Used 2016 Acura MDX Consumer Reviews

Would Love IT Except...Horrible Transmission mps_ , 07/03/2015 Advance Package 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 9A) 121 of 124 people found this review helpful Purchased: 2016 MDX Advance. This is my second MDX (my wife's car) and while I am big fan of the vehicle, Acura made some horrible tweaks to the car. If I were to buy this car again, I would try to find a 2015 model. Pros: The interior is beautiful with great materials. The ride quality is excellent and always gives confidence. Cons: The are 3 man issues with this car 1) The transmission is truly horrible. I am car guy who has owned many cars and have never experienced such a bad transmission. PLEASE release a software update to fix this 2) The auto-idle is poorly executed and there is no way to permanently turn it off. 3) Infotainment system is dated and the GPS in mediocre

Great, responsive car. Terrible interface. G. Adams , 07/27/2015 SH-AWD w/AcuraWatch Plus Package 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A) 64 of 67 people found this review helpful Before buying, I test drove a 2016 Pilot EX-L and a 2015 MDX. In my opinion, the MDX felt more agile and responsive than the Pilot, and I preferred the MDX's interior and exterior styling over the Pilot. The Good: Car handles incredibly well. Accelerates, turns, and brakes superbly. If you're looking for a three-row SUV, I can't think of anything that would come even close to the same level of performance and value, except perhaps a Pilot. The only other option I considered was the Volvo XC90, but it would cost around 25-30% more, and although I greatly prefer the Volvo's interior and user interface, my friends with Volvos have had issues with reliability. Audi Q7 also looks great, but again price and reliability issues steered me away. So, from a price-performance-reliability standard, the MDX is very hard to beat. I took the MDX on a curvy, secluded mountain highway, and it was truly the most thrilling drive I've ever had. I'm happy with the car. The Bad: The user interface is disgraceful. Acura's worst yet, and that's saying something. Even though the dealer set up the car for my wife and me, my wife's first solo drive in the car had her near tears because of the maddening user interface. For instance, getting the car to accept her phone's bluetooth connection instead of mine was crazy complex, and you have to go through two entirely separate menus if you want to transfer both the phone operations and the phone's media (e.g., Pandora) from one source to another. Even everyday tasks like turning on the seat's heaters, adjusting the A/C, or tinkering with the audio settings (e.g., fade/balance) all take multiple levels of menus, requiring too much of the driver's focus and attention. I sorely miss when I could do any of those things with a single gesture (flip a switch! turn a dial!) without having to take my eyes off the road. Now, I have to find the 1 cm square on the display panel that takes me to the menu to adjust the fan. Then the menu changes, and I have to navigate my hand to the "+" and "-" icons. Even when I know what to do -- which isn't often the case, because the menu system is poorly laid out -- my eyes leave the road for what'd I guess to be about three seconds... just to adjust the fan! Speaking of user interfaces, the displays in the car are terrible. Just plain old washed out and "fuzzy." I'm wondering if Acura got a deal on surplus parts from circa 2001. Backup camera quality feels like it's made from Soviet-era parts, and the touchpad was probably made from leftover Microsoft Zune panels. Resolution and clarity are shameful. Other annoyances: The glove compartment light apparently only comes on if the headlights are on. I, personally, tend to open the glove compartment when the engine is off, and even if it's light outside, the back of my glove compartment is still pretty dark. The chrome trim used all over the center stack reflects the sun like a mirror, creating an annoying and blinding distraction. My wife and I each experienced this independently, so I don't think I'm being nit-picky. Look for a recall on this in future months, where your dealer installs non-reflective stickers over the chrome trim to solve this safety issue. ;-) With Acura's button-based transmission system, it seems impossible to park the car, turn off the engine, and keep the radio on. There's a ridiculous "car wash" mode that lets you turn off the car and keep it in neutral, but good luck remembering the proper sequence of brake, button, and transmission to put it in this mode, and I'm still not sure how practical this mode is anyway. Suspension is... bumpy if not jarring. Too much hard plastic. Acura dealer mentioned crazy expensive parts when trying to upsell on warranty. Do headlights really cost $1,100!? Notes on AcuraWatch Plus: AcuraWatch plus is a suite of features like adaptive cruise control and lane keep assist. Unfortunately, it does not include blind spot monitoring. I had great hopes for both adaptive cruise and lane keep assist, but neither seem quite ready for prime time. Adaptive cruise is a little too slow to react, especially when speeding back up either when the car in front accelerates or when you change lanes to go around a slower car. Lane keep assist is at times too aggressive while at other times too oblivious of the car's drifting across lanes. It also seems to continually "test" if the driver is actively steering by subtly turning the wheel slightly back and forth. After a couple of hours of driving, my arms and shoulders were sore from subconsciously fighting these small, constant tugs on the steering wheel. On the other hand, I have had at least one successful driving experience where I let the car do most of the steering while I barely assisted. That was kind of fun, but I don't foresee those opportunities arising often, due to typical traffic and road conditions. Overall: Great car, terrible tech. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort

2016 MDX Vibration Part II Very Disappointed , 11/28/2015 SH-AWD w/Technology Package 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A) 64 of 67 people found this review helpful Very disappointed, follow up to my previous post, ok my car has been at the dealers 6 times now for a vibration between 55 to 75 MPH 4,900 miles they keep saying they have to confirm the vibration which I have a service order from October stating they confirmed the vibration, they replaced the brake rotors, needless to say vibration still there, they replaced the tires, vibration still there, took it back to the dealer today for 6th time, another test drive with the service manager he said he could feel something but wasn't sure what it was, back seat was vibrating extensively, service manager acknowledged it, said he would take a new MDX off the lot drive it same route we drove mine to see if the road made it vibrate. They called and said they test drove a new MDX off the lot and it vibrates worse than mine so it's a characteristic of the vehicle. They actually put this in writing on the service order. I asked if they were informing consumers of this vibration characteristic when they were looking at the vehicles and they said no, I told them just because the other car vibrates does not make it right, it sounds like a design defect to me, this directive came from the District Service Manager I cannot believe they would actually think that is acceptable, they all vibrate so that makes it acceptable???? Buyer beware I would not buy the 2016 Acura MDX.

Wife's 2016 Acura MDX with SH-AWD Advance Glen Tryer , 07/12/2015 SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Technology and Entertainment Packages (3.5L 6cyl 9A) 55 of 58 people found this review helpful We looked at numerous SUVs and Sedans but kept coming back to the Acura MDX. Build quality, fit & finish, ride comfort, interior materials, driving performance and styling were equaled only by several of the other Japanese auto makers. Acura was the only one with a dealership nearby so it wouldn't be a hardship if the MDX does have problems in the future. This is our fourth Acura so we do have some degree of owner loyalty. Both of these factors weighed heavily in our decision on which SUV to purchase. However, there are several things that we do not care for and they are as follows, the automatic stop/start feature is a nuisance (and it cannot be disabled), navigation system and driver / vehicle interface is cumbersome and complex. You're better off just learning to use the voice prompt for most commands. I prefer the Bluetooth connectivity in my 2011 Ford truck than the Acura phone system. My wife has learned to use Siri on her linked IPhone to make calls from the MDX's Bluetooth connection (it's easier than their system, at least in her opinion). We drove both the two wheel drive and SH-AWD versions and I can say for a fact that the AWD option handles and performs MUCH better in a hard rain. We typically don't have any snow or Ice in this part of Texas but my guess is that the AWD would do just as well in those driving conditions too. Another consideration is that when the SH-AWD option ($2000) is purchased, you also get a spare tire and jack. If you buy these items separately from the dealer they are $510. The two wheel MDX drive DOES NOT COME with a spare tire. The multiple versions of ride control (e.g. IDS, Comfort, Normal, Sport) are wasted on us. Why would anyone want to drive a glorified station wagon in Sport Mode, the MDX is not a sports car! Acura could get away from having to install the VERY expensive magnetic shock absorbers currently in use but I suppose if that's what the competition is doing they have to do it too. Transmission, shift points, smoothness, etc. all seem to be set OK for normal to moderately aggressive driving. We really like the transmission push buttons in lieu of a "gear shift lever" sticking up in the middle of the console. The MDX has paddle shifters, if you have the need to shift manually but I doubt we'll ever use them. The engine is strong, quiet and idles smoothly. Our overall fuel economy has been in line with Acura's posted claims for miles per gallon but I sure wish they could have figured out how to do it on Regular (87 octane) fuel. Wheels and tires on the Advance model are good looking 19" wheels w/ Michelin rubber, but I saw several of the basic MDX two wheel drive vehicles equipped with Hankook tires. They would not be my first choice of tires on a $40K vehicle. Warranty is comparable to Lexus and Infiniti, I cannot understand why the Europeans (especially the Germans cannot seem to keep up with their competition in this category). As of this writing, we have not purchased an extended warranty on this vehicle and I doubt that we will. After all, Acura and Honda's claim to fame is their remarkable reliability and dependably so those features should be designed and built into the vehicle. I wish we had more mileage and driving time in the vehicle prior to writing this review but at least I could share a few things with a prospective buyer. In summation, my wife REALLY likes the vehicle. The additional room, the ability to set up a little higher than you do in a typical sedan and ease of driving were big selling points. I've changed my mind about several items. The nine (9) speed transmission is sort of annoying , especially when driving through an area where it has to stay in a lower gear. It's constantly "Hunting" for the correct gear. Ours is the Advance SHAWD version and it has proximity collision monitors front and rear however I think that ALL models should either have these as standard equipment or available as an option. Safety should not be held hostage for an additional $6K option. Still don't like the engine stop / start feature but it appears that numerous other auto manufacturers are opting to install the same thing in their vehicles. Guess that's a way they can claim a fraction more gas mileage on their overall EPA rating. Other than being a nuisance, I wonder what the toll is on the starter, battery, flywheel, etc. as additional wear and tear? Having said those things, we continue to be very pleased with the vehicle! Dependable, reliable and comfortable (both city and highway driving). We would definitely purchase the same make and model again! 1/11/17 - 15,000 miles. Vehicle is performing very well. We have pretty much learned how to use all of the technology so that mini-crises has passed. We have not experienced any mechanical, electrical or driving issues with the SUV. Would continue to recommend it to other potential buyers. 1/16/18, 20,250 miles. We're still happy with the Acura. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value