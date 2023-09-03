- Slightly taller and wider than the E-Class sedan
- Standard auto-leveling air suspension
- Superscreen puts three displays on the dashboard
- Arriving in 2024
2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain First Look: Our Wagon Wishes Withheld No More
This high-riding E-Class wagon takes technology and comfort to the dirt
Arriving at dealerships next year, the 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain (say that five times fast) gives E-Class shoppers a second body style to choose from, along with some off-road chops. To me, the E-Class has always worked better as a wagon, so it's good to see this new generation retain this utilitarian version to pair with the sedan, which we drove earlier this summer. We came away from that experience impressed with the redesigned car's smoothness, technology and upscale interior — things that will likely extend to the All-Terrain as well.
The lifted wagon comes with styling elements that hint at its quasi-offroad nature, starting with dark gray/black cladding that runs along the bottom and fenders of the vehicle to make it appear more rugged. It also has a slightly different styled front end that's heavy on chrome detailing around the grille. The rear of the vehicle shows off the five-door shape, with attractive LED detailing in the taillights and small spoiler coming off the roofline.
The E-Class All-Terrain will only offer a single powertrain, aligning with the E 450 sedan. That means you get a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six under the hood mated to a that pumps out 375 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque. Backing up the gas engine is a mild hybrid system with a motor that can produce an additional 23 hp and 151 lb-ft of torque, as it goes about filling in the gaps of the engine's torque curve to make acceleration smoother.
The E-Class All-Terrain rides on a standard auto-leveling air suspension, which maintains consistent ground clearance even if the rear of the vehicle is loaded with cargo. Mercedes says that the wagon will also have more ground clearance than the sedan (as its name might suggest) but did not provide an exact figure. The suspension lowers the vehicle by 0.6 inch at speeds over 75 mph to make it more aerodynamic and improve fuel economy on the highway.
The interior focal point is the available Superscreen setup, which is very similar to the Hyperscreen in the EQS, but instead of the instrument cluster being integrated into the dash it sits in its own housing behind the steering wheel. Tick the box for the optional passenger screen, and you'll end up with screens in front of both passengers that flank the 14.5-inch touchscreen in the middle. It also comes with a selfie and video camera that can be used for video conferencing or to make your content dreams come true (but only when the vehicle is stopped).
The E-Class All-Terrain adds on some off-road-oriented information screens: When you put the vehicle into its off-road driving mode, the instrument display and center screen show off-road data points and controls, as well as a 360-degree camera view with a transparent hood view that makes it easier to see and avoid obstacles.
The interior of the All-Terrain is also roomy, partly due to a slightly longer wheelbase than the previous generation. So if you have to put three passengers in the rear, their elbows won't generate quite as much heat when they rub together. The cargo hold offers 21.7 cubic feet of space, and if you fold down the 40/20/40-split bench, that expands to an SUV-like 64.6 cubic feet.
If Mercedes follows a similar structure to the last-generation E-Class (which is likely), the All-Terrain will be the only way to get a wagon without dipping your toes into the AMG performance family. So if you like your wagons more street-oriented, then you'll have to wait for those models to be announced in the next year or so.
Edmunds says
Wagon fans, rejoice! The new E-Class All-Terrain adds more utility to the sedan's winning formula of comfort, technology and luxury.