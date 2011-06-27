Estimated values
2014 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,075
|$24,104
|$27,700
|Clean
|$18,917
|$22,718
|$26,104
|Average
|$16,601
|$19,946
|$22,913
|Rough
|$14,285
|$17,173
|$19,721
Estimated values
2014 Audi S4 Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,027
|$25,247
|$29,014
|Clean
|$19,814
|$23,795
|$27,342
|Average
|$17,388
|$20,891
|$23,999
|Rough
|$14,962
|$17,988
|$20,656
Estimated values
2014 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,221
|$21,878
|$25,144
|Clean
|$17,170
|$20,620
|$23,695
|Average
|$15,068
|$18,104
|$20,798
|Rough
|$12,966
|$15,588
|$17,901
Estimated values
2014 Audi S4 Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,577
|$23,505
|$27,013
|Clean
|$18,447
|$22,153
|$25,456
|Average
|$16,189
|$19,450
|$22,344
|Rough
|$13,930
|$16,747
|$19,231