The 2014 BMW 6 Series coupe and convertible are long, sweeping grand touring cars that push just about all of the right buttons. They're good-looking, seriously powerful and suitable for long, comfortable journeys or simply cruising down Main Street. As you would expect, the 6 Series is equipped with all the latest technological gadgets and modern touches to make it very livable as well.

BMW gives you a choice of engines for the 6 Series. The base turbocharged inline six-cylinder in the 640i might hint at a lack of power, but in actuality, this car is quick enough to keep up with quite a number of V8-powered cars on the road while returning excellent fuel economy. If you're committed to high performance, though, it's going to be hard to turn away from the BMW 650i and its 445-horsepower turbocharged V8 engine. To make the 2014 6 Series even more appealing, BMW now offers both engines with either rear- or all-wheel drive in both the coupe and convertible body styles.

Refinement defines the 6 Series' interior, which features a driver-focused dashboard, a large, crisp navigation display and excellent build quality and materials. The convertible distinguishes itself with a rear window that can raise and lower independently from the soft top, along with upholstery that's treated to remain cool even in direct sunlight. However, the swooping design and appealing exterior of the car does affect passenger space in the rear. Though largely the norm for this class of car, the rear seats are best used for extra cargo space.

Competitors to consider include the classically good-looking Jaguar XK , which is a satisfying grand tourer in its own right, as well as a true sports car like the Porsche 911,which is much more engaging to drive. The Mercedes-Benz E-Class Coupe offers comparable luxury for less money, along with actual room for rear seat passengers. Still, imbued with style and strength, the 2014 BMW 6 Series is a fine choice for a luxury coupe or convertible.