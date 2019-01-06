Used 2013 BMW 6 Series for Sale Near Me
- 78,479 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$21,999
Momentum BMW - Houston / Texas
M Sport Package, Navigation System, Rear-view Camera, HD Radio, Premium Sound System, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, Bluetooth Connection, Woodgrain Interior Trim, Leather Seats, Heated Front Seats, Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Start, Power Door Locks, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control.Momentum BMW has been serving Houston and surrounding communities for the last 25 years. In an effort to better serve our customers, we have expanded our BMW Pre-Owned department and facility. We have a boutique full of gift ideas and a showroom full of a variety of SUVs, sedans, coupes, and convertibles. We now feature the largest BMW Certified Pre-Owned inventory in Texas and have our own BMW Certified service and reconditioning center. BMW Certified technicians will carefully perform all repairs in order to give our customers the best possible product and peace of mind. We are the only BMW Dealer in Houston to be prestigiously named a Center of Excellence in 2016 by BMW, an award that represents the facilities that score in the top ten percent for Quality and Customer Service. Customer Service is our first priority and we invite you to experience the Ultimate Driving Machine at Momentum BMW the Ultimate Dealer. Please verify any information in question with Momentum BMW. Come in and enjoy a cup of coffee or tea, browse the internet and relax. Hope to see you soon.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 BMW 6 Series 640i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBALW3C50DC892353
Stock: TDC892353
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 90,826 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$26,795
Audi South Atlanta - Union City / Georgia
Head-Up Display, Navigation System. 2013 BMW 6 Series 650i xDrive Mojave Metallic 8-Speed AutomaticWelcome to Audi South Atlanta, Georgia’s newest Audi dealership! We are Georgia's only Audi dealership to offer our customers COMPLIMENTARY DELIVERY in Sales, COMPLIMENTARY PICKUP & DELIVERY in Service and COMPLIMENTARY AIRPORT PARKING for any customer that wishes to have their vehicle serviced while they travel! We offer a tremendous selection of New & Pre-Owned Audi's, accompanied by a diverse Pre-Owned Inventory of Luxury Vehicles, Volume Imports and Domestic Trucks & Jeeps! In addition to our amazing inventory, we're a proud part of the Butler Auto Group family, which provides us with access to an over 3,000 vehicle network! In other words, if we don't have it, we can get it for you!In addition to a Great Selection, we always provide Impeccable Service, Complimentary Delivery anywhere in GA for New & Pre-Owned Sales and Complimentary Pickup and Delivery in many cases for our Service Customers! We plan to open our beautiful 3-story, 60,000-square-foot facility in March of 2018. Despite being a new dealership, Butler Auto Group has a long-standing history, first opening the doors over 47 years ago! As we’ve grown, we’ve remained true to our roots and exuded family values in every interaction with customers and the community alike. We look forward to welcoming you to the Butler Auto Group family!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 BMW 6 Series 650i xDrive with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAYP1C52DDX00822
Stock: TDDX00822
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 111,844 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$22,000
Grubbs INFINITI - Grapevine / Texas
Clean CarFax and 3 previous owners! This 2013 640i is one of a kind, built as an incredibly large and spacious convertible! This 6 Series comes with features such as Navigation, Backup Camera, Heated Seats, Ventilated Seats, Leather Seating, Memory Seats, Moonroof, Upgraded Premium Audio System, Upgraded Wheel Package, Power Tilt/Telescope Steering Column, Push Button Ignition, Bluetooth Connectivity, and more!Schedule an appointment with one of our highly trained and remarkably passionate sales associates today! Grubbs Infiniti is a family owned dealership serving DFW since 1948. George Grubbs III is a Baylor graduate who lives locally and serves the community of Grapevine and surrounding areas through our Grubbs Gives program. Grubbs Gives is involved with charity work in local schools and other programs. We have partnered with Grace, Trinity Habitat for Humanity, Taylor's Gift, The Tarrant Area Food Bank, Greyhound Adoption League of Texas, Charter Blood Care, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Cook Children's, Colleyville Woman's Club, Miss Texas Organization, Miss Southlake, Angel Tree, Arts Council Northeast, Southlake Women's club, Grapevine Faith, Southlake High School and many other area local schools. Through our Drive 2 Give program we have offered local schools and teachers an opportunity to earn funds to support them. We offer 6 custom lounges with available work spaces, a child's playroom with coloring books, crayons, TV's and comfortable child appropriate seating options. In addition we have a private nursing room for the comfort of both nursing mothers and babies. Complimentary Starbucks coffee, soda refreshments including Coke and Dr Pepper are available in the cafe that is also stocked with premium snacks and offers complimentary WiFi. We are open 6 days a week for your convenience!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 BMW 6 Series 640i with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBALW7C57DDX58649
