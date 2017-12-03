Used 2014 BMW 6 Series for Sale Near Me
- 34,780 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$37,995
Zigler Motors - Addison / Texas
2014 BMW 650i xDrive Convertible M Sport Edition 34Kmi Clean Carfax TRIPLE BLACK. $103K MSRP! M SPORT EDITION ($4600.00) DRIVER ASSISTANCE PLUS Lane Departure Warning Rear Parking Aid Back-Up Camera Blind Spot Monitor Cooled Front Seat(s) Aluminum Wheels Heated Front Seat(s) Heads-Up Display ACTIVE CRUISE CONTROL ($2400)WHEELS: 20 ($1300.00) ACTIVE FRONT SEATS ($1000.00 Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee . It's like taking a beach vacation each time you slip behind the wheel of this seductive, sporty convertible. Today's luxury vehicle is not just about opulence. It's about a perfect balance of performance, comfort and attention to detail. This 2014 BMW 6 Series 650i xDrive is the perfect example of the modern luxury. When driving an all wheel drive vehicle, such as this BMW 6 Series 650i xDrive, superior acceleration, traction, and control come standard. The incredibly low mileage and painstaking upkeep on this BMW 6 Series makes it a once-in-a-lifetime deal that won't last long! Call us today to reserve your test drive! IF YOU DO NOT SEE SOMETHING ON OUR WEBSITE THAT MEETS YOUR CRITERIA, LET US KNOW AND WE WILL FIND YOUR DREAM CAR! Zigler Motors offers world wide shipping, Airport Valet, and door step deliveries to make this the simplest car buying process you will ever experience. We are here to answer any questions you have 24/7. Please do not hesitate to call or text anytime. Phone 972-930-0130 sales@ziglermotors.com 16280 Midway Rd. Addison Texas 75001
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 BMW 6 Series 650i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAYP1C54ED216412
Stock: ED216412
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 50,065 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$34,894
Auto Holding - Mountain Lakes / New Jersey
**** WE HAVE THE BEST PRICES IN THE TRI-STATE AREA! ***CONVENIENTLY LOCATED TO ROUTES 80, 287 AND WE'RE ON 46.; MINUTES FROM NYC, UPSTATE, AND PA!200 CARS IN STOCK, PICKUP AVAILABLE, AND WE BUY TRADE-INS!WE DEAL WITH ANY CREDIT:ZERO $ DOWN PAYMENT FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR QUALIFIED BUYERS.OUR FINANCE RATES START FROM 1.99% FOR QUALIFIED CUSTOMERS!!! * (CONDITIONS APPLY)BUY WITH CONFIDENCE:FREE CARFAX WITH EVERY PURCHASE AND ASK ABOUT OUR PRE-SALE MAINTENANCE!VISIT US ONLINE: WWW.AUTOHOLDING46.COMCALL 877-346-3921 TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT!*All advertised prices exclude government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document preparation charge, and any emission testing charge. The price for listed vehicles as equipped does not include charges such as: License, Title, Registration Fees, State or Local Taxes, Smog Fees, Credit Investigation, Optional Dealer Prep Fee, Optional Credit Insurance, Optional Maintenance Packages, Physical Damage of Liability Insurance, or Delivery Fees. Auto Holding makes no representations, expressed or implied, to any actual or prospective purchaser or owner of this vehicle as to the existence, ownership, accuracy, description or condition of the listed vehicle's equipment, accessories, price, specials or any warranties. Any and all vehicles that qualify and/or are sold under our 14 day return policy, are subject to a 20% restocking fee from the purchase price. Any and all differences must be addressed prior to the sale of this vehicle. Auto Holding is not responsible for typos and exact options list as it is automatically decoded from the VIN number. In order to honor the advertised price, customer must print vehicle listing and present at time of arrival at dealership, and acquire managers signature on printed listing.Dealer will not be liable for any inaccuracies, claims or losses of any nature.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 BMW 6 Series 650i xDrive with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAYP1C58ED216655
Stock: m46216655
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-12-2020
- 75,014 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Lease
$27,997
Adam Auto Group - Crestwood / Illinois
Available by appointment only. Now offering 100% Online Car Buying. Our Buy From Home Program features remote paperwork processing verified vehicle sanitation and home delivery. Take advantage of our Peace of Mind Buying Experience with the availability of on-site personal vehicle inspections or an independent third-party inspection of your choice. Adam Auto Group is your premier destination for premium used cars trucks and SUV's in the Chicago Land Area and we're committed to providing you with a hassle-free transparent experience. Shipping available anywhere in the Continental USA and most vehicles come with a FREE Limited Warranty. Call us to schedule an appointment or for details at (708) 972-7914.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 BMW 6 Series 640i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBALY1C53EDZ73504
