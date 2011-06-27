Used 2018 Audi S4 Consumer Reviews

Coming from a 328i and being a BMW fan in general I was very skeptical, with high expectations, for the S4 and I felt like I was taking a risk when I purchased this car. Looking back, I honestly feel I could not have made a better decision. This car is simply amazing in every way. I recently drove this car coast to coast from New Jersey to San Diego and had plenty of time to break it in. Ride comfort: 40 hours and 2 1/2 days never went so fast... the Quattro handled torrential downpours to aggressive cornering like a dream. Fatigue was not an issue with the 3-way massaging seats! Driving Dynamics: The S4 accelerates like a rocket and handles like a dream at any speed. The different driving modes are critical as road conditions change. I loved how the Dynamic mode handled the winding mountains in the Southwest with ease and the comfort mode was smooth sailing through the various construction work zones across the country. Tech: The high end gizmos in the new Audi's was what finally pushed me away from BMW and towards Audi. The adjustable color heads up display with Navigation and speed sign recognition worked great! Crossing America, I never had to worry about the changes in the speed limit from a high of 75 to a low of 45 in the work zones... The cameras always caught the sign changes. I had never used lane keeping assist before so there was an adjustment period but once I got used to it... it was a blessing. After hours of driving and possible fatigue it felt like you had a guardian angel by your side giving you gentle nudges to keep you on track day or night. Having Navigation on dual screens is quite nice and extremely customizable, especially zoom in/out with the scroll of your thumb. The only negative I have is that the download speeds of the Audi Connect when searching weather or traffic updates was a bit slow but not surprising considering all the digital processing constantly going on with the car. Overall this car is a dream machine that I plan to enjoy for many years to come.

Twowheelsgood , 08/10/2017 Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)

After cross shopping, including the Mercedes C43 AMG, I ended up replacing my 2010 Audi S4 Prestige (7A) with a 2018 S4 (S- Sport and winter packages, 19" wheels, Dynamic Steering). My first impression was mixed. What's better in the 2018 S4: suspension (more compliant with no loss of grip); brakes (less grabby with no loss of stopping power); steering (lacks feel but quicker and more accurate, particularly off center); front seat adjustability; instrument panel; parking & driver aids; headlights; fuel economy. What's better on the 2010 S4: exterior styling (except the lights); throttle response; transmission (DCT)). It looks like the 2018 wins by a knockout but it didn't feel that way at first. The new car is let down by a tendency to bog on initial throttle application in Comfort and Auto modes. I think the issue is transmission tuning (delayed kick-down) and maybe a trace of turbo lag and poor throttle tip-in tuning. Dynamic mode cures the bog, but I don't want to be in that mode all the time. As indicated in updates below, the 2018 S4 grew on me over time. 5,000 mile update (Feb 2018). I have warmed up to this car considerably. The performance is sneaky in that very potent acceleration, cornering and braking occur with so little fuss that it's easy to caught out going faster than appreciated. What's really impressive is how well a car with this performance deals with slogging on the daily commute. When mired in traffic, I put the car in Auto or Comfort mode, set the dynamic cruise control (on highways and secondary roads) and let the car deal with it while I listen to the excellent B&O sound system. When conditions permit, I switch to the Dynamic mode with or without manual shifting and go for it. The steering and handling are excellent and with the sport diff, the car rotates better than most front-engine Audis. There is some body roll, but I prefer that in street cars including sporty ones. The delayed downshifts and slow throttle response persist but are eliminated when Dynamic and Manual are selected. There is \a distinct difference between modes, Dynamic is very crisp but happily does not cause the ride to become too brittle. The only other problem I've had so far is a weak HomeLink transmitter. I have to carry the remote in the car because the built-in unit often fails to open or close the garage door. I believe this is because the transmitter that was under the front fascia in the B8 was moved to somewhere in the back end of the car in the B9 version. Iff the HomeLink doesn't get a response when I approach nose-in, I can turn the car around and present the back end to the garage and it will work. Seems a dumb fault in $65K luxury sedan. I had no such problem with myB8 S4 or '14 Audi Q5 TDI. I would strongly recommend it to any enthusiast who wants a 4-season sport sedan that copes equally well with felonious speeds and daily driving. Every time I get in the car I look forward to driving it. Love the TFT instrument panel. I have been saved a few times by Audi Pre-Sense, Lane Assist and Cross Traffic Assist, so the technology is excellent. At 5,000 miles there have been no mechanical issues with the car and it will easily get 24-25 mpg measured at the pump unless flogged in which case it drops to the teens. One last point - when I bought the car I was told by an Audi service manager that the 18" Audi OEM wheels I used for winter in my B8 S4 would fit the B9. Wrong! These wheels didn't clear the calipers of the new car so I had to buy aftermarket 18s to which I fitted Nokian Hakkas. Not the sportiest winter tire but absolutely the best in terms of stopping and going in snow. 15,000 update and I’m still looking forward to driving every time I get in the car. There have been zero defects and my issue with slow response to sudden acceleration requests in auto mode is easily overcome by flicking the shifter back, which instantly toggles dynamic. 20,000 mile update (Aug 2019). Zero mechanical issues and I'm still loving the car. The OEM Continental summer tires that gripped ferociously only lasted for 15,000. This spring, I changed to Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires that improve steering response and will hopefully last longer. Average fuel consumption since new is sitting at 26.9 mpg on the computer, which is about 1 mpg optimistic. Still outstanding for a car with this performance.