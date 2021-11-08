Skip to main content
MSRP range: $42,950 - $44,950
Total MSRP$43,945
Edmunds suggests you pay$42,990
2022 BMW 3 Series videos

[MUSIC PLAYING] SPEAKER: The BMW 3 Series used to be praised by critics like myself as the best driving and thus most desirable luxury sports sedan you could buy. Things have changed though. It's gotten bigger and heavier and more insulated. And now there are upstarts like the Tesla Model 3. These two particular cars are pretty different, so a direct comparison doesn't really play here. But think about how these two cars are similar. They're about the same money. They're about the same size. They have about the same power. Now, you can go on and on debating the merits of each vehicle's respective propulsion systems-- whether you like the familiarity and infrastructure that comes with an internal combustion engine or whether your lifestyle and commute permits an EV. We're not really concerned with that. What we care about in this video is the thing that these vehicles have to do best, and that's driving, of course. Which one drives better? [MUSIC PLAYING] Here we are in the new BMW 3 Series. It's a 330i. I've dialed it up to sport mode because we're going to be driving in a sporty manner. The 3 Series, at least the last generation, wasn't as successful, in terms of driving engagement and performance, as we would have liked it. BMW has heard our complaints, and driving dynamics was a focus of this new generation of the car. Now, when it comes to overall feel and how this drives, this is representing the classical sense of driving. We have, of course, an internal combustion engine. We have a transmission-- one with eight speeds. We have that characteristic. You role on the accelerator. You roll on the gas. We can call it a gas pedal. And the engine races towards red line-- it's either 6 or 7,000 RPM. This digital gauge cluster isn't very clear. And when you're doing that, you can feel the character of the power band change. There's a sound. There's a bunch of sounds. There's a sensation as power grows. And I think we'll find as when we get in the Tesla, it's very different-- and for obvious reasons. Now, the character of this particular two liter, four cylinder, it's fine. We've got about 255 horsepower-- about 300 pound feet of torque. That's a solid amount in this day and age for your average sedan. But is it an exciting package? I'd say the engine responds welcomingly. It's nice. The delivery is there. The power from the turbocharger, the way it comes on, feels generally pleasant. I'll say the sound-- not as good as the old six-cylinder BMWs used to sound. I used to have an E36 with the straight six cylinder. That thing sounded wonderful even if it was nowhere near as potent as these modern turbocharged four cylinders. The eight-speed transmission-- I've set it to sport-- and it's doing a pretty admirable job of choosing gears for fast driving. I'm not going for a lap time here, but I am trying to explore the vehicle's limits. Now, ride and handling-- this does not have adaptive dampers. And it is set up rather firm. That's to help give it some performance feel when tackling through some of these corners. I'm not sure if it's worth it. The ride is somewhat less luxurious than-- let's say-- than I'd expect for a commuter. And I think that's due to the fact that we're on 19 inch wheels-- performance-oriented run-flat tires. There's a lot of stiffness there that we're going to deal with when it comes to comfort. I think one of the downsides of the constant improvement of technology is how insulated these interiors have become where the feel of everything has to be simulated instead of just being organic. But you do lose a bit of the charm that comes with hydraulic steering-- that comes with a throttle cable and so on. These are things that have long since died out. So do these simulations capture the charm of those things? They do an OK job. I think this car, generally, overall-- I'm going to say feels bigger than it should-- if you're looking for a compact luxury sports sedan. But it does drive, generally, pretty well. Let's also talk about breaking. This does have the upgraded sport brakes, as BMW calls it. And they're generally good-- good feedback, good pedal modulation. You know how much performance you have available just from resting your foot on them. And, overall, as a sports sedan, does it rekindle the magic of what 3 Series used to be-- how those cars use to drive? I don't think so. But I also think that's impossible because cars today are different than what they used to be. They're saddled with so many additional requirements that you inevitably lose some of the charm and magic that cars used to