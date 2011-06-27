  1. Home
Estimated values
2007 Audi A4 2.0T Avant quattro 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,630$3,925$4,654
Clean$2,374$3,541$4,191
Average$1,863$2,773$3,264
Rough$1,351$2,005$2,337
Estimated values
Estimated values
2007 Audi A4 2.0T quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,374$3,516$4,159
Clean$2,143$3,172$3,745
Average$1,681$2,484$2,917
Rough$1,219$1,796$2,088
Estimated values
Estimated values
2007 Audi A4 3.2 quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (3.1L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,437$5,109$6,050
Clean$3,102$4,609$5,447
Average$2,434$3,609$4,243
Rough$1,765$2,610$3,038
Estimated values
Estimated values
2007 Audi A4 2.0T quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,421$3,628$4,307
Clean$2,185$3,273$3,878
Average$1,714$2,563$3,021
Rough$1,243$1,853$2,163
Estimated values
Estimated values
2007 Audi A4 2.0T quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,806$3,660$4,147
Clean$2,533$3,302$3,734
Average$1,987$2,586$2,908
Rough$1,441$1,870$2,082
Estimated values
Estimated values
2007 Audi A4 2.0T 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,907$4,327$5,127
Clean$2,625$3,904$4,617
Average$2,059$3,057$3,596
Rough$1,493$2,210$2,575
Estimated values
Estimated values
2007 Audi A4 3.2 quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.1L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,871$4,249$5,025
Clean$2,592$3,833$4,524
Average$2,033$3,002$3,524
Rough$1,475$2,170$2,523
Estimated values
Estimated values
2007 Audi A4 2.0T Avant quattro 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,677$3,830$4,480
Clean$2,416$3,455$4,034
Average$1,896$2,706$3,142
Rough$1,375$1,956$2,250
Estimated values
Estimated values
2007 Audi A4 3.2 Avant quattro 4dr Wagon AWD (3.1L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,606$4,409$5,418
Clean$2,352$3,977$4,878
Average$1,845$3,115$3,799
Rough$1,338$2,252$2,720
Estimated values
Estimated values
2007 Audi A4 3.2 Avant quattro 4dr Wagon AWD (3.1L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,954$4,368$5,164
Clean$2,667$3,941$4,649
Average$2,092$3,086$3,621
Rough$1,517$2,231$2,593
Estimated values
Estimated values
2007 Audi A4 3.2 quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.1L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,469$3,581$4,207
Clean$2,229$3,231$3,788
Average$1,749$2,530$2,951
Rough$1,268$1,829$2,113
Estimated values
Estimated values
2007 Audi A4 2.0T 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,246$3,363$3,992
Clean$2,027$3,034$3,595
Average$1,590$2,376$2,800
Rough$1,153$1,718$2,005
Estimated values
Estimated values
2007 Audi A4 3.2 4dr Sedan (3.1L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,680$1,923$2,068
Clean$1,516$1,735$1,862
Average$1,189$1,359$1,450
Rough$863$982$1,038
Estimated values
Estimated values
2007 Audi A4 2.0T 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,998$5,329$6,629
Clean$2,707$4,808$5,969
Average$2,123$3,765$4,649
Rough$1,540$2,722$3,329
FAQ

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2007 Audi A4 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2007 Audi A4 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,707 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,808 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Audi A4 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2007 Audi A4 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,707 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,808 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2007 Audi A4, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2007 Audi A4 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,707 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,808 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2007 Audi A4. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2007 Audi A4 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2007 Audi A4 ranges from $1,540 to $6,629, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2007 Audi A4 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.