For shoppers in the market for an upscale convertible that combines elegant style, a luxurious interior and solid performance, the 2018 BMW 6 Series is worthy of serious consideration. Available with rear-wheel or all-wheel drive, a choice of two engines and a variety of packages and options, the 6 Series is well positioned to meet the needs of buyers sifting through the choices in a relatively narrow yet highly competitive market segment. The 6 Series was revamped in 2016 with new front and rear fascias, restyled LED headlights and new standard equipment. Changes to the model last year were minor but included an update to the BMW iDrive infotainment system. For 2018, a new M Sport package offers carbon-fiber trim and 20-inch wheels unique to the option. Premium materials are used throughout the 6 Series' interior, and these combine with an attractive design, well-placed controls and a wealth of standard comfort and convenience features to provide occupants with an engaging and comfortable environment. Those in the front seats are treated to plenty of leg- and hiproom, although backseat passengers will likely find the accommodations cramped. In standard trim, both the 640i and 650i come extremely well equipped with a host of interior, exterior and driver-assist features, such as leather seats, automatic headlights and a rearview camera. Optional packages and accessories allow buyers to customize their BMW with their choice of comfort, convenience and technology features. As with most BMWs, technology remains a hallmark, exemplified by the standard 10.2-inch color display and available safety systems such as frontal collision warning and automatic braking. A turbocharged 3.0-liter six-cylinder engine is standard power for the 640i, generating 315 horsepower and 332 pound-feet of torque. Stepping up to the 650i gets you a turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 that produces 445 hp and 480 lb-ft of torque. Both engines come mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. On the road, the 6 Series is best when used for cruising. Although a rigid chassis design and advanced active suspension provide above-average handling ability, the 6 Series is clearly intended for comfortable touring rather than track-day handling. But performance from the two available engines is a major plus. The standard six-cylinder engine is capable of more than enough acceleration for most drivers, but those looking for some extra zip will want to test-drive the 650i with its more powerful V8. Let Edmunds help you find the right 2017 BMW 6 Series model that best suits your needs.

The Used 2018 BMW 6 Series is offered in the following submodels: 6 Series Convertible. Available styles include 640i xDrive 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), 650i 2dr Convertible (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A), 650i xDrive 2dr Convertible AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A), and 640i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A).

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2018 BMW 6 Series and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2018 6 Series.

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2018 BMW 6 Series and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2018 6 Series featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

