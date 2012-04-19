Used 2012 BMW 6 Series for Sale Near Me
147 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 99,274 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$15,999$4,242 Below Market
- 74,111 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$19,995$1,740 Below Market
- 38,179 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$24,995$1,835 Below Market
- 74,305 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$20,900$1,434 Below Market
- 109,362 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$18,900$297 Below Market
- 24,561 miles
$27,850
- 43,414 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$26,995
- 55,330 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$22,959$1,257 Below Market
- 59,833 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$24,990
- 63,615 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$19,688
- 84,703 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$20,999
- 27,294 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$32,500
- 71,628 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$20,998
- 47,391 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$25,999
- 90,977 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$16,995
- 114,564 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
$17,999
- 63,362 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetDelivery Available*
$23,990
- 96,780 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$19,990
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following BMW 6 Series searches:
Consumer Reviews for the BMW 6 Series
Read recent reviews for the BMW 6 Series
Write a reviewSee all 12 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.412 Reviews
Report abuse
doctorevil2,04/19/2012
The new 650 is surely a GT but it seems like more to me. I can explain best via comparison. It handles and pulls better than my Aston Martin. The cabin is richer than all but 65-level AMG cars. Technical geekiness is on par with a 911. On the other hand, it is not a rare British sculpture but it will have much greater reliability. It is not an S65 but feels better and costs way less. It is surely no 911 in terms of handling, but styling and grace, and lack of pretentious attitude give it the nod. I was ready for a less-involved driving experience, and the 650 is perfect. It is a demanding ride only until I am ready to just relax. I used to need 2 different cars for that.
Related BMW 6 Series info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Chevrolet Impala Limited 2015
- Used Cadillac Escalade ESV 2011
- Used Bentley Mulsanne 2015
- Used MINI Clubman 2011
- Used Kia Sedona 2010
- Used Chevrolet Volt 2011
- Used Scion xD 2013
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution 2013
- Used Hyundai Azera 2016
- Used Maserati Quattroporte 2011
- Used Suzuki Grand Vitara 2010
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2013
- Used MINI Clubman 2014
- Used Suzuki Grand Vitara 2011
- Used Audi S6 2015
- Used Mitsubishi i-MiEV 2012
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Jaguar XF
- Used Jaguar S-Type
- Used Audi RS 7
- Used Mazda MPV
- Used Saturn Aura
- Used Mazda Mazdaspeed 6
- Used Bentley Flying Spur
- Used Mitsubishi Mirage
- Used Volkswagen Cabrio
- Used Lexus NX 300
- Used Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport
- Used Subaru SVX
- Used Bentley Bentayga
Shop used models by city
- Used BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo Minneapolis MN
- Used BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo New York NY
- Used BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo Providence RI
- Used BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe Harrisburg PA
- Used BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo Cincinnati OH
- Used BMW X4 Fairfax VA
- Used BMW 4 Series Denver CO
- Used BMW X5 Lafayette LA
- Used BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe Madison WI
- Used BMW X5 West Palm Beach FL
Shop used model years by city
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 3 Series
- 2020 Lamborghini Urus News
- 2020 Kia Cadenza News
- Lincoln Nautilus 2019
- Acura TLX 2019
- 2021 Acura TLX News
- 2019 Audi A8
- 2021 Kia Soul News
- 2019 Porsche 911
- 2019 CX-3
- 2020 Audi S5
- 2021 Nissan Altima News
- 2019 Land Rover Discovery
- Subaru WRX 2019
- Buick Envision 2019
- 2019 4 Series Gran Coupe
- 2021 Lincoln Aviator News
- Land Rover Range Rover Velar 2019
- 2021 Subaru WRX News
- 2019 Toyota Land Cruiser
* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.