Used 2014 Audi S4 Consumer Reviews

Excellent Driver's Car andre1966 , 04/17/2014 Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 7AM) 15 of 15 people found this review helpful 2014 1st REVIEW - I am now on my third Audi and my current S4 is certainly the best. I test drove all models excluding A8 (can't afford it anyway) and S4 drives the best. Especially in its Sport mode - what a thrill! You can make it a normal commute car and join thousands of other generics on the highway during rush hours. But you can put in more aggressive mode and enjoy a proper sports car at a press of a button (well several buttons anyway). Brilliant design, excellent engineering and great execution. ----- 2017 2nd REVIEW - My first review (see above) was written 3+ years ago. Well now I owned this car for 3.5 years. It is an excellent driver's car indeed. Engine is simply superb, smart technology and very thoughtful quality accents are everywhere, car software is perfect. It still drives like a dream. I am very happy with my purchase. Love the quality and reliability, love the intelligence and absolutely love the speed and acceleration. No breakdowns whatsoever in 3.5 years and 56K miles. However maintenance cost is way too high if you don't do it yourself. I decided to do as much as possible myself (I like working on my cars) and after some initial investment in required tools my son and I already changed oil, breaks, disks, sparks plugs, filters, etc - everything strictly according to the maintenance schedule and AUDI torque specs. We use only OEM parts and save about 60-70% compared to our local dealership price. We also had to buy a special cable to re-program the car, reset service reminder, etc. I actually love working on this AUDI, it is very well engineered and it is a pleasure to service it. There is one more thing to know / consider. You should not expect this car to be very economical fuel consumption-wise. It all depends on how you drive it - you can get anywhere from 15 to 28 MPG on a highway. Once you floor it, your MPG drops - but the thrill is very well worth it. Highly recommended to those who like quality, sophistication, reliability, technology and speed. This S4 delivers all of that. Good job AUDI! 2019 3rd REVIEW - I now have almost 85K miles on the odometer. Still truly enjoy driving my S4 every time I am behind the wheel. Superb, high quality and very reliable car. Very fast, very sporty and responsive. My car still looks like new and I am not going to get a new one any time soon. I always precisely follow recommended service schedule (everything by the book!) and so far I had no problems except for one issue. At around 70K miles I started smelling gas around the vehicle. I run diagnostics and it showed misfire error code in one of the cylinders. The problem was fixed by replacing all 6 ignition coils - I did everything myself in about 20 min. After some on-line research I found that this seems to be a well-known issue - my suggestion would be to replace all coils every 60K miles. Otherwise no problems whatsoever.

One of my best purchases Sam K. , 06/01/2016 Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 7AM) 7 of 7 people found this review helpful Was on the fence between the S4 and the 335i, and boy am I glad I got the Audi. I've had the car for 2 years, and this is a short summary of what I've learned. I'll go straight to the point and point out the bad first. Transmission: can get clunky; when you pop it into Drive, its response is laggy Handling: my previous Genesis coupe felt more confident-inspiring in the corners MMI: I prefer the MB Command or the Porsche interface That's pretty much all the cons that I can think of. The car accelerates as well as any 3.0L S'charged sport sedan will go. Brakes are fantastic with a consistent feel. The seats are not plush, but won't give you any issues. Drove from FL to NY and did not feel too bad. Build quality is top notch. My brother has the F30 328xi and the Audi feels more sturdy.

2014 S4 *Great Car* huntm2000 , 01/06/2014 13 of 15 people found this review helpful I have owned my 2014 Audi S4 for about 6 months now. Overall its a great car for daily driving, but has the ability to turn to super car on demand when you want a fun ride home! I am getting 25MPG for blended driving. Even with summer tires its gets around great on icy and snow covered roads. Fit and finish are top notch.

Everything you want in a 6M sport sedan jeff , 12/23/2016 Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 6M) 5 of 5 people found this review helpful If you are looking for well engineered sport sedan, super fun to drive, classy not flashy, comfortable, and, most importantly for me, with a 6M, this is your car. Let me just get the transmission issue out of the way right now. I don't know why people would get an automatic in a car like the S4. You're buying a Camry, Impala, or whatever, sure, go with an automatic, who cares, but an Audi with V6 supercharged engine? The whole point of a car like the S4 is to have some fun, but then you get an automatic with it and you're saying, "actually, I want to reduce the fun I have with this car." What? Anyway, whatever, just my bias. Okay, to the car itself -- what a marvelous vehicle. I did a lot of research on cars in this range, test drove a few, and knew this was the one I wanted. It took me nearly a year to find a used one in the right color (grey), black optic package (just for the wheels, don't care about extras), with the 6M, and the right price, but when I found it online, I jumped and bought it used with 12K miles and hope to keep it a long time. Engine and transmission: fantastic, best transmission I've ever driven, engine sounds great, power is there all day long at whatever speed you want. Spectacular. Some people (mainly auto critics) complain about not enough "feedback" from the steering. I don't know any better and the steering feels great to me. This car sticks to the road. I put Conti ExtremeContact DWS on a few months ago. They are not quite as sticky as the summer tires that were on, but the very marginal loss of performance in turns is more than offset by the superb all weather capability. With the Contis and quattro, I am ready for any ice and snow or rain. Interior and exterior are beautiful, not flashy, very sophisticated. That's what I wanted. If you want to show off, get some attention, you may need to look at another car. Tech: these are my only nits. As noted in reviews, the MMI control knob spins in a non-intuitive direction. Why? I have no idea. The MMI interface is good, not great, but good. Love the dash display, all the options. Climate control is my least favorite feature. It works, but it is too complicated, too many buttons. I am still not 100% positive what I am ending up with when I make certain adjustments. I can live with it. The S4 comes with so many other helpful electronic features that I highly recommend you go through the manual page by page to make sure you are aware of them all. (For example, you can set the passenger side mirror to tilt down when you back up. Never would have known that.) You can adjust suspension, engine sound, etc. In sum, this is a wonderful car. There are other possibilities in this price/performance range, but I can't imagine anyone ever regretting the S4. (especially with the 6M transmission!)