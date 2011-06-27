Estimated values
2013 Audi A4 2.0T Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,182
|$10,507
|$12,461
|Clean
|$7,719
|$9,899
|$11,718
|Average
|$6,792
|$8,684
|$10,233
|Rough
|$5,865
|$7,469
|$8,747
Estimated values
2013 Audi A4 2.0T Prestige 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,329
|$14,007
|$16,263
|Clean
|$10,688
|$13,197
|$15,293
|Average
|$9,405
|$11,577
|$13,355
|Rough
|$8,121
|$9,957
|$11,416
Estimated values
2013 Audi A4 2.0T Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,911
|$14,688
|$17,027
|Clean
|$11,237
|$13,838
|$16,012
|Average
|$9,888
|$12,140
|$13,982
|Rough
|$8,538
|$10,441
|$11,953
Estimated values
2013 Audi A4 2.0T Premium Plus 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,270
|$11,902
|$14,116
|Clean
|$8,745
|$11,214
|$13,275
|Average
|$7,695
|$9,838
|$11,592
|Rough
|$6,645
|$8,461
|$9,910
Estimated values
2013 Audi A4 2.0T Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,430
|$13,393
|$15,884
|Clean
|$9,839
|$12,619
|$14,937
|Average
|$8,658
|$11,070
|$13,044
|Rough
|$7,476
|$9,521
|$11,150
Estimated values
2013 Audi A4 2.0T Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,581
|$14,300
|$16,590
|Clean
|$10,926
|$13,473
|$15,601
|Average
|$9,614
|$11,819
|$13,624
|Rough
|$8,302
|$10,165
|$11,646
Estimated values
2013 Audi A4 2.0T Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,353
|$12,825
|$14,908
|Clean
|$9,767
|$12,084
|$14,020
|Average
|$8,594
|$10,600
|$12,243
|Rough
|$7,422
|$9,117
|$10,466
Estimated values
2013 Audi A4 2.0T Premium quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,922
|$11,088
|$12,911
|Clean
|$8,417
|$10,447
|$12,141
|Average
|$7,406
|$9,164
|$10,602
|Rough
|$6,396
|$7,882
|$9,063
Estimated values
2013 Audi A4 2.0T Premium quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,132
|$11,467
|$13,434
|Clean
|$8,615
|$10,804
|$12,633
|Average
|$7,580
|$9,478
|$11,032
|Rough
|$6,546
|$8,151
|$9,430