Stock: DDX58649
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 32,536 milesLemon history, 2 Owners, Lease
$28,995
Silver Star Motors - Tallmadge / Ohio
All paperwork relating to financing/purchase of a vehicle is available to be done at the comfort of your home. Vehicles can also be shipped right to your door step. Contact us for details on how you can purchase your new vehicle without leaving your home .2013 BMW 6 Series Conv 650i. .4.4L Twin Turbo V8 Engine. .8-Speed Automatic Transmission. .Carbon Black Metallic. .Black Nappa Leather interior. .Great Color Combo!. ~~~For more photos visit ~~~SILVERSTARAKRON.COM~~~Call: 330-990-5800 ~~~ .Keyless Entry. .Keyless Start. .Navigation. .Backup Camera. .Front Parking Sensors. .Rear Parking Sensors. .Power Front Seats. .Heated Front Seats. .Memory Front Seats. .Driving dynamics control. .M Sport Suspension. .M Sport Package. .Adaptive HID Headlights. .Rain Sensing Wipers. .Heated steering wheel. .AM/FM/XM Radio. .AUX port. .USB port. .Bluetooth Audio. .Dual Climate controls. .Auto Climate controls. .LED Fog lights. .M Steering wheel. .Aerodynamics Kit. .Paint Protection Film on Front Bumper & fenders. .20 Black Wheels. ~~~Nationwide shipping available~~~ ~~~This Vehicle holds a Buyback Title~~~ ..MOST VEHICLES QUALIFY FOR EXTENDED WARRANTIES PLEASE ASK DEALER FOR FURTHER INFORMATION.....IT IS CUSTOMERS RESPONSIBILITY TO DOUBLE CHECK ALL OPTIONS AND ACCESSORIES.. Eye it try it buy it!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Lemon History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: Yes
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 BMW 6 Series 650i with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAYP9C52DDW21357
Stock: 445-BB-DDW21357
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- 39,124 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$27,900
BMW Encinitas - Encinitas / California
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes and new pair of tires! Executive Pkg 19" X 8.5" Front & 19" X 9.0" Rear V-Spoke Light Alloy Wheels (Style 366) Multi-Contour 20-Way Power-Adjustable Front Bucket Seats Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Bmw Apps Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Heads-Up Display Cooled Front Seat(S) Ivory White; Dakota Leather Seat Trim Orion Silver Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. VERY VERY NICE 1 OWER LOCAL TRADE IN! THIS VEHICLE HAS BEEN SPOILED. ORION SILVER WITH THE IVORY INTERIOR. GORGEOUS AND VERY HARD TO FIND COLOR COMBO! This BMW includes: BMW APPS MULTI-CONTOUR 20-WAY POWER-ADJUSTABLE FRONT BUCKET SEATS Seat Memory Power Passenger Seat Power Driver Seat Bucket Seats 19 X 8.5 FRONT Tires - Front Performance Aluminum Wheels Tires - Rear Performance IVORY WHITE, DAKOTA LEATHER SEAT TRIM Leather Seats ORION SILVER METALLIC EXECUTIVE PKG Cooled Front Seat(s) Heated Front Seat(s) Heads-Up Display Premium Sound System Bucket Seats *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* This 2013 BMW 6 Series comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. Is it possible to fall in love with a vehicle? It is when your vehicle is as prestige as the BMW 6 Series. This wonderfully fuel-efficient vehicle offers a supple ride, quick acceleration and superior styling without sacrificing MPGs. Exceptional in every sense of the word, this incredibly low mileage vehicle is one of a kind. Intricately stitched leather and ergonomic design seats are among the details in which test drivers say that BMW 6 Series 640i is in a league of its own This 2013 6 Series 640i has extra options like the BMW navigation system. The additional feature will keep you safe and will make this BMW 6 Series even more dependable. More information about the 2013 BMW 6 Series: For those in the market for a true grand touring car, the BMW 6-Series is among the best choices available today. The controversial styling that may have kept buyers away in the past is gone, replaced by a much more sophisticated and clean look. It's a great choice for those weighing performance and comfort equally, in a field long-held by the Mercedes-Benz E-Class and the Jaguar XK. This model sets itself apart with BMW-standard luxury and performance, high-end gadgetry, available in several body styles *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 BMW 6 Series 640i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBALW3C59DC892478
Stock: DC892478
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 71,509 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
$23,950
Capital Motor Company - Eau Claire / Wisconsin
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 BMW 6 Series 650i xDrive with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAYP1C59DDX00932
Stock: 5025
