- The RS6 Avant GT is here, and it's the most hardcore wagon Audi's ever made.
- It's the most powerful Audi wagon ever.
- It also costs north of $200,000, but boy is it special.
The 2025 Audi RS6 GT Is The Craziest Wagon We've Ever Seen
It's an homage to an icon, and an insane-looking grocery getter.
Audi's well known for its fast wagons, especially abroad in Europe, but they've never been quite this hot. Welcome to the Audi RS 6 Avant GT — it is easily the most hardcore wagon the company has ever made and, thankfully, we're getting it in the U.S.
The RS 6 GT is here to do a few things. First off, it's here as a swansong for the RS6. The current Audi A6 on which this car is based has been on sale since 2019 — 2025 will be its seventh model year, and that means it's high time for a new one. It also serves as an homage to the Audi 90 Quattro IMSA GTO racecar that Hans Stuck won seven races in during the 1989 sports car championship.
So what makes an RS 6 GT? The most obvious changes are all the ones Audi made to the bodywork. There's a far more aggressive front fascia, a double-decker rear wing, a chunky rear diffuser with a racecar-inspired light in the middle, and massive 22-inch five-spoke wheels. The hood features a new profile and is made from carbon fiber and the front fenders are wider and feature venting to allow hot air to exit the arches and reduce lift.
Underneath that carbon hood is the most powerful engine Audi has ever fitted to a production car (albeit, the GT makes the same hp as the RS 6 Performance that's already on sale). The twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 makes 621 horsepower and 626 lb-ft of torque, is mated to the same 8-speed automatic as the regular RS 6, and sends power to all four wheels. The all-wheel drive system uses an updated center differential and can send up to 85% of the engine's power to the rear wheels and up to 70% to the front axle if slip is detected. Putting that power to the road is a set of the new Continental Sport Contact 7 tires, which Audi claims offer superior all-weather performance, reduce understeer and shorten braking distances.
Three different suspension setups can be had on the RS 6 GT, the most interesting of them is the new three-way adjustable coil-over suspension. It's about two inches lower than the standard RS 6 and is 30% stiffer at the front and a whopping 80% stiffer at the rear. Audi says, however, that this suspension choice offers a "perfect" balance between dynamics and comfort. Sure. The other two suspensions offered are the RS sport suspension plus with Dynamic Ride Control (electronically adjustable dampers) or Audi's RS air suspension.
Inside the RS 6 GT there is a commemorative plaque that lets you know this here GT ain't no ordinary RS 6, loads of Alcantara with red and copper accents to give you that racey feeling in your belly, and some slick-looking sport seats with carbon fiber backs. Even though Europe gets five color choices for the RS 6 GT, the 85 cars that are allocated for the United States will only come in white with the graphics package (as in, they'll look exactly like the car you see in the photos here). The price for all this excess? Around $230,000, but Audi hasn't set the final price for the U.S. yet. If you're interested in this super-wagon, you might want to hit up your Audi dealer as soon as possible. There aren't that many coming, and it's sure to be one heck of a collectible.
Edmunds says
Who cares about the price tag, we just want to drive it.