Stock: 737
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 46,819 milesDelivery Available*
$30,990
Carvana - Detroit - Detroit / Michigan
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 BMW 6 Series 640i with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBALW7C58EDX58841
Stock: 2000598378
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- 47,071 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$31,997
Planet Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Franklin / Massachusetts
Truly beautiful inside and out!! This well kept 2014 AWD BMW 650i xDrive is equipped with a 4.4L, V8 engine, heated and cooled leather, CONVERTIBLE ROOF, navigation, 20 inch wheels, HIDs, Adaptive Cruise, Heads Up Display, Bang & Olufsen Audio and more!! It also has a host of safety features including stability control, anti lock braking, and front and side airbags. Our prices are often much lower than other dealers. Please rest assured our prices are real and require no down payment or trade-in. Plus, all of our vehicles have passed a rigorous inspection and have been serviced by our factory-certified technicians. Call or email a member of our friendly staff for complete details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 BMW 6 Series 650i xDrive with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAYP1C53ED216224
Stock: 201371A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 69,741 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$30,980
East Coast Auto Group - Linden / New Jersey
Enjoy an exhilarating ride and a breath of fresh air when you have your very own 2014 BMW 650i Convertible in sleek Deep Sea Blue Metallic. Retract the top in any season and you will feel a rush that fills your spirit. Under the hood is a Turbo Charged 4.4 Liter V8 that unleashes 445hp and is connected to a paddle shifted 8 Speed Automatic transmission. This team takes our composed rear drive 650i from zero to 60mph in 5 seconds and scores near 25mpg on the highway. Our convertible 650i has sleek 19 inch wheels and a power soft-top with a glass rear window that can be raised and lowered independently. Inside the lavish cabin, you'll find attention to detail with an intuitively designed dashboard. Relax in ultra-comfortable sculpted seats that feature heat-reflective leather and 16-way power adjustments. You'll have a seamless connection to your digital world thanks to our splendid voice-controlled iDrive electronics interface with Bluetooth, a nine-speaker sound system, and navigation. Our photos show a stylish exterior but you need to get behind the wheel to experience the sensation. Our 650i will capture onlookers' attention and make you smile a little more, but it's not just about power and prestige... BMW's reputation for safety holds true with this well-engineered machine. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 BMW 6 Series 650i with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAYP9C54ED169302
Stock: 169302
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 56,986 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$26,590
Motorwerks BMW - Bloomington / Minnesota
CARFAX 1-Owner, GREAT MILES 56,986! Navigation, Sunroof, Heated Leather Seats, All Wheel Drive, Satellite Radio, Back-Up Camera, Turbo Charged, HEATED POWER FRONT MULTI-CONTOUR BUCK... WHEELS: 19 X 8.5 V-SPOKE (STYLE 366... SEE MORE!EXCELLENT SAFETY FOR YOUR FAMILYElectronic Stability Control, Brake Assist, 4-Wheel ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Tire Pressure Monitoring System Safety equipment includes Electronic Stability Control BMW 640i xDrive with Black Sapphire Metallic exterior and Black Dakota Leather interior features a Straight 6 Cylinder Engine with 315 HP at 5800 RPM*. VEHICLE FEATURESMP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Heated Mirrors. OPTION PACKAGESHEATED POWER FRONT MULTI-CONTOUR BUCKET SEATS 20-way power front seats with 4-way lumbar support, articulated upper backrest, adjustable backrest width, adjustable thigh support, driver and front passengers seat memory and active head restraints with adjustable side support, WHEELS: 19 X 8.5 V-SPOKE (STYLE 366) Tires: P245/40R19 All Season Run-Flat, COLD WEATHER PACKAGE Ski Bag, Heated Steering Wheel. PURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCECARFAX 1-Owner EXPERTS REPORTKBB.com explains While its numerically lower and higher kin constitute practical transportation for the well-heeled, the more exclusive 6 Series models are for buyers more interested in style and image. They offer heaping portions of both, and a hearty helping of BMW's stellar driving dynamics. . Great Gas Mileage: 29 MPG Hwy. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Dakota Leather Interior Surface, Adaptive headlights, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Parking Sensors, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 BMW 6 Series 640i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBALY1C58EDZ73336
