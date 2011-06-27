  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. Audi A4
  4. Used 2007 Audi A4
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2007 Audi A4 2.0T Features & Specs

More about the 2007 A4
Overview
Starting MSRP
$39,100
See A4 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$39,100
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$39,100
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)388.5/536.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$39,100
Torque207 lb-ft @ 1800 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 5100 rpm
Turning circle36.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$39,100
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$39,100
diversity antennayes
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
10 total speakersyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$39,100
remote trunk releaseyes
alloy trim on dashyes
alloy trim on doorsyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
first aid kityes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
alloy trim on center consoleyes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
front door pocketsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$39,100
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$39,100
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$39,100
Front head room38.0 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room53.0 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$39,100
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room36.3 in.
Rear leg room32.4 in.
Rear shoulder room45.1 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$39,100
Front track60.0 in.
Length180.0 in.
Curb weight3759 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.2 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.0 in.
Drag Coefficient0.31 cd.
Height54.8 in.
EPA interior volume89.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base104.3 in.
Width70.0 in.
Rear track59.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$39,100
Exterior Colors
  • Alpaka Beige Metallic
  • Misano Red Pearl Effect
  • Moro Blue Pearl Effect
  • Phantom Black Pearl Effect
  • Ibis White
  • Light Silver Metallic
  • Brilliant Black
  • Dolphin Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Beige, premium leather
  • Beige, leather
  • Ebony, premium leather
  • Ebony, leather
  • Platinum, premium leather
  • Platinum, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$39,100
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
215/55R16 tiresyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$39,100
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
multi-link front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$39,100
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 5000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
See A4 Inventory

Related Used 2007 Audi A4 2.0T info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles