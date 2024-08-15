Skip to main content

2025 BMW M5 Touring: Yay! Another Fast Wagon for America

This is the first long-roof BMW M5 to make it stateside

BMW_M5_Touring-005.jpg
  • written by
    Senior Reviews Editor
    Clint Simone has worked in the automotive industry since 2015. He has tested and reviewed hundreds of vehicles over the course of his career. Before joining Edmunds as a senior reviews editor, Clint contributed to Motor1.com and InsideEVs, evaluating mostly electric cars. Clint loves hot hatchbacks more than any other type of vehicle but secretly enjoys driving big trucks when he gets the chance. He would never admit to that.
    edited by
    Director, Editorial Content
    Steven Ewing has worked in the automotive industry since 2003. In that time, he's written thousands of car-related articles and tested just as many vehicles. Steven is Edmunds' director of editorial content and has previously been on staff at Winding Road magazine, Autoblog, Motor1.com, CNET Roadshow, and was the U.S. correspondent for Top Gear magazine. Steven has also contributed to Automobile magazine, Ars Technica, Car and Driver, The Drive, Jalopnik, SlashGear, and dozens of other publications. In his spare time, Steven loves to play the drums, cook, and lust over small JDM cars that never made it to the States.
  • The 2025 BMW M5 Touring makes its global debut during Monterey Car Week and will go on sale in the U.S. later this year.
  • The M5 has a plug-in hybrid V8 powertrain making 717 horsepower and 738 lb-ft of torque.
  • Like the sedan, the M5 Touring is a heavy car, tipping the scales at 5,530 pounds.
BMW has a long history of never selling its beloved M wagons in the U.S., but we're thrilled to say, that ends today. The 2025 BMW M5 Touring makes its debut in Monterey as part of this year's Car Week festivities and, yep, it's coming to the States. Watch your backs, Audi RS 6 Avant and Mercedes-AMG E 63 Wagon.

The M5 goes hybrid

The M5 Touring will use the same hybrid powertrain as the sedan. It starts with a 4.4-liter V8 engine with two turbos in a hot-vee configuration. On its own, the engine is good for a robust 577 horsepower and 553 lb-ft of torque.

BMW_M5_Touring-025.jpg

Aiding the V8 is a 14.8-kWh battery pack that powers an e-motor living inside of the eight-speed automatic transmission. This brings an additional 194 hp and 207 lb-ft, increasing total output to a whopping 717 hp and 738 lb-ft of twist. This is the most powerful M5 ever, and BMW is boasting some impressive performance stats. BMW says the Touring will hit 60 mph in 3.5 seconds and surge to a top speed of 190 mph (with the M Driver’s package). On electric power alone, the wagon will do up to 87 mph and can go about 25 miles before the gas engine kicks in.

Of course, the extra power is necessary to combat the new M5's serious weight gain. We took a deeper dive into the M5 sedan’s bulky 5,390-pound curb weight to show the plethora of things that weigh less. Unfortunately, the Touring packs it on even more, weighing in at a straight-up hefty 5,530 pounds. Oof.

Be sure to read our firsthand experience behind the wheel of the M5 sedan prototype to find out what it’s like on a track, but here’s a little breakdown on the additional hardware: Like other M models, the new M5 uses a configurable all-wheel-drive system, and you can select a rear-biased 4WD Sport setting or send power exclusively to the rear wheels. The rear axle also has an electronically controlled diff locker to send power to the left or right wheels as needed. BMW uses this to help mitigate understeer midcorner by shifting the power to the outside wheel. Up front, there's a double-wishbone setup, as well as a five-link rear end and electronic dampers at all four corners to adjust ride firmness on the fly. The rear wheels can also steer up to 1.5 degrees in either direction to improve turn-in and stability.

BMW_M5_Touring-021.jpg

The best-looking version of the new M5

You could argue that the 5 Series is among the prettier cars in BMW’s lineup these days, but that’s hardly a victory. This generation 5er can look good, especially in a spec like our long-term i5 M60. But something about the M5 sedan’s aggressive visual add-ons take the design in an odd direction.

Though it’s subjective, we think the Touring is hands-down prettier than the sedan thanks to its long and elegant roofline. Most of the bodywork is identical to the sedan, including the bulged fenders, massive kidney grille and boxy rear bumper. Unique to the Touring is a roof spoiler with integrated brake light that extends the roofline over the rear glass. You also get a huge panoramic glass roof as standard equipment. There are 10 exterior colors to choose from, with a much deeper range of BMW Individual options should you want to write a bigger check. Based on BMW’s cargo capacity estimates, the Touring should accommodate slightly more stuff than the sedan as well.

BMW_M5_Touring-095.jpg

The M5 Touring shares many of the fantastic cabin trim pieces that we love in the new 5 Series. That includes the gorgeous ambient lighting and large sections of carbon fiber on the dash, among other nice touches. The M5 takes things further with roughly 1,000 M badges scattered around and specific graphics on the gauge cluster. There’s also more aggressive M multifunction seats with heating and ventilation available.

2025 BMW M5 Touring front three-quarter

Edmunds says

The M5 Touring starts at $122,675 (including the $1,175 destination charge), which makes it a $2,000 premium over the sedan. That’s not a huge jump, but it is more expensive than the old car by over $15,000. That said, there's a lot more equipment this time around, including a plug-in hybrid system and over 700 hp. We look forward to driving the production M5 in the coming weeks before it goes on sale later this year.

Clint Simoneby

Steven Ewingedited by

