Estimated values
2009 Audi A6 3.2 4dr Sedan (3.1L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,377
|$4,961
|$5,906
|Clean
|$3,071
|$4,513
|$5,370
|Average
|$2,460
|$3,617
|$4,298
|Rough
|$1,849
|$2,721
|$3,226
Estimated values
2009 Audi A6 3.0T quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,819
|$5,210
|$6,043
|Clean
|$3,473
|$4,740
|$5,494
|Average
|$2,782
|$3,799
|$4,398
|Rough
|$2,090
|$2,858
|$3,301
Estimated values
2009 Audi A6 3.0T Avant quattro 4dr Wagon AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,977
|$6,793
|$7,877
|Clean
|$4,527
|$6,179
|$7,162
|Average
|$3,626
|$4,953
|$5,732
|Rough
|$2,725
|$3,726
|$4,303
Estimated values
2009 Audi A6 4.2 quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (4.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,601
|$6,455
|$7,562
|Clean
|$4,184
|$5,872
|$6,876
|Average
|$3,351
|$4,707
|$5,503
|Rough
|$2,518
|$3,541
|$4,131