have. Considering all that, this is fairly solid. And I think somebody looking at buying a traditional luxury sport compact would enjoy this purchase. But what I'm really curious to find out is how the Tesla will feel. [MUSIC PLAYING] Here we go in the Tesla Model 3. There's no sports setting to check outside of steering, which I put in sport just to keep things even. And, already, this car feels more powerful. It is slightly more powerful because Tesla recently provided an over-the-air update, which increased the power by 5%, which we've tested. But it's not just that. It's the method of power delivery. If you have been following EV news recently, you know how this works, and we're not going to rehash all the talking points. But, basically, what happens is with an internal combustion engine, when you apply the gas, you have to wait for the transmission to downshift-- if you haven't done it already. Then you have to wait for the turbocharger to spool up. Then you have to wait for the engine to start accelerating. And this all happens generally quick with modern cars but nowhere as quick as what happens when you hit the accelerator in an EV. The power delivery is just instantaneous. All the torque gets delivered as soon as the electric motor starts turning. And because it happens so quick here, the response of acceleration makes this feel more powerful. On top of that, this is a heavier car. But where all that mass is located is primarily in the batteries, which are underneath the flooring. But there's run-on benefits to that-- that effect handling, which makes this car feel a little bit more nimble, a little bit more lift, and a little bit more enjoyable. But, also, the hood line seems lower. The doors seem a little bit lower, too. Maybe the seat sits higher, but I feel like the car is smaller, overall. I don't think it is. But the sensation is what matters, not what the specs say-- at least when it comes to driving. And because of that, you get that combination of early power. And you get that combination of the handling from where the majority of the mass of this car is located. And you arrive at a car that is really fun to drive when you're going quick or when you're commuting. Now, there are shortcomings to this package. And you've probably been hearing them as I've been driving. The tires are squealing. This does not have as aggressive as a wheel and tire package as that 3 Series does. And you notice it. This thing is not going to put the same G numbers down. It's not going to break with the same capability because it doesn't have that option on it. Tesla offers it. This car just doesn't have it. But aside from that, the way the car gets positioned around it-- when you turn the wheel-- feels better. It doesn't have the same smoothness with stability control. I can't put the stability control in an intermediary setting like I can on the BMW-- or if I can, I haven't figured out how to do it the menu yet-- so calm down, Tesla fanboys. But aside from that, I gotta say, I'm enjoying driving this more. And coming to this comparison, I was not expecting that to be the outcome. We have to give criticism where it's due. And in the Tesla, that falls on the interior. This interior doesn't have the level of assembly in terms of quality or the level of materials quality that you get in that BMW. You're paying for the technology that underpins this car, not for the interior, so I get that. But you will notice it when you sit in these cars back to back. The way the power comes on-- it's just so addicting with this thing-- that you just want to keep doing it because it's so quick, and because it's so much. It really feels fun. But I think we're getting up to the edge of what these brakes were designed for. They're getting a little soft-- much like they did in the 3 Series. I'm genuinely surprised. This is more enjoyable to drive than a 3 Series. I'm shocked. I'm shocked-- sorry, BMW. [MUSIC PLAYING] We thought this was going to be a lopsided pairing, but we didn't realize in which direction. This BMW 3 Series isn't just a newer car. It's an entirely new generation of the 3 Series. And on top of that, this one had the optional sport and track handling packages that aim to improve driving engagement. Meanwhile, this Tesla Model 3 is 2 years old, has 20,000 miles on it, and isn't the sportiest configuration. And it was still way more fun to drive. From the response of the acceleration to the sense of agility provided by its lower center of gravity, the Model 3 was simply more engaging. Tesla's even done a better job with steering feel, which is amusing when you think about all the fuss around its so-called full self-driving capabilities. It's funny because in a strict fun-to-drive terms, the Tesla Model 3 beats the new BMW 3 Series. [MUSIC PLAYING]

