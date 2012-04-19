Used 2012 BMW 6 Series for Sale Near Me

BMW of Columbia - Columbia / South Carolina

We are excited to offer this 2012 BMW 6 Series. CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. The CARFAX report for this 2012 BMW 6 Series 640i highlights that it's a One-Owner vehicle, and for good reason. A One-Owner vehicle gives you the feel of owning a new vehicle without paying the new car price. This BMW 6 Series 640i is for the discerning driver who demands the utmost of his vehicle. The BMW 6 Series 640i is economically and environmentally smart. BMW clearly delivers on its promise to provide a fuel-efficient vehicle that has the great qualities you need in a vehicle. It's not a misprint. And the odometer isn't broken. This is a very low mileage BMW 6 Series. A rare find these days. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the BMW 6 Series 640i. You'll see the world in a whole new way thanks to the navigation system that comes with this vehicle. Pre-owned doesn't have to mean used. The clean interior of this BMW 6 Series makes it one of the nicest you'll find. Treat yourself to a wonderful driving experience in this wel- optioned BMW 6 Series 640i. Equipped with the latest in driver comforts, this BMW is the benchmark of modern automotive engineering. This BMW 6 Series comes equipped with new tires at no extra charge. More information about the 2012 BMW 6 Series: For buyers in the market for a true grand touring car, the BMW 6-Series is among the best choices on the market today. And for 2012, the controversial styling that may have kept buyers away in the past is gone, replaced by a much more sophisticated and clean overall look. It's a great choice for those in the market for both performance and comfort on an equal plane, with a strong foothold in a segment also populated by the Mercedes-Benz E-Class and the Jaguar XK. Strengths of this model include BMW-standard luxury and performance, high-end gadgetry, coupe and convertible styles Our No Hassle Internet Pricing mission is to present value to all of our customers. No Hassle Internet Pricing is achieved by polling over 20000 vehicle listings hourly. This ensures our customers receive real-time No Hassle Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell. W e do not artificially inflate our prices in hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers! Our pricing is based on actual transactions. After doing business from South Carolina to California we find this approach is by far the best for our customers.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2012 BMW 6 Series 640i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

26 Combined MPG ( 23 City/ 33 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WBALW3C5XCC892228

Stock: CC892228

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-21-2020