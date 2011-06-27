Estimated values
2007 Audi A4 2.0T Avant quattro 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,630
|$3,925
|$4,654
|Clean
|$2,374
|$3,541
|$4,191
|Average
|$1,863
|$2,773
|$3,264
|Rough
|$1,351
|$2,005
|$2,337
Estimated values
2007 Audi A4 2.0T quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,374
|$3,516
|$4,159
|Clean
|$2,143
|$3,172
|$3,745
|Average
|$1,681
|$2,484
|$2,917
|Rough
|$1,219
|$1,796
|$2,088
Estimated values
2007 Audi A4 3.2 quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (3.1L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,437
|$5,109
|$6,050
|Clean
|$3,102
|$4,609
|$5,447
|Average
|$2,434
|$3,609
|$4,243
|Rough
|$1,765
|$2,610
|$3,038
Estimated values
2007 Audi A4 2.0T quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,421
|$3,628
|$4,307
|Clean
|$2,185
|$3,273
|$3,878
|Average
|$1,714
|$2,563
|$3,021
|Rough
|$1,243
|$1,853
|$2,163
Estimated values
2007 Audi A4 2.0T quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,806
|$3,660
|$4,147
|Clean
|$2,533
|$3,302
|$3,734
|Average
|$1,987
|$2,586
|$2,908
|Rough
|$1,441
|$1,870
|$2,082
Estimated values
2007 Audi A4 2.0T 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,907
|$4,327
|$5,127
|Clean
|$2,625
|$3,904
|$4,617
|Average
|$2,059
|$3,057
|$3,596
|Rough
|$1,493
|$2,210
|$2,575
Estimated values
2007 Audi A4 3.2 quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.1L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,871
|$4,249
|$5,025
|Clean
|$2,592
|$3,833
|$4,524
|Average
|$2,033
|$3,002
|$3,524
|Rough
|$1,475
|$2,170
|$2,523
Estimated values
2007 Audi A4 2.0T Avant quattro 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,677
|$3,830
|$4,480
|Clean
|$2,416
|$3,455
|$4,034
|Average
|$1,896
|$2,706
|$3,142
|Rough
|$1,375
|$1,956
|$2,250
Estimated values
2007 Audi A4 3.2 Avant quattro 4dr Wagon AWD (3.1L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,606
|$4,409
|$5,418
|Clean
|$2,352
|$3,977
|$4,878
|Average
|$1,845
|$3,115
|$3,799
|Rough
|$1,338
|$2,252
|$2,720
Estimated values
2007 Audi A4 3.2 Avant quattro 4dr Wagon AWD (3.1L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,954
|$4,368
|$5,164
|Clean
|$2,667
|$3,941
|$4,649
|Average
|$2,092
|$3,086
|$3,621
|Rough
|$1,517
|$2,231
|$2,593
Estimated values
2007 Audi A4 3.2 quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.1L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,469
|$3,581
|$4,207
|Clean
|$2,229
|$3,231
|$3,788
|Average
|$1,749
|$2,530
|$2,951
|Rough
|$1,268
|$1,829
|$2,113
Estimated values
2007 Audi A4 2.0T 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,246
|$3,363
|$3,992
|Clean
|$2,027
|$3,034
|$3,595
|Average
|$1,590
|$2,376
|$2,800
|Rough
|$1,153
|$1,718
|$2,005
Estimated values
2007 Audi A4 3.2 4dr Sedan (3.1L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,680
|$1,923
|$2,068
|Clean
|$1,516
|$1,735
|$1,862
|Average
|$1,189
|$1,359
|$1,450
|Rough
|$863
|$982
|$1,038
Estimated values
2007 Audi A4 2.0T 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,998
|$5,329
|$6,629
|Clean
|$2,707
|$4,808
|$5,969
|Average
|$2,123
|$3,765
|$4,649
|Rough
|$1,540
|$2,722
|$3,329