Estimated values
2016 Acura MDX SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,476
|$22,762
|$25,110
|Clean
|$19,876
|$22,085
|$24,337
|Average
|$18,674
|$20,732
|$22,790
|Rough
|$17,473
|$19,378
|$21,243
Estimated values
2016 Acura MDX SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Technology Package (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,653
|$25,015
|$27,444
|Clean
|$21,988
|$24,271
|$26,599
|Average
|$20,659
|$22,784
|$24,908
|Rough
|$19,330
|$21,296
|$23,218
Estimated values
2016 Acura MDX Technology and AcuraWatch Plus Packages 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,498
|$24,778
|$27,125
|Clean
|$21,839
|$24,041
|$26,289
|Average
|$20,519
|$22,568
|$24,619
|Rough
|$19,199
|$21,095
|$22,948
Estimated values
2016 Acura MDX Technology, Entertainment and AcuraWatch Plus Packages 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,201
|$25,527
|$27,922
|Clean
|$22,521
|$24,768
|$27,062
|Average
|$21,160
|$23,250
|$25,342
|Rough
|$19,798
|$21,733
|$23,622
Estimated values
2016 Acura MDX SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Technology and Entertainment Packages (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,816
|$25,083
|$27,417
|Clean
|$22,147
|$24,337
|$26,572
|Average
|$20,808
|$22,846
|$24,884
|Rough
|$19,470
|$21,354
|$23,195
Estimated values
2016 Acura MDX SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/AcuraWatch Plus Package (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,508
|$23,855
|$26,267
|Clean
|$20,877
|$23,146
|$25,458
|Average
|$19,616
|$21,728
|$23,840
|Rough
|$18,354
|$20,309
|$22,222
Estimated values
2016 Acura MDX Technology Package 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,869
|$24,222
|$26,641
|Clean
|$21,227
|$23,502
|$25,821
|Average
|$19,944
|$22,062
|$24,180
|Rough
|$18,661
|$20,621
|$22,539
Estimated values
2016 Acura MDX Technology and Entertainment Packages 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,645
|$25,010
|$27,444
|Clean
|$21,981
|$24,267
|$26,599
|Average
|$20,652
|$22,780
|$24,908
|Rough
|$19,324
|$21,293
|$23,218
Estimated values
2016 Acura MDX Advance Package 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,106
|$26,489
|$28,942
|Clean
|$23,399
|$25,701
|$28,051
|Average
|$21,985
|$24,127
|$26,269
|Rough
|$20,570
|$22,552
|$24,486
Estimated values
2016 Acura MDX AcuraWatch Plus Package 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,283
|$22,565
|$24,909
|Clean
|$19,688
|$21,894
|$24,142
|Average
|$18,498
|$20,553
|$22,608
|Rough
|$17,308
|$19,211
|$21,074
Estimated values
2016 Acura MDX SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Advance Package (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,972
|$27,311
|$29,722
|Clean
|$24,240
|$26,499
|$28,807
|Average
|$22,775
|$24,875
|$26,976
|Rough
|$21,310
|$23,252
|$25,146
Estimated values
2016 Acura MDX 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,706
|$21,975
|$24,304
|Clean
|$19,128
|$21,321
|$23,556
|Average
|$17,972
|$20,015
|$22,059
|Rough
|$16,815
|$18,708
|$20,562
Estimated values
2016 Acura MDX Advance and Entertainment Packages 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,802
|$26,725
|$29,722
|Clean
|$23,104
|$25,930
|$28,807
|Average
|$21,707
|$24,341
|$26,976
|Rough
|$20,311
|$22,752
|$25,146
Estimated values
2016 Acura MDX SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Advance and Entertainment Packages (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,540
|$27,919
|$30,373
|Clean
|$24,791
|$27,089
|$29,438
|Average
|$23,292
|$25,429
|$27,567
|Rough
|$21,794
|$23,769
|$25,696
Estimated values
2016 Acura MDX SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Technology, Entertainment and AcuraWatch Plus Packages (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,880
|$26,260
|$28,712
|Clean
|$23,179
|$25,479
|$27,827
|Average
|$21,778
|$23,918
|$26,059
|Rough
|$20,377
|$22,357
|$24,291
Estimated values
2016 Acura MDX SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Technology and AcuraWatch Plus Packages (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,224
|$25,538
|$27,922
|Clean
|$22,543
|$24,779
|$27,062
|Average
|$21,180
|$23,261
|$25,342
|Rough
|$19,818
|$21,742
|$23,622