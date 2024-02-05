The 2025 Audi RS6 GT Is The Craziest Wagon We've Ever Seen

Three different suspension setups can be had on the RS 6 GT, the most interesting of them is the new three-way adjustable coil-over suspension. It's about two inches lower than the standard RS 6 and is 30% stiffer at the front and a whopping 80% stiffer at the rear. Audi says, however, that this suspension choice offers a "perfect" balance between dynamics and comfort. Sure. The other two suspensions offered are the RS sport suspension plus with Dynamic Ride Control (electronically adjustable dampers) or Audi's RS air suspension.

Inside the RS 6 GT there is a commemorative plaque that lets you know this here GT ain't no ordinary RS 6, loads of Alcantara with red and copper accents to give you that racey feeling in your belly, and some slick-looking sport seats with carbon fiber backs. Even though Europe gets five color choices for the RS 6 GT, the 85 cars that are allocated for the United States will only come in white with the graphics package (as in, they'll look exactly like the car you see in the photos here). The price for all this excess? Around $230,000, but Audi hasn't set the final price for the U.S. yet. If you're interested in this super-wagon, you might want to hit up your Audi dealer as soon as possible. There aren't that many coming, and it's sure to be one heck of a collectible.