NOTE: This video is about the 2019 BMW 3 Series, but since the 2022 BMW 3 Series is part of the same generation, our earlier analysis still applies.

What's the best-driving compact luxury sedan? That's what Carlos Lago seeks to find out in this quick comparison. Representing tradition, we have a 2019 BMW 3 Series, the newest generation of the model. Up for the challenge is our long-term 2017 Tesla Model 3.
The 2019 BMW 3 Series Debuts at the Paris Auto Show

FAQ

Is the BMW 3 Series a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 3 Series both on the road and at the track, giving it a 7.6 out of 10. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the 3 Series has 13.2 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a BMW 3 Series. Learn more

What's new in the 2022 BMW 3 Series?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2022 BMW 3 Series:

  • Digital instrument panel is standard for all models
  • Minor equipment, option and package changes
  • Part of the seventh 3 Series generation introduced for 2019
Is the BMW 3 Series reliable?

To determine whether the BMW 3 Series is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the 3 Series. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the 3 Series's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2022 BMW 3 Series a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2022 BMW 3 Series is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2022 3 Series and gave it a 7.6 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2022 3 Series is a good car for you. Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2022 BMW 3 Series?

The least-expensive 2022 BMW 3 Series is the 2022 BMW 3 Series 330e 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $42,950.

Other versions include:

  • 330e 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 8A) which starts at $42,950
  • 330e xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 8A) which starts at $44,950
What are the different models of BMW 3 Series?

If you're interested in the BMW 3 Series, the next question is, which 3 Series model is right for you? 3 Series variants include 330e 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 8A), and 330e xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 8A). For a full list of 3 Series models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
2022 BMW 3 Series Plug-in Hybrid Overview

The 2022 BMW 3 Series Plug-in Hybrid is offered in the following styles: 330e 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 8A), and 330e xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 8A). The 2022 BMW 3 Series Plug-in Hybrid comes with rear wheel drive, and all wheel drive. Available transmissions include: 8-speed shiftable automatic. The 2022 BMW 3 Series Plug-in Hybrid comes with a 4 yr./ 50000 mi. basic warranty, a 4 yr./ unlimited mi. roadside warranty, and a 4 yr./ 50000 mi. powertrain warranty.

What do people think of the 2022 BMW 3 Series Plug-in Hybrid?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2022 BMW 3 Series Plug-in Hybrid and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2022 3 Series Plug-in Hybrid 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2022 3 Series Plug-in Hybrid.

Pros

  • Polished handling
  • Tastefully modern interior with plenty of room
  • Powerful and fuel-efficient engines

Cons

  • Infotainment system can be complicated to use
  • Most of the 3 Series' advanced driver assist features aren't standard

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2022 BMW 3 Series Plug-in Hybrid and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2022 3 Series Plug-in Hybrid featuring deep dives into trim levels including 330e, 330e xDrive, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2022 BMW 3 Series Plug-in Hybrid?

2022 BMW 3 Series Plug-in Hybrid 330e 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 8A)

The 2022 BMW 3 Series Plug-in Hybrid 330e 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $43,945. The average price paid for a new 2022 BMW 3 Series Plug-in Hybrid 330e 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 8A) is trending $955 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $955 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $42,990.

The average savings for the 2022 BMW 3 Series Plug-in Hybrid 330e 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 8A) is 2.2% below the MSRP.

2022 BMW 3 Series Plug-in Hybrid 330e xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 8A)

The 2022 BMW 3 Series Plug-in Hybrid 330e xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $45,945. The average price paid for a new 2022 BMW 3 Series Plug-in Hybrid 330e xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 8A) is trending $917 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $917 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $45,028.

The average savings for the 2022 BMW 3 Series Plug-in Hybrid 330e xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 8A) is 2% below the MSRP.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2022 BMW 3 Series Plug-in Hybrid and all available trim types: 330e, 330e xDrive. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2022 BMW 3 Series Plug-in Hybrid include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.

What is the MPG of a 2022 BMW 3 Series Plug-in Hybrid?

2022 BMW 3 Series Plug-in Hybrid 330e 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 8A), 8-speed shiftable automatic, premium unleaded (required)
28 mpg compined MPG,
25 city MPG/33 highway MPG

2022 BMW 3 Series Plug-in Hybrid 330e xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 8A), 8-speed shiftable automatic, premium unleaded (required)
25 mpg compined MPG,
22 city MPG/30 highway MPG

EPA Est. MPG28
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive Trainrear wheel drive
Displacement2.0 L
Passenger VolumeN/A
Wheelbase112.2 in.
Length185.7 in.
WidthN/A
Height56.9 in.
Curb Weight4039 lbs.

Should I lease or buy a 2022 BMW 3 Series?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out BMW lease specials

