- The 2025 BMW M5 Touring makes its global debut during Monterey Car Week and will go on sale in the U.S. later this year.
- The M5 has a plug-in hybrid V8 powertrain making 717 horsepower and 738 lb-ft of torque.
- Like the sedan, the M5 Touring is a heavy car, tipping the scales at 5,530 pounds.
2025 BMW M5 Touring: Yay! Another Fast Wagon for America
This is the first long-roof BMW M5 to make it stateside
BMW has a long history of never selling its beloved M wagons in the U.S., but we're thrilled to say, that ends today. The 2025 BMW M5 Touring makes its debut in Monterey as part of this year's Car Week festivities and, yep, it's coming to the States. Watch your backs, Audi RS 6 Avant and Mercedes-AMG E 63 Wagon.
The M5 goes hybrid
The M5 Touring will use the same hybrid powertrain as the sedan. It starts with a 4.4-liter V8 engine with two turbos in a hot-vee configuration. On its own, the engine is good for a robust 577 horsepower and 553 lb-ft of torque.
Aiding the V8 is a 14.8-kWh battery pack that powers an e-motor living inside of the eight-speed automatic transmission. This brings an additional 194 hp and 207 lb-ft, increasing total output to a whopping 717 hp and 738 lb-ft of twist. This is the most powerful M5 ever, and BMW is boasting some impressive performance stats. BMW says the Touring will hit 60 mph in 3.5 seconds and surge to a top speed of 190 mph (with the M Driver’s package). On electric power alone, the wagon will do up to 87 mph and can go about 25 miles before the gas engine kicks in.
Of course, the extra power is necessary to combat the new M5's serious weight gain. We took a deeper dive into the M5 sedan’s bulky 5,390-pound curb weight to show the plethora of things that weigh less. Unfortunately, the Touring packs it on even more, weighing in at a straight-up hefty 5,530 pounds. Oof.
Be sure to read our firsthand experience behind the wheel of the M5 sedan prototype to find out what it’s like on a track, but here’s a little breakdown on the additional hardware: Like other M models, the new M5 uses a configurable all-wheel-drive system, and you can select a rear-biased 4WD Sport setting or send power exclusively to the rear wheels. The rear axle also has an electronically controlled diff locker to send power to the left or right wheels as needed. BMW uses this to help mitigate understeer midcorner by shifting the power to the outside wheel. Up front, there's a double-wishbone setup, as well as a five-link rear end and electronic dampers at all four corners to adjust ride firmness on the fly. The rear wheels can also steer up to 1.5 degrees in either direction to improve turn-in and stability.
The best-looking version of the new M5
You could argue that the 5 Series is among the prettier cars in BMW’s lineup these days, but that’s hardly a victory. This generation 5er can look good, especially in a spec like our long-term i5 M60. But something about the M5 sedan’s aggressive visual add-ons take the design in an odd direction.
Though it’s subjective, we think the Touring is hands-down prettier than the sedan thanks to its long and elegant roofline. Most of the bodywork is identical to the sedan, including the bulged fenders, massive kidney grille and boxy rear bumper. Unique to the Touring is a roof spoiler with integrated brake light that extends the roofline over the rear glass. You also get a huge panoramic glass roof as standard equipment. There are 10 exterior colors to choose from, with a much deeper range of BMW Individual options should you want to write a bigger check. Based on BMW’s cargo capacity estimates, the Touring should accommodate slightly more stuff than the sedan as well.
The M5 Touring shares many of the fantastic cabin trim pieces that we love in the new 5 Series. That includes the gorgeous ambient lighting and large sections of carbon fiber on the dash, among other nice touches. The M5 takes things further with roughly 1,000 M badges scattered around and specific graphics on the gauge cluster. There’s also more aggressive M multifunction seats with heating and ventilation available.
Edmunds says
The M5 Touring starts at $122,675 (including the $1,175 destination charge), which makes it a $2,000 premium over the sedan. That’s not a huge jump, but it is more expensive than the old car by over $15,000. That said, there's a lot more equipment this time around, including a plug-in hybrid system and over 700 hp. We look forward to driving the production M5 in the coming weeks before it goes on sale later this year.