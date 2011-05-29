Used 2006 BMW 6 Series for Sale Near Me

147 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
6 Series Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 147 listings
  • 2006 BMW 6 Series 650i in White
    used

    2006 BMW 6 Series 650i

    148,457 miles
    No accidents, 8 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,993

    Details
  • 2006 BMW 6 Series 650i in Silver
    used

    2006 BMW 6 Series 650i

    96,196 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,988

    Details
  • 2006 BMW 6 Series 650i in Black
    used

    2006 BMW 6 Series 650i

    Not Provided
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,888

    Details
  • 2006 BMW 6 Series 650i in Silver
    used

    2006 BMW 6 Series 650i

    79,000 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Lease

    $14,900

    Details
  • 2005 BMW 6 Series 645Ci in Black
    used

    2005 BMW 6 Series 645Ci

    78,255 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $10,961

    $1,214 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 BMW 6 Series 645Ci in Silver
    used

    2005 BMW 6 Series 645Ci

    67,612 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,408

    $794 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 BMW 6 Series 650i in Black
    used

    2007 BMW 6 Series 650i

    83,505 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,799

    Details
  • 2007 BMW 6 Series 650i in Silver
    used

    2007 BMW 6 Series 650i

    143,309 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $10,995

    Details
  • 2005 BMW 6 Series 645Ci in Silver
    used

    2005 BMW 6 Series 645Ci

    73,495 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,999

    Details
  • 2005 BMW 6 Series 645Ci in Silver
    used

    2005 BMW 6 Series 645Ci

    90,030 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,990

    Details
  • 2005 BMW 6 Series 645Ci in Black
    used

    2005 BMW 6 Series 645Ci

    98,543 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,999

    Details
  • 2005 BMW 6 Series 645Ci in Black
    used

    2005 BMW 6 Series 645Ci

    109,689 miles

    $7,390

    Details
  • 2007 BMW 6 Series 650i
    used

    2007 BMW 6 Series 650i

    63,414 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $15,987

    Details
  • 2007 BMW 6 Series 650i in Black
    used

    2007 BMW 6 Series 650i

    60,119 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,998

    Details
  • 2005 BMW 6 Series 645Ci in Silver
    used

    2005 BMW 6 Series 645Ci

    79,238 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $12,499

    Details
  • 2007 BMW 6 Series 650i in Black
    used

    2007 BMW 6 Series 650i

    107,984 miles
    Frame damage, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $10,995

    Details
  • 2007 BMW 6 Series 650i in Gray
    used

    2007 BMW 6 Series 650i

    84,529 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $12,995

    Details
  • 2008 BMW 6 Series 650i in Black
    used

    2008 BMW 6 Series 650i

    78,829 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $12,991

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following BMW 6 Series searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 147 listings
  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW 6 Series
  4. Used 2006 BMW 6 Series

Consumer Reviews for the BMW 6 Series

Read recent reviews for the BMW 6 Series
Overall Consumer Rating
4.942 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 42 reviews
  • 5
    (90%)
  • 4
    (7%)
  • 3
    (2%)
Best bang for your buck.
sigma95,05/29/2011
First of all, you have to know what the 6-series is and is not. It is not a canyon-carver w/ it's porcine weight, but a GT rocket ship most comfortable near three-digit speeds on open road. It's the 2nd most depreciating car on the market, so if you find a good used example, snatch it up quick and thank the previous owner for taking the full brunt of depreciation. No problems and smooth. No car for this $ gets the nods, 2nd looks, thumbs ups, and in one case actual cheers, for it's mere presence. If you're a DIY'er, get on bimmerfest and learn the easy maintenance steps and save even more $. Note: 0-60 is nothing remarkable. 60 - 120 is absolutely frightening.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
BMW
6 Series
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related BMW 6 Series info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings