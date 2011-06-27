Used 2011 Volvo XC90 Consumer Reviews

2011 XC90 R-Design Jack , 09/30/2010 36 of 37 people found this review helpful Am I the first to review the 2011 model? I have had one four days now and I absolutely love it. I can not find anything to criticize about the car. You pay for what you get and I feel every option was worth the price. The Volvo drives rock steady on the road and I feel the engine is adequate. I had some concerns about the 6 cylinder but it does the job. So far in mixed driving I am averaging 20MPG. I think with highway driving that will increase. Bluetooth is now built in and works superbly. The radio/telephone controls are mixed together and are a little overwhelming at first but work as designed. The seats are very comfortable and love the R-Design color scheme. Love this car! Report Abuse

Traded-in 2013 XC60 for 2011 XC90 D. A. Prescott , 10/04/2016 3.2 4dr SUV (3.2L 6cyl 6A) 13 of 13 people found this review helpful I have become a forever-Volvo owner, and through time remain loyal due to the security, driving experience, and knowledge of safely protecting those I love. Recently, after purchasing a 2013 XC60 in 2014, after owning this car for 1 year (and enjoying the advanced electronic features), I happily 'traded-down' for a 2011 XC90 ! Comparatively the XC60's driving experience confirmed the car was driving me, momentum not balanced and did not hug the road in the manner to which I've become accustomed. My 2011 XC90 (2nd in the family, and my 6th Volvo) had much better visibility, truly hugged the road with confidence of an automatic all-wheel drive the way it should - with fierce grip yet a smooth driving experience. I do not believe the XC60 has 'matured' enough in engineering the actual driving experience (rather they concentrated on features) that the XC90 has claimed. It is not a speed-demon by any means, however it accelerates at higher speeds beautifully (turbo), and my driving confidence in any weather or road condition (having driven through Adirondack blizzards with other all-wheel cars crawling or stopping) knowing I and my loved ones are safe and comfortable. Interior Comfort

Very Happy So Far copsdoll , 04/14/2011 11 of 11 people found this review helpful I purchased my 2011 XC90 in July 2010. I had a 2004 Mitsubishi Endeavor that was totaled and I wanted something even safer. (Endeavor held up well) I have been very pleased with the comfort, the added accessories and the overall drive of the XC90. When I initially read the reviews before purchasing it, I saw many complaints over the gas mileage. I have not found any difference between the gas mileage of my Endeavor and the XC90. I am happy with the gas mileage. The comfortable (heated) seats, the sophisticated look and other added features I didn't have in my Endeavor, make me very happy.

Magic Blue R-Design for the Road akbrant , 11/01/2011 13 of 15 people found this review helpful I traded my 2011 XC70 for this 2011 XC90 in March 2011 for a road trip from Alaska to Texas on to California and back to Alaska. I put 13,000 miles on this baby in 30 days. I have never had a vehicle cradle me on a long rip like this one. I drove many 600-800 mile days and had not one ache or pain at the end of the day. The OEM Perrelli tires sucked, and I put Continental AWD Contacts on and it is luxury personified. The NAV is clunky, but I got used to it as the days went on. I have to leave the NAV on or the backup camera would never get used as it takes too long to rise up. It is sad I gave up newer technology in the XC70, but ergonomically the XC90 is much better for a tall guys.