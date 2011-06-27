  1. Home
2016 Acura MDX Value

Estimated values
2016 Acura MDX SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,476$22,762$25,110
Clean$19,876$22,085$24,337
Average$18,674$20,732$22,790
Rough$17,473$19,378$21,243
2016 Acura MDX SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Technology Package (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,653$25,015$27,444
Clean$21,988$24,271$26,599
Average$20,659$22,784$24,908
Rough$19,330$21,296$23,218
2016 Acura MDX Technology and AcuraWatch Plus Packages 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,498$24,778$27,125
Clean$21,839$24,041$26,289
Average$20,519$22,568$24,619
Rough$19,199$21,095$22,948
2016 Acura MDX Technology, Entertainment and AcuraWatch Plus Packages 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,201$25,527$27,922
Clean$22,521$24,768$27,062
Average$21,160$23,250$25,342
Rough$19,798$21,733$23,622
2016 Acura MDX SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Technology and Entertainment Packages (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,816$25,083$27,417
Clean$22,147$24,337$26,572
Average$20,808$22,846$24,884
Rough$19,470$21,354$23,195
2016 Acura MDX SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/AcuraWatch Plus Package (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,508$23,855$26,267
Clean$20,877$23,146$25,458
Average$19,616$21,728$23,840
Rough$18,354$20,309$22,222
2016 Acura MDX Technology Package 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,869$24,222$26,641
Clean$21,227$23,502$25,821
Average$19,944$22,062$24,180
Rough$18,661$20,621$22,539
2016 Acura MDX Technology and Entertainment Packages 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,645$25,010$27,444
Clean$21,981$24,267$26,599
Average$20,652$22,780$24,908
Rough$19,324$21,293$23,218
2016 Acura MDX Advance Package 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,106$26,489$28,942
Clean$23,399$25,701$28,051
Average$21,985$24,127$26,269
Rough$20,570$22,552$24,486
2016 Acura MDX AcuraWatch Plus Package 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,283$22,565$24,909
Clean$19,688$21,894$24,142
Average$18,498$20,553$22,608
Rough$17,308$19,211$21,074
2016 Acura MDX SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Advance Package (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,972$27,311$29,722
Clean$24,240$26,499$28,807
Average$22,775$24,875$26,976
Rough$21,310$23,252$25,146
2016 Acura MDX 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,706$21,975$24,304
Clean$19,128$21,321$23,556
Average$17,972$20,015$22,059
Rough$16,815$18,708$20,562
2016 Acura MDX Advance and Entertainment Packages 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,802$26,725$29,722
Clean$23,104$25,930$28,807
Average$21,707$24,341$26,976
Rough$20,311$22,752$25,146
2016 Acura MDX SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Advance and Entertainment Packages (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,540$27,919$30,373
Clean$24,791$27,089$29,438
Average$23,292$25,429$27,567
Rough$21,794$23,769$25,696
2016 Acura MDX SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Technology, Entertainment and AcuraWatch Plus Packages (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,880$26,260$28,712
Clean$23,179$25,479$27,827
Average$21,778$23,918$26,059
Rough$20,377$22,357$24,291
2016 Acura MDX SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Technology and AcuraWatch Plus Packages (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,224$25,538$27,922
Clean$22,543$24,779$27,062
Average$21,180$23,261$25,342
Rough$19,818$21,742$23,622
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2016 Acura MDX on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2016 Acura MDX with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $19,128 for one in "Clean" condition and about $21,321 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Acura MDX is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2016 Acura MDX with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $19,128 for one in "Clean" condition and about $21,321 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2016 Acura MDX, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2016 Acura MDX with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $19,128 for one in "Clean" condition and about $21,321 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2016 Acura MDX. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2016 Acura MDX and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2016 Acura MDX ranges from $16,815 to $24,304, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2016 Acura MDX is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.