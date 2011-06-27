Estimated values
2008 BMW 6 Series 650i 2dr Coupe (4.8L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,903
|$10,978
|$12,270
|Clean
|$8,206
|$10,132
|$11,286
|Average
|$6,814
|$8,441
|$9,318
|Rough
|$5,422
|$6,750
|$7,349
Estimated values
2008 BMW 6 Series 650i 2dr Convertible (4.8L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,941
|$12,267
|$13,716
|Clean
|$9,164
|$11,322
|$12,616
|Average
|$7,610
|$9,433
|$10,415
|Rough
|$6,055
|$7,543
|$8,215