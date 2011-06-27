Used 2013 Audi A4 Consumer Reviews
Fantastic Vehicle
Traded an '11 Acura TSX for this 2013 A4 Premium Plus and so glad I did!! Could not get comfortable in the Acura, and too little rear seat room for the family. This Audi is "right sized" for a family of 4. Plenty of useable trunk space. Ride is composed but comfortable, 18 inch wheels help the car stick around corners, powerful brakes to haul the car down from speed which it gains easily from the 2.0 turbo running through 8 gears. Excellent fit and finish and an attractive sedan from any angle in my opinion. Electric power steering gives up some feel, but is far superior to that found in the Acura. I compared with BMW 3, Mercedes C class, Infiniti, and new Lexus ES. A4 was superior!
Our First Audi
After buying a 2013 VW Passat TDI in October for myself, it was my wife's turn for a new car. She had her heart set on a BMW 328i...until she got in one. Too small, too confining, truly baffling ergonomics. We then looked at another Passat TDI(too big), a Jetta TDI(too sparse), a Volvo S80(too something), and finally the Audi A4. We were both sold on it right away due to the Quattro and Nav systems. We immediately put 3,000 miles on it in the first week with a trip to Washington State. Handled perfectly on wet, icy and snowy roads, and was a really comfortable ride. No sign at all of the oil burning issue others have had after 3k miles, so hopefully that's a good sign.
Best bang for your buck for an AWD luxury sedan
This is my second Audi. I upgraded from a 2012 Audi A4 2.0T FWD with CVT. It was a great car. Great performance and gas mileage. However, I had an opportunity to upgrade to a quattro with the light package and 2013 upgrades. So far, the car is awesome. Drives even better with the Quattro and suspension and steering upgrades. And those lights, beautiful. The car is even more stricking then my 2012. I also like the 8 speed auto better then the CVT.
Can not wait to sell this car.
I bought this car brand new in 2013 and I've had issues ever since. The car is obviously a very low profile car and I live in New England so I went through 6 Pirelli tires before I finally put all weather continental tires on the car. The car does not drive as smoothly now but at least I have not gotten any bubbles in the tires or cracked any rims since purchasing the continentals. There have been multiple recalls for the heating system, air bags, electronic, etc. that have required repairs. The check engine light came on around 30,000 miles and required multiple valves to be replaced. The dealership claimed they were "faulty" but gave no explanation as to what or why. Then, at 41,000 the car DIED on the highway due to transmission failure. I had to have the vehicle towed in the middle of the night to the dealership. The ENTIRE transmission needs to be replaced. Again, the only explanation is that it was "faulty" and they are unsure what exactly went wrong. Thankfully the car is still under warranty, but this does not make me feel any better. There is no reason there should be this many issues and "faulty" parts on a car this new. I will definitely be selling this car in the Spring and have NO intention of buying another Audi. Every car has its issues, but given the amount I have had with this car in a short period of time with NO real explanation of the problems from the dealership, leads me to believe Audi's are not as reliable as the price tag would suggest.
Want a dipstick?
Drove 75 miles to get car we wanted. Replaced wife's 2006 Saab 9-3 Sportcombi; would have bought another Saab 9-3 if company hadn't gone belly up. Premium Plus is a well damped firm/rough ride over potmarked New England backroads; highway ride is excellent. Not a big fan of the electronic steering at highway speeds; poor feedback through steering wheel. Wife drives the car and gets 23-24 mpg; I drive and get 28-29 mpg. On the all highway drive home from dealership, trip computer showed 31.7 mpg with cruise at 75 mph; mpg ranges above are using miles driven/gallons to fill tank calculation. If we could afford a Q5 TDI, would get that for the wife, and take the A4 for myself. Updated review June 2016 at Edmunds' request. Now no longer see the contents of "Best Features" "Worst Features"; this blew away the content related to title... WTF! VW part number for dipstick 06J115611E, won't show up for A4 B8 CPMA engine because there is no dipstick in the car. This dipstick is for CBFA, CCTA engines which are used in Audi A3, VW CC, VW Tiguan, among others. Length is correct, but MAX reading is actually where the "X" on the "MAX" label is covered with oil. Updated review Dec 2016 at Edmunds' request. Real world mpg on a New Hampshire to Georgia trip 31 using Shell premium, 32 using Exxon premium; traffic permitting, drove speeds of 75 to 80 miles per hour w/cruise. Try to avoid buying gas in North Carolina; higher taxes than Virginia or South Carolina. Thanks to turbo's low rpm torque, car sails up steep interstate highway grades effortlessly. (Example: I77 from North Carolina into Virginia) Updated June 2017 at Edmunds' request. Highway trips returning 29-31 mpg on Shell Premium. Replaced original tires with Continental Pure Contact at 35174 miles (referenced Tire Rack reviews at the time); original tire's tread was still above wear bars, but didn't want to face winter with them. Now at 50300 miles. Have used dealer service up to 45k, prepaid at time of purchase. Dealer service adviser recommended paying out of pocket for service going forward; 55k mile service cheaper out of pocket. Anticipate using independent service facility going forward. Updated December 2017 at Edmunds' request. Doing 55k service myself with parts from Rock Auto, ECS Tuning, 502.00 oil from Walmart. Dealer service isn't worth the high price. Traded in Feb 2018 for 2017 Volvo XC60 that runs on regular gas; wife wanted newer technology, blind spot monitor, adaptive cruise.
