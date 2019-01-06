Used 2013 BMW 6 Series for Sale Near Me

BMW Encinitas - Encinitas / California

The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes and new pair of tires! Executive Pkg 19" X 8.5" Front & 19" X 9.0" Rear V-Spoke Light Alloy Wheels (Style 366) Multi-Contour 20-Way Power-Adjustable Front Bucket Seats Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Bmw Apps Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Heads-Up Display Cooled Front Seat(S) Ivory White; Dakota Leather Seat Trim Orion Silver Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. VERY VERY NICE 1 OWER LOCAL TRADE IN! THIS VEHICLE HAS BEEN SPOILED. ORION SILVER WITH THE IVORY INTERIOR. GORGEOUS AND VERY HARD TO FIND COLOR COMBO! This BMW includes: BMW APPS MULTI-CONTOUR 20-WAY POWER-ADJUSTABLE FRONT BUCKET SEATS Seat Memory Power Passenger Seat Power Driver Seat Bucket Seats 19 X 8.5 FRONT Tires - Front Performance Aluminum Wheels Tires - Rear Performance IVORY WHITE, DAKOTA LEATHER SEAT TRIM Leather Seats ORION SILVER METALLIC EXECUTIVE PKG Cooled Front Seat(s) Heated Front Seat(s) Heads-Up Display Premium Sound System Bucket Seats *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* This 2013 BMW 6 Series comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. Is it possible to fall in love with a vehicle? It is when your vehicle is as prestige as the BMW 6 Series. This wonderfully fuel-efficient vehicle offers a supple ride, quick acceleration and superior styling without sacrificing MPGs. Exceptional in every sense of the word, this incredibly low mileage vehicle is one of a kind. Intricately stitched leather and ergonomic design seats are among the details in which test drivers say that BMW 6 Series 640i is in a league of its own This 2013 6 Series 640i has extra options like the BMW navigation system. The additional feature will keep you safe and will make this BMW 6 Series even more dependable. More information about the 2013 BMW 6 Series: For those in the market for a true grand touring car, the BMW 6-Series is among the best choices available today. The controversial styling that may have kept buyers away in the past is gone, replaced by a much more sophisticated and clean look. It's a great choice for those weighing performance and comfort equally, in a field long-held by the Mercedes-Benz E-Class and the Jaguar XK. This model sets itself apart with BMW-standard luxury and performance, high-end gadgetry, available in several body styles *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2013 BMW 6 Series 640i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

26 Combined MPG ( 23 City/ 33 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WBALW3C59DC892478

Stock: DC892478

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-31-2020