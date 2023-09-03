2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain First Look: Our Wagon Wishes Withheld No More

Arriving at dealerships next year, the 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain (say that five times fast) gives E-Class shoppers a second body style to choose from, along with some off-road chops. To me, the E-Class has always worked better as a wagon, so it's good to see this new generation retain this utilitarian version to pair with the sedan, which we drove earlier this summer. We came away from that experience impressed with the redesigned car's smoothness, technology and upscale interior — things that will likely extend to the All-Terrain as well.

The lifted wagon comes with styling elements that hint at its quasi-offroad nature, starting with dark gray/black cladding that runs along the bottom and fenders of the vehicle to make it appear more rugged. It also has a slightly different styled front end that's heavy on chrome detailing around the grille. The rear of the vehicle shows off the five-door shape, with attractive LED detailing in the taillights and small spoiler coming off the roofline.