Used 2006 BMW 6 Series for Sale Near Me

650Ci trim. Navigation, Heated Leather Seats, PREMIUM SOUND PKG, SPORT PKG, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, COLD WEATHER PKG, HIGH-GLOSS DARK BIRCH WOOD TRIM, Edmunds Editors' Most Wanted Coupe Over $45,000. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Navigation, Onboard Communications System, Heated Leather Seats. MP3 Player, Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Rollover Protection System. OPTION PACKAGES: ACTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, PREMIUM SOUND PKG Logic 7 sound system, 6-disc CD changer in glove compartment, SPORT PKG shadowline trim, sport seats, 19" alloy wheels w/performance run-flat tires, ACTIVE STEERING, HEAD-UP DISPLAY, COLD WEATHER PKG heated steering wheel, ski bag, heated front seats, SATELLITE RADIO FULL INSTALLATION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION steptronic shift control, HIGH-GLOSS DARK BIRCH WOOD TRIM. BMW 650Ci with Alpine White exterior and Cream Beige Dakota Leather interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 360 HP at 6300 RPM*. EXPERTS RAVE: "In fact, its agile handling, swift braking and slick pair of transmissions make it a great performer all around, while a composed ride quality and supportive seats keep comfort levels high." -Edmunds.com.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 8 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2006 BMW 6 Series 650i with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control .

Transmission: Automated_manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

15 Combined MPG ( 13 City/ 20 Highway)

VIN: WBAEK13416CN76950

Stock: 30765T

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-15-2020