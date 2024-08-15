Aiding the V8 is a 14.8-kWh battery pack that powers an e-motor living inside of the eight-speed automatic transmission. This brings an additional 194 hp and 207 lb-ft, increasing total output to a whopping 717 hp and 738 lb-ft of twist. This is the most powerful M5 ever, and BMW is boasting some impressive performance stats. BMW says the Touring will hit 60 mph in 3.5 seconds and surge to a top speed of 190 mph (with the M Driver’s package). On electric power alone, the wagon will do up to 87 mph and can go about 25 miles before the gas engine kicks in.

Of course, the extra power is necessary to combat the new M5's serious weight gain. We took a deeper dive into the M5 sedan’s bulky 5,390-pound curb weight to show the plethora of things that weigh less. Unfortunately, the Touring packs it on even more, weighing in at a straight-up hefty 5,530 pounds. Oof.

Be sure to read our firsthand experience behind the wheel of the M5 sedan prototype to find out what it’s like on a track, but here’s a little breakdown on the additional hardware: Like other M models, the new M5 uses a configurable all-wheel-drive system, and you can select a rear-biased 4WD Sport setting or send power exclusively to the rear wheels. The rear axle also has an electronically controlled diff locker to send power to the left or right wheels as needed. BMW uses this to help mitigate understeer midcorner by shifting the power to the outside wheel. Up front, there's a double-wishbone setup, as well as a five-link rear end and electronic dampers at all four corners to adjust ride firmness on the fly. The rear wheels can also steer up to 1.5 degrees in either direction to improve turn-in and stability.