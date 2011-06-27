Estimated values
2016 BMW 3 Series 328i 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,621
|$17,405
|$19,215
|Clean
|$15,023
|$16,728
|$18,450
|Average
|$13,826
|$15,373
|$16,921
|Rough
|$12,629
|$14,019
|$15,392
Estimated values
2016 BMW 3 Series 340i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,628
|$24,891
|$27,192
|Clean
|$21,761
|$23,923
|$26,110
|Average
|$20,027
|$21,986
|$23,945
|Rough
|$18,293
|$20,049
|$21,781
Estimated values
2016 BMW 3 Series 340i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,252
|$22,684
|$25,151
|Clean
|$19,476
|$21,802
|$24,150
|Average
|$17,924
|$20,036
|$22,148
|Rough
|$16,373
|$18,271
|$20,147
Estimated values
2016 BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,721
|$22,862
|$25,038
|Clean
|$19,927
|$21,973
|$24,041
|Average
|$18,339
|$20,194
|$22,048
|Rough
|$16,752
|$18,415
|$20,056
Estimated values
2016 BMW 3 Series 320i 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,141
|$15,927
|$17,739
|Clean
|$13,599
|$15,307
|$17,034
|Average
|$12,515
|$14,068
|$15,622
|Rough
|$11,432
|$12,828
|$14,210
Estimated values
2016 BMW 3 Series 328i SULEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,123
|$17,891
|$19,686
|Clean
|$15,505
|$17,194
|$18,903
|Average
|$14,270
|$15,802
|$17,336
|Rough
|$13,034
|$14,410
|$15,769
Estimated values
2016 BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive SULEV 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,044
|$18,877
|$20,740
|Clean
|$16,391
|$18,143
|$19,914
|Average
|$15,085
|$16,674
|$18,264
|Rough
|$13,779
|$15,205
|$16,613
Estimated values
2016 BMW 3 Series 328d xDrive 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,286
|$23,255
|$25,256
|Clean
|$20,470
|$22,350
|$24,251
|Average
|$18,839
|$20,540
|$22,241
|Rough
|$17,208
|$18,731
|$20,231
Estimated values
2016 BMW 3 Series 328d xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,876
|$18,522
|$20,194
|Clean
|$16,229
|$17,801
|$19,390
|Average
|$14,936
|$16,360
|$17,783
|Rough
|$13,643
|$14,918
|$16,176
Estimated values
2016 BMW 3 Series 328d 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,396
|$18,009
|$19,651
|Clean
|$15,768
|$17,309
|$18,869
|Average
|$14,511
|$15,907
|$17,305
|Rough
|$13,255
|$14,506
|$15,741
Estimated values
2016 BMW 3 Series 320i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,164
|$16,958
|$18,778
|Clean
|$14,583
|$16,298
|$18,031
|Average
|$13,421
|$14,979
|$16,536
|Rough
|$12,259
|$13,659
|$15,042