Stock: BD43606U
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 80,318 miles
$23,999
Platinum Motorcars of Las Vegas - Las Vegas / Nevada
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 BMW 6 Series 640i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBALW3C58EC892828
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 56,151 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$31,998$5,403 Below Market
Toyota of Melbourne - Melbourne / Florida
Push Button Start, Heated and Cooled Leather Seats, Navigation, Automatic Dual Zone Climate Control, Parking Sensors, Paddle Shifters, Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth with Voice Command, Backup Camera and Power Adjustable Seat with Memory Function. Call 321-254-8888 x515 for additional details or to confirm availability.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW 6 Series 650i with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer, USB Inputs.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAYP9C51FD169775
Stock: FD169775
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 22,896 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$38,995
Future Auto Sales - Glendale / California
Meet our One Owner 2015 BMW 650i Convertible in sleek Deep Sea Blue Metallic. Powered by a TurboCharged 4.4 Liter V8 that offers 445hp connected to a paddle-shifted 8 Speed Automatic transmission. This Rear Wheel Drive team takes our composed 650i to 60mph in a mere 5 seconds and scores near 25mpg on the highway plus shows off 19-inch wheels and a power soft-top with a glass rear window that can be raised and lowered independently. Inside the lavish 650i cabin, you'll find the attention to detail with an intuitively designed dashboard. Relax in ultra-comfortable sculpted heated seats that feature heat-reflective leather and 16-way power adjustments. You'll have a seamless connection to your digital world thanks to our innovative iDrive electronics interface with Bluetooth, a nine-speaker sound system, and premium full-color navigation. Our BMW 650i will turn heads and inspire confidence, but it's not just about power and prestige. BMW's reputation for safety holds true with this well-engineered machine that offers ABS, airbags, a rearview camera, and accident avoidance features for the way you drive. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW 6 Series 650i with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer, USB Inputs.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAYP9C54FD170094
Stock: 19130
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 20,126 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$29,990
Beverly Hills Unique Sports Cars - Los Angeles / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW 6 Series 640i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBALW3C58FC893107
Stock: 893107
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 43,751 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
$31,590
Auto Holding - Hillside / New Jersey
NAVIGATION, BACK UP CAMERA, PARKING ASSIST, SUNROOF, PUSH START BUTTON, HEATED AND COOLED FRONT SEATS. BEST PRICE ON THE MARKET!! NO NEED FOR PERFECT CREDIT!! FREE CARFAX!!! THIS 2015 BMW 6 Series IS PRICED FOR A QUICK SALE!!! ALL THE RIGHT OPTIONS!!! IT HAS A GREAT LOOKING EXTERIOR! PLEASE CALL US TO CONFIRM THE AVAILABILITY AND SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT WE ARE LOCATED MINUTES FROM NEW YORK, AS WELL AS NORTH AND SOUTH JERSEY. $NOTHING DOWN FINANCING AVAILABLE *** CHOOSE FROM OVER 200 FRONT LINE READY VEHICLES ***INSTANT FINANCING*** TOP RATED NJ USED CAR DEALER!!! EASY APPROVAL, LOW PAYMENT WITH WWW.AUTOHOLDING.US -Contact us at 908-686-0100 or autoholding@gmail.com for a FREE Carfax Report. All advertised prices exclude government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document preparation charge, and any emission testing charge. The price for listed vehicles as equipped does not include charges such as: License, Title, Registration Fees, State or Local Taxes, Smog Fees, Credit Investigation, Auto Holding Vehicle Certification, Optional Credit Insurance, Optional Maintenance Packages, Physical Damage of Liability Insurance, or Delivery Fees. Auto Holding makes no representations, expressed or implied, to any actual or prospective purchaser or owner of this vehicle as to the existence, ownership, accuracy, description or condition of the listed vehicle's equipment, accessories, price, specials or any warranties. Any and all vehicles that qualify and/or are sold under our 14 day return policy, are subject to a 20% restocking fee from the purchase price. Any and all differences must be addressed prior to the sale of this vehicle. Auto Holding is not responsible for typos and exact options list as it is automatically decoded from the VIN number. Dealer will not be liable for any inaccuracies, claims or losses of any nature.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW 6 Series 640i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBALY1C52FDZ73611
Stock: Z73611
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2018
- 64,622 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$33,700
Impex Auto Sales - Greensboro / North Carolina
6 Series 650i xDrive, 2D Convertible, 4.4L V8 32V TwinPower Turbo, AWD, Alpine White, Black w/Nappa Leather Upholstery, 19' x 8.5' Star-Spoke (Style 367) Wheels, Active Blind Spot Detection, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front fog lights, Navigation System. 8-Speed Sport Automatic with Shift Paddles Clean CARFAX. Impex Auto Sales is the Triad's LARGEST independent Pre-Owned dealer! Now accepting all major credit and debit cards! Because we sell so many cars trucks motorcycles and commercial vehicles our prices are the ABSOLUTE LOWEST!!! We are a family owned and operated business serving the Carolina's since 2004.We pride ourselves on our reputation for honest service and delivering quality automobiles. Come by today and let us show you how purchasing a Pre-Owned vehicle SHOULD BE! We offer free shuttles from Greensboro's PTI Airport (GSO) Greensboro Amtrak Station (GRO) and the Greensboro Greyhound Bus Terminal. We respect and honor your time so we can ship autos all over the United States and export all over the world! We are proud to have sales representatives fluent in English, Spanish, French, Arabic and Japanese for the convenience of our valued customers. *****Please note while we make every effort to ensure that our vehicles are listed accurately, we are not responsible for errors or omissions. Please verify all options, colors, vehicle condition, pricing and AVAILABILITY prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW 6 Series 650i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAYP1C59FD216777
Stock: BC6777
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 78,479 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$21,999
Momentum BMW - Houston / Texas
M Sport Package, Navigation System, Rear-view Camera, HD Radio, Premium Sound System, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, Bluetooth Connection, Woodgrain Interior Trim, Leather Seats, Heated Front Seats, Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Start, Power Door Locks, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control.Momentum BMW has been serving Houston and surrounding communities for the last 25 years. In an effort to better serve our customers, we have expanded our BMW Pre-Owned department and facility. We have a boutique full of gift ideas and a showroom full of a variety of SUVs, sedans, coupes, and convertibles. We now feature the largest BMW Certified Pre-Owned inventory in Texas and have our own BMW Certified service and reconditioning center. BMW Certified technicians will carefully perform all repairs in order to give our customers the best possible product and peace of mind. We are the only BMW Dealer in Houston to be prestigiously named a Center of Excellence in 2016 by BMW, an award that represents the facilities that score in the top ten percent for Quality and Customer Service. Customer Service is our first priority and we invite you to experience the Ultimate Driving Machine at Momentum BMW the Ultimate Dealer. Please verify any information in question with Momentum BMW. Come in and enjoy a cup of coffee or tea, browse the internet and relax. Hope to see you soon.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 BMW 6 Series 640i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBALW3C50DC892353
Stock: TDC892353
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 67,650 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$31,988
Haims Motors - Lauderdale Lakes / Florida
~~~VEHICLE LOCATED IN FORT LAUDERDALE~~~ 2000 North State Road 7 Lauderdale Lakes, FL 33313 **EXCELLENT CONDITION*** CLEAN LEATHER SEATS** NAVIGATION**** BACKUP CAMERA*** BLOWOUT PRICES!!!! Bad or no credit we get you approved. Like New 2015 BMW 650i. Like New!! Equipped with Navigation System and Backup Camera. Bluetooth. Push to start ignition. Premium Sound System. Ice cold A/C. Well maintained leather interior. Rear wheel drive. Full inspection performed by our technicians. Visit www.haimsmotors.com for more great deals. Contact us today to schedule a test drive. Non-Smoker, Dealer inspection, Dealer maintained - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Leather Interior Surface, Adaptive headlights, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Parking Sensors, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Internet Dept. Lauderdale at 954-981-1119 or sales2@haimsmotors.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW 6 Series 650i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAYM9C50FD248475
Stock: 248475
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 90,826 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$26,795
Audi South Atlanta - Union City / Georgia
Head-Up Display, Navigation System. 2013 BMW 6 Series 650i xDrive Mojave Metallic 8-Speed AutomaticWelcome to Audi South Atlanta, Georgia’s newest Audi dealership! We are Georgia's only Audi dealership to offer our customers COMPLIMENTARY DELIVERY in Sales, COMPLIMENTARY PICKUP & DELIVERY in Service and COMPLIMENTARY AIRPORT PARKING for any customer that wishes to have their vehicle serviced while they travel! We offer a tremendous selection of New & Pre-Owned Audi's, accompanied by a diverse Pre-Owned Inventory of Luxury Vehicles, Volume Imports and Domestic Trucks & Jeeps! In addition to our amazing inventory, we're a proud part of the Butler Auto Group family, which provides us with access to an over 3,000 vehicle network! In other words, if we don't have it, we can get it for you!In addition to a Great Selection, we always provide Impeccable Service, Complimentary Delivery anywhere in GA for New & Pre-Owned Sales and Complimentary Pickup and Delivery in many cases for our Service Customers! We plan to open our beautiful 3-story, 60,000-square-foot facility in March of 2018. Despite being a new dealership, Butler Auto Group has a long-standing history, first opening the doors over 47 years ago! As we’ve grown, we’ve remained true to our roots and exuded family values in every interaction with customers and the community alike. We look forward to welcoming you to the Butler Auto Group family!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 BMW 6 Series 650i xDrive with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAYP1C52DDX00822
Stock: TDDX00822
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 24,288 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$41,995
Kings Point Auto - Great Neck / New York
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW 6 Series 640i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAYP5C59FD873103
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 111,844 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$22,000
Grubbs INFINITI - Grapevine / Texas
Clean CarFax and 3 previous owners! This 2013 640i is one of a kind, built as an incredibly large and spacious convertible! This 6 Series comes with features such as Navigation, Backup Camera, Heated Seats, Ventilated Seats, Leather Seating, Memory Seats, Moonroof, Upgraded Premium Audio System, Upgraded Wheel Package, Power Tilt/Telescope Steering Column, Push Button Ignition, Bluetooth Connectivity, and more!Schedule an appointment with one of our highly trained and remarkably passionate sales associates today! Grubbs Infiniti is a family owned dealership serving DFW since 1948. George Grubbs III is a Baylor graduate who lives locally and serves the community of Grapevine and surrounding areas through our Grubbs Gives program. Grubbs Gives is involved with charity work in local schools and other programs. We have partnered with Grace, Trinity Habitat for Humanity, Taylor's Gift, The Tarrant Area Food Bank, Greyhound Adoption League of Texas, Charter Blood Care, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Cook Children's, Colleyville Woman's Club, Miss Texas Organization, Miss Southlake, Angel Tree, Arts Council Northeast, Southlake Women's club, Grapevine Faith, Southlake High School and many other area local schools. Through our Drive 2 Give program we have offered local schools and teachers an opportunity to earn funds to support them. We offer 6 custom lounges with available work spaces, a child's playroom with coloring books, crayons, TV's and comfortable child appropriate seating options. In addition we have a private nursing room for the comfort of both nursing mothers and babies. Complimentary Starbucks coffee, soda refreshments including Coke and Dr Pepper are available in the cafe that is also stocked with premium snacks and offers complimentary WiFi. We are open 6 days a week for your convenience!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 BMW 6 Series 640i with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBALW7C57DDX58649
Stock: DDX58649
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
