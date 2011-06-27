  1. Home
2016 BMW 3 Series Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2016 BMW 3 Series 328i 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,621$17,405$19,215
Clean$15,023$16,728$18,450
Average$13,826$15,373$16,921
Rough$12,629$14,019$15,392
Estimated values
2016 BMW 3 Series 340i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,628$24,891$27,192
Clean$21,761$23,923$26,110
Average$20,027$21,986$23,945
Rough$18,293$20,049$21,781
Estimated values
2016 BMW 3 Series 340i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,252$22,684$25,151
Clean$19,476$21,802$24,150
Average$17,924$20,036$22,148
Rough$16,373$18,271$20,147
Estimated values
2016 BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,721$22,862$25,038
Clean$19,927$21,973$24,041
Average$18,339$20,194$22,048
Rough$16,752$18,415$20,056
Estimated values
2016 BMW 3 Series 320i 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,141$15,927$17,739
Clean$13,599$15,307$17,034
Average$12,515$14,068$15,622
Rough$11,432$12,828$14,210
Estimated values
2016 BMW 3 Series 328i SULEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,123$17,891$19,686
Clean$15,505$17,194$18,903
Average$14,270$15,802$17,336
Rough$13,034$14,410$15,769
Estimated values
2016 BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive SULEV 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,044$18,877$20,740
Clean$16,391$18,143$19,914
Average$15,085$16,674$18,264
Rough$13,779$15,205$16,613
Estimated values
2016 BMW 3 Series 328d xDrive 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,286$23,255$25,256
Clean$20,470$22,350$24,251
Average$18,839$20,540$22,241
Rough$17,208$18,731$20,231
Estimated values
2016 BMW 3 Series 328d xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,876$18,522$20,194
Clean$16,229$17,801$19,390
Average$14,936$16,360$17,783
Rough$13,643$14,918$16,176
Estimated values
2016 BMW 3 Series 328d 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,396$18,009$19,651
Clean$15,768$17,309$18,869
Average$14,511$15,907$17,305
Rough$13,255$14,506$15,741
Estimated values
2016 BMW 3 Series 320i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,164$16,958$18,778
Clean$14,583$16,298$18,031
Average$13,421$14,979$16,536
Rough$12,259$13,659$15,042
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2016 BMW 3 Series on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2016 BMW 3 Series with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $13,599 for one in "Clean" condition and about $15,307 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2016 BMW 3 Series. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2016 BMW 3 Series and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2016 BMW 3 Series ranges from $11,432 to $17,739, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2016 BMW 3 Series is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.