressed with the quality and feel of such a high performance, luxury coupe. It has plenty of power and very stable handling. My last car was an '05 Porsche Carrera. This BMW is much more luxurous and as much fun to drive without all of the bumps of a much stiffer suspension. Beautiful lines, classy interior, and the iDrive isn't at all that hard to use once I spent some time with it. I'm very pleased with my choice.
jspeith,03/09/2011
I have put about 2000 miles on this car in a month. This car begs to be driven hard. It does everything asked of it and more. The gurgle of the engine is the sweetest sound I've heard. It has added a smile to my face everyday since I bought it. Pure fun. The car is extremely comfortable for two, tolerable for four. It is extremely smooth. Handling is superb especially in sport mode. It corners like it's on rails. The best display of power is between 60 and 100 mph. I was a little hesitant to buy a car with such a haughty image in a fairly conservative Midwest town but after driving it I don't care what anyone thinks. This thing is heaven on wheels!
lannyger,11/26/2006
I purchased a 2007 650i convertible one week ago and here are my initial comments. The iDrive was easier to learn then I expected and, though working, the radio is certainly more complicated then having a couple of buttons, still the iDrive gives you access to many sophisticated features. That said, my wife, who owns a 2002 BMW 535, will not replace that car with another BMW if it has an iDrive which is too complex for her to operate.
Jay V.,02/20/2009
I looked at every "similar" vehicle - Porsche 911 and Cayman, SL-Class - but just couldn't find the right fit. I am so pleased with my decision! The car has enough "sporty-ness" to feel like a performance car, but without the harshness or diminutive stature of so many other "sports cars" (I'm 6'3" and 250 lbs). To say that it is in a class of its own is too trite, but there really isn't anything comparable. Thus far it's been a whole lot of fun. I'll let you know what long-term ownership is like.
Features & Specs
MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed manual
Gas
360 hp @ 6300 rpm
