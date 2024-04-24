Is Ram's Off-Road Lineup Missing Out?

Ram, like Dodge, enjoys the big numbers — the Demon 170, boasting 1,025 horsepower, or the Ram 1500 TRX with a blown pushrod V8 making 702 hp and riding on 35-inch all-terrain tires. The company likes to grab attention with its new products, and with the introduction of the 540-hp RHO high-speed off-road full-size pickup that uses the TRX's chassis, Ram boasts that it has "the most capable, most affordable off-road truck lineup in the industry."

But with those big numbers come big price tags and oversized vehicles. Is Ram missing out on the heart of the off-road market?

At a media event for the Ram 1500 RHO last week, Bob Broderdorf, Ram's global operations officer, described the brand's "weekend warrior" customer as diehard off-roaders who believe in everything from the Power Wagon to the Rebel. But the 2500 Power Wagon — which has front and rear locking diffs, has a 149-inch wheelbase, is 83.4 inches wide and weighs over 7,000 pounds — costs $70,220 including destination. The 1500 Rebel, which Broderdorf says is Ram's most popular truck and starts at $66,190, is only slightly narrower, at 82.1 inches wide.