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 64,806 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$28,999
Texas Carz - Carrollton / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 BMW 6 Series 650i with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAYP9C51DDW21477
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 64,571 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$24,495
WBM of Arlington - Arlington / Virginia
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 BMW 6 Series 650i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAYM1C52DDZ02651
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 76,082 miles3 Accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$23,499
Monaco Motor Group - Orlando / Florida
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: Yes
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 BMW 6 Series 650i with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAYP9C57DD168711
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 99,274 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$15,999$4,242 Below Market
LV Cars Airport - Las Vegas / Nevada
All prices shown are cash prices do not include doc fee recon fee state taxes and bank fees ( if applicable ) All vehicles are sold as is- warranty options are available at additional cost. All sales are final- no refunds or exchanges. LV CARS AIRPORT LOCATION HAS THE BEST USED CARS AND DIESEL TRUCKS IN LAS VEGAS. COME SEE ALL THE PRE OWNED INVENTORY FOR YOUR SELF OR APPLY ONLINE! WE CAN AND WILL FINANCE YOU !!! Specializing in Financing Good or Bad Credit Customers with Low Down Payments and Great Rates. With the most competitive prices on Pre-Owned Cars Suvs Trucks and Diesel Trucks in Las Vegas. All Vehicles are Inspected and come with a Nevada Vehicle Inspection Valid Emissions Test and a FREE AUTO CHECK Vehicle History Report. All Pre-Owned Inventory Comes with Warranty options up to 5 Years.LV Cars Airport is a must if you are looking for a Quality pre-owned vehicle.Come see all the inventory centrally located in Las Vegas at:4956 Paradise Rd. Las Vegas NV 89119 next to the Thomas & Mack Arena two blocks from McCarran International Airport at Tropicana and Paradise behind the AM/PM.We approve everyone onsite and take the worry out of used car buying.Quick and Easy Approval process. Just click here to apply and be approved in minutes.https://lvcarsairport.com/creditapp.aspx?Questions? Operators are waiting for your call @ 702-476-6867
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 BMW 6 Series 650i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBALX3C5XCC528386
Stock: LVCA528386
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 74,111 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$19,995$1,740 Below Market
Prestige Auto Sports - North Hollywood / California
2012 BMW 650i coupe , Beautiful condition. Power everything, Super clean in & out. Navigation. Sunroof. Heated leather seats. Must see. Come for a test drive. 30 day limited warranty. We finance everyone (W.A.C) Free Carfax report available. Trade in welcome. Bad credit OK, first time buyer OK. Extended warranty available. Prestige Auto Sports Inc. 8187614900
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 BMW 6 Series 650i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBALX3C58CDV77113
Stock: 12275---R1
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 38,179 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$24,995$1,835 Below Market
Exclusive Motor Sports - Central Valley / New York
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 BMW 6 Series 650i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBALX3C57CC528507
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 74,305 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$20,900$1,434 Below Market
Honeyman Auto Plaza - Topeka / Kansas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 BMW 6 Series 650i with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer, USB Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBALX3C50CC528347
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 109,362 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$18,900$297 Below Market
Bimmers R Us - Saint Louis / Missouri
2012 BMW 650i Convertible--- Black Sapphire Metallic w/ Black Nappa Leather---Sport Automatic Transmission---Heated Seats---Navigation---Premium Sound---Comfort Access---Rear View Camera---Original MSRP $102675---This two owner car was purchased it from the local BMW dealer needing a motor due to internal engine noise---Our shop installed NEW crate motor from BMW dealer---Also installed new Continental DWS tires---Call or come by today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 BMW 6 Series 650i with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBALZ3C53CDL72681
Stock: 3037
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-08-2019
- 24,561 miles
$27,850
Starling Cadillac - Deland / Florida
2012 BMW 6 Series 650i, CLEAN CARFAX, NAVIGATION, ALLOY WHEELS, PREMIUM AUDIO, POWER SEAT. At Starling Chevrolet Cadillac, you always get more for less! Visit our website www.starlingchevycadillac.com or contact us at 386-734-2661.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 BMW 6 Series 650i with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBALZ3C5XCC397874
