Used 2013 BMW 6 Series for Sale Near Me

147 listings
6 Series Reviews & Specs
  • 2013 BMW 6 Series 640i in White
    used

    2013 BMW 6 Series 640i

    78,479 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $21,999

  • 2013 BMW 6 Series 650i xDrive in Dark Brown
    used

    2013 BMW 6 Series 650i xDrive

    90,826 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $26,795

  • 2013 BMW 6 Series 640i in White
    used

    2013 BMW 6 Series 640i

    111,844 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $22,000

  • 2013 BMW 6 Series 650i in Black
    used

    2013 BMW 6 Series 650i

    32,536 miles
    Lemon history, 2 Owners, Lease

    $28,995

  • 2013 BMW 6 Series 640i in Silver
    used

    2013 BMW 6 Series 640i

    39,124 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $27,900

  • 2013 BMW 6 Series 650i xDrive in Black
    used

    2013 BMW 6 Series 650i xDrive

    71,509 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease

    $23,950

  • 2013 BMW 6 Series 650i in White
    used

    2013 BMW 6 Series 650i

    64,806 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $28,999

  • 2013 BMW 6 Series 650i xDrive in White
    used

    2013 BMW 6 Series 650i xDrive

    64,571 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $24,495

  • 2013 BMW 6 Series 650i in Red
    used

    2013 BMW 6 Series 650i

    76,082 miles
    3 Accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $23,499

  • 2012 BMW 6 Series 650i in Dark Blue
    used

    2012 BMW 6 Series 650i

    99,274 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $15,999

    $4,242 Below Market
  • 2012 BMW 6 Series 650i in Black
    used

    2012 BMW 6 Series 650i

    74,111 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $19,995

    $1,740 Below Market
  • 2012 BMW 6 Series 650i in Dark Blue
    used

    2012 BMW 6 Series 650i

    38,179 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $24,995

    $1,835 Below Market
  • 2012 BMW 6 Series 650i in Red
    used

    2012 BMW 6 Series 650i

    74,305 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $20,900

    $1,434 Below Market
  • 2012 BMW 6 Series 650i in Black
    used

    2012 BMW 6 Series 650i

    109,362 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $18,900

    $297 Below Market
  • 2012 BMW 6 Series 650i in Gray
    used

    2012 BMW 6 Series 650i

    24,561 miles

    $27,850

  • 2014 BMW 6 Series 650i xDrive in Black
    used

    2014 BMW 6 Series 650i xDrive

    34,780 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $37,995

  • 2014 BMW 6 Series 650i xDrive in Black
    used

    2014 BMW 6 Series 650i xDrive

    50,065 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $34,894

  • 2014 BMW 6 Series 640i xDrive in White
    used

    2014 BMW 6 Series 640i xDrive

    75,014 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Lease

    $27,997

Consumer Reviews for the BMW 6 Series

Overall Consumer Rating
42 Reviews
  • 5
    (50%)
  • 3
    (50%)
My favorite
Butch -A,06/01/2019
640i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
I bought my 2013 640 ragtop used with 19k miles. It has been a joy. Plenty of giddy up. Comfort setting makes for great ride on chicagos pot holed streets. Minimal back seat space and trunk. Strictly a 1 or 2 person driver Tires brakes on another 35000 miles. Car now 6 years old. 55k miles. Minimal issues. A pure joy to drive and own. I'll pass it on to my grand kids
