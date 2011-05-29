Used 2006 BMW 6 Series for Sale Near Me
147 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 148,457 milesNo accidents, 8 Owners, Personal Use
$10,993
- 96,196 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$11,988
- Not Provided1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$14,888
- 79,000 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Lease
$14,900
- 78,255 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$10,961$1,214 Below Market
- 67,612 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$13,408$794 Below Market
- 83,505 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$13,799
- 143,309 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$10,995
- 73,495 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,999
- 90,030 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,990
- 98,543 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$8,999
- 109,689 miles
$7,390
- 63,414 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$15,987
- 60,119 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$13,998
- 79,238 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$12,499
- 107,984 milesFrame damage, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$10,995
- 84,529 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,995
- 78,829 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$12,991
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following BMW 6 Series searches:
Consumer Reviews for the BMW 6 Series
Read recent reviews for the BMW 6 Series
Write a reviewSee all 42 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.942 Reviews
Report abuse
sigma95,05/29/2011
First of all, you have to know what the 6-series is and is not. It is not a canyon-carver w/ it's porcine weight, but a GT rocket ship most comfortable near three-digit speeds on open road. It's the 2nd most depreciating car on the market, so if you find a good used example, snatch it up quick and thank the previous owner for taking the full brunt of depreciation. No problems and smooth. No car for this $ gets the nods, 2nd looks, thumbs ups, and in one case actual cheers, for it's mere presence. If you're a DIY'er, get on bimmerfest and learn the easy maintenance steps and save even more $. Note: 0-60 is nothing remarkable. 60 - 120 is absolutely frightening.
Related BMW 6 Series info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI 2014
- Used Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 2018
- Used Volkswagen Beetle 2010
- Used Acura TSX 2014
- Used Lexus IS 350 C 2011
- Used Cadillac Escalade EXT 2013
- Used Volkswagen Touareg 2017
- Used Cadillac CTS Coupe 2014
- Used Mercury Grand Marquis 2011
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class 2016
- Used Jeep Liberty 2012
- Used Ram 1500 2010
- Used Lincoln Navigator 2013
- Used Chrysler PT Cruiser 2010
- Used Jeep Patriot 2017
- Used Pontiac Vibe 2010
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lexus GS 450h
- Used Subaru STI S209
- Used McLaren 720S Spider
- Used Lincoln Mark VIII
- Used GMC Envoy XL
- Used Kia Soul EV
- Used Ford Taurus X
- Used Buick Reatta
- Used Jaguar XK
- Used McLaren 720S
- Used Pontiac Bonneville
- Used Lexus RC 300
- Used Ford Escort
Shop used models by city
- Used BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo Lancaster PA
- Used BMW M3 Bronx NY
- Used BMW 1 Series Santa Ana CA
- Used BMW X2 Birmingham AL
- Used BMW X5 Milwaukee WI
- Used BMW 4 Series Oklahoma City OK
- Used BMW X5 M Greensboro NC
- Used BMW X1 Garland TX
- Used BMW Z4 Athens GA
- Used BMW 7 Series Ann Arbor MI
Shop used model years by city
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 INFINITI Q60
- Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2019
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2022 Chevrolet Traverse News
- Mercedes-Benz A-Class 2020
- 2019 NX 300h
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon