Used 2014 BMW 6 Series for Sale Near Me

  • 2014 BMW 6 Series 650i xDrive in Black
    used

    2014 BMW 6 Series 650i xDrive

    34,780 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $37,995

    Details
  • 2014 BMW 6 Series 650i xDrive in Black
    used

    2014 BMW 6 Series 650i xDrive

    50,065 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $34,894

    Details
  • 2014 BMW 6 Series 640i xDrive in White
    used

    2014 BMW 6 Series 640i xDrive

    75,014 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Lease

    $27,997

    Details
  • 2014 BMW 6 Series 640i in Gray
    used

    2014 BMW 6 Series 640i

    46,819 miles
    Delivery Available*

    $30,990

    Details
  • 2014 BMW 6 Series 650i xDrive in Dark Blue
    used

    2014 BMW 6 Series 650i xDrive

    47,071 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $31,997

    Details
  • 2014 BMW 6 Series 650i in Dark Blue
    used

    2014 BMW 6 Series 650i

    69,741 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $30,980

    Details
  • 2014 BMW 6 Series 640i xDrive in Black
    used

    2014 BMW 6 Series 640i xDrive

    56,986 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $26,590

    Details
  • 2014 BMW 6 Series 640i in White
    used

    2014 BMW 6 Series 640i

    80,318 miles

    $23,999

    Details
  • 2015 BMW 6 Series 650i in Black
    used

    2015 BMW 6 Series 650i

    56,151 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $31,998

    $5,403 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 BMW 6 Series 650i in Dark Blue
    used

    2015 BMW 6 Series 650i

    22,896 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $38,995

    Details
  • 2015 BMW 6 Series 640i in Black
    used

    2015 BMW 6 Series 640i

    20,126 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $29,990

    Details
  • 2015 BMW 6 Series 640i xDrive in Black
    used

    2015 BMW 6 Series 640i xDrive

    43,751 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease

    $31,590

    Details
  • 2015 BMW 6 Series 650i xDrive in White
    used

    2015 BMW 6 Series 650i xDrive

    64,622 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $33,700

    Details
  • 2013 BMW 6 Series 640i in White
    used

    2013 BMW 6 Series 640i

    78,479 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $21,999

    Details
  • 2015 BMW 6 Series 650i in Black
    used

    2015 BMW 6 Series 650i

    67,650 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $31,988

    Details
  • 2013 BMW 6 Series 650i xDrive in Dark Brown
    used

    2013 BMW 6 Series 650i xDrive

    90,826 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $26,795

    Details
  • 2015 BMW 6 Series 640i xDrive in White
    used

    2015 BMW 6 Series 640i xDrive

    24,288 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $41,995

    Details
  • 2013 BMW 6 Series 640i in White
    used

    2013 BMW 6 Series 640i

    111,844 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $22,000

    Details

BMW Certified Program means, well, Nothing
Frank,03/12/2017
650i xDrive 2dr Convertible AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
I purchased a 2014 BMW under a certified program.  I picked up the car and the service alarms were on.  I returned the car, then the facia wasn't connected and some of the service was not done.  Then I finally got to drive the car and the engine was over 2 quarts low on oil.  I asked for a copy of the inspection report from the service manager, nothing.  I contacted BMW USA nothing.  Buyer beware.  A Certified BMW means, nothing.