Stock: C397874T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 34,780 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$37,995
Zigler Motors - Addison / Texas
2014 BMW 650i xDrive Convertible M Sport Edition 34Kmi Clean Carfax TRIPLE BLACK. $103K MSRP! M SPORT EDITION ($4600.00) DRIVER ASSISTANCE PLUS Lane Departure Warning Rear Parking Aid Back-Up Camera Blind Spot Monitor Cooled Front Seat(s) Aluminum Wheels Heated Front Seat(s) Heads-Up Display ACTIVE CRUISE CONTROL ($2400)WHEELS: 20 ($1300.00) ACTIVE FRONT SEATS ($1000.00 Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee . It's like taking a beach vacation each time you slip behind the wheel of this seductive, sporty convertible. Today's luxury vehicle is not just about opulence. It's about a perfect balance of performance, comfort and attention to detail. This 2014 BMW 6 Series 650i xDrive is the perfect example of the modern luxury. When driving an all wheel drive vehicle, such as this BMW 6 Series 650i xDrive, superior acceleration, traction, and control come standard. The incredibly low mileage and painstaking upkeep on this BMW 6 Series makes it a once-in-a-lifetime deal that won't last long! Call us today to reserve your test drive! IF YOU DO NOT SEE SOMETHING ON OUR WEBSITE THAT MEETS YOUR CRITERIA, LET US KNOW AND WE WILL FIND YOUR DREAM CAR! Zigler Motors offers world wide shipping, Airport Valet, and door step deliveries to make this the simplest car buying process you will ever experience. We are here to answer any questions you have 24/7. Please do not hesitate to call or text anytime. Phone 972-930-0130 sales@ziglermotors.com 16280 Midway Rd. Addison Texas 75001
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 BMW 6 Series 650i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAYP1C54ED216412
Stock: ED216412
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 50,065 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$34,894
Auto Holding - Mountain Lakes / New Jersey
**** WE HAVE THE BEST PRICES IN THE TRI-STATE AREA! ***CONVENIENTLY LOCATED TO ROUTES 80, 287 AND WE'RE ON 46.; MINUTES FROM NYC, UPSTATE, AND PA!200 CARS IN STOCK, PICKUP AVAILABLE, AND WE BUY TRADE-INS!WE DEAL WITH ANY CREDIT:ZERO $ DOWN PAYMENT FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR QUALIFIED BUYERS.OUR FINANCE RATES START FROM 1.99% FOR QUALIFIED CUSTOMERS!!! * (CONDITIONS APPLY)BUY WITH CONFIDENCE:FREE CARFAX WITH EVERY PURCHASE AND ASK ABOUT OUR PRE-SALE MAINTENANCE!VISIT US ONLINE: WWW.AUTOHOLDING46.COMCALL 877-346-3921 TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT!*All advertised prices exclude government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document preparation charge, and any emission testing charge. The price for listed vehicles as equipped does not include charges such as: License, Title, Registration Fees, State or Local Taxes, Smog Fees, Credit Investigation, Optional Dealer Prep Fee, Optional Credit Insurance, Optional Maintenance Packages, Physical Damage of Liability Insurance, or Delivery Fees. Auto Holding makes no representations, expressed or implied, to any actual or prospective purchaser or owner of this vehicle as to the existence, ownership, accuracy, description or condition of the listed vehicle's equipment, accessories, price, specials or any warranties. Any and all vehicles that qualify and/or are sold under our 14 day return policy, are subject to a 20% restocking fee from the purchase price. Any and all differences must be addressed prior to the sale of this vehicle. Auto Holding is not responsible for typos and exact options list as it is automatically decoded from the VIN number. In order to honor the advertised price, customer must print vehicle listing and present at time of arrival at dealership, and acquire managers signature on printed listing.Dealer will not be liable for any inaccuracies, claims or losses of any nature.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 BMW 6 Series 650i xDrive with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAYP1C58ED216655
Stock: m46216655
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-12-2020
- 75,014 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Lease
$27,997
Adam Auto Group - Crestwood / Illinois
Available by appointment only. Now offering 100% Online Car Buying. Our Buy From Home Program features remote paperwork processing verified vehicle sanitation and home delivery. Take advantage of our Peace of Mind Buying Experience with the availability of on-site personal vehicle inspections or an independent third-party inspection of your choice. Adam Auto Group is your premier destination for premium used cars trucks and SUV's in the Chicago Land Area and we're committed to providing you with a hassle-free transparent experience. Shipping available anywhere in the Continental USA and most vehicles come with a FREE Limited Warranty. Call us to schedule an appointment or for details at (708) 972-7914.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 BMW 6 Series 640i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBALY1C53EDZ73504
Stock: 737
Certified Pre-